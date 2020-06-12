TV2GO launches Black Lives Matter channel













South Africa’s first free online TV station, TV2Go, has launched channel #151, which is solely dedicated to the Black Lives Matter cause.

Black Lives Matter is an international human rights movement that originated within the African-American community and campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

“As South Africa celebrates Youth Month, a time where we are reminded of the fallen young black lives in South Africa, brutally gunned down by its police force merely for fighting for their own rights as firstly human beings and lawful citizens of the country, we find ourselves in a world that is over engulfed in a rife, universal scuffle wherein black people the world over are being senselessly murdered by police once again,” TV2GO said in a release.

The channel said that decades after slavery and apartheid were presumed to have ended, “we find some people taking the lives of black people for granted and seeing them like they are useless in their eyes while cutting a them short as and when they please”.

We fully support and stand behind this movement which upholds and equally respects the lives of black as we believe that all life is precious.



//youtu.be/3c44gMpMEfM

