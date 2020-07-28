Awards Wrap: Tractor partners with the Loeries to showcase DOOH, Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards finalists, Anzisha Prize Hall of Fame













#CreateChange Loeries partnership with Tractor showcases Digital OOH innovation

The Loeries Company and Tractor Outdoor have partnered to showcase the strength of out of home (OOH) and digital out-of-home media (DOOH) in Africa and Middle East.

“We jumped at the opportunity to partner with the Loeries in the Out Of Home category as we want to shine a light on one of the most exciting and creative mediums currently available, and in doing so inspire and invigorate more and more creatives to make use of the technological and creative advancements in DOOH and OOH,” said Tractor Outdoor CEO, Simon Wall.

“The Loeries #CreateChange for 2020 suited our partnership as it fits the innovation and creativity impact that Tractor takes prides in providing its clients. More importantly the global shift to DOOH is fast gaining momentum as ‘dynamic’ screens, varying in size, respond in real time to consumers, at the likes of roadsides, garage forecourts, in malls, airports and buses. Marketers from Paris to New York and Dubai to Cape Town are harnessing the powerful trend that has digital screens responding in real time to factors like traffic flows, weather, sales or store footfalls.”

Loeries board member, Tseliso Rangaka, said, “Outdoor is a huge part of the Africa and Middle East media landscape. Despite the large footprint, Innovative creative execution in this space is still a rarity, more so when it comes to digital outdoor. For this reason, I am excited to see the Loeries partner with Tractor on a mission to help raise the standard of creativity in this category”.

Finalists announced for the third annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards

Finalists of the third annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards have been announced. The Awards – presented in partnership with Absa, as well as Fetola, Cold Press Media, and Arena Holdings – showcase supplier development best practice, and are essential for celebrating the efforts of large South African companies who have committed themselves to building inclusive and transformed supply chains that thrive.

The 2020 finalists (audited by BDO South Africa), in alphabetical order, are:

The Awards will be preceded by a series of free digitised events with the finalists, geared towards supply chain and supplier development professionals on 1 September, 2 September, and 3 September 2020.

Anzisha Prize Hall of Fame highlights ten successful Africans who embraced entrepreneurship at an early age

The Anzisha Prize, a partnership with African Leadership Academy and Mastercard Foundation, is celebrating 10 African entrepreneurs whose transitions into entrepreneurship started before the age of 25. The inspirational business leaders have been inducted into the Anzisha Prize Hall of Fame for 2020.

The Hall of Fame features a diverse group of five female and five male entrepreneurs whose transitions from high school or university into entrepreneurship demonstrates the importance of starting early to shape entrepreneurial careers. The Hall of Fame honorees are entrepreneurs from various industries and represent six African countries, which includes South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Cameroon and Egypt. Their stories of success and triumphs are a source of inspiration and point of reference for young Africans.

“As the youth unemployment rate increases and young people battle to find gainful employment, we want to ignite conversations about the support needed for young people to pursue entrepreneurship as a career choice. Educators, parents, investors and policymakers have the power to influence the decisions of young people to view entrepreneurship as an option,” said Melissa Mbazo-Ekpenyong, deputy director at Anzisha Prize.

2020 Hall of Fame:

Jessy Bityeki : Jessy Bityeki followed the traditional path of going to University and finding a job in a corporate company. But at the age of 24, she decided that starting her business was more interesting.

: Jessy Bityeki followed the traditional path of going to University and finding a job in a corporate company. But at the age of 24, she decided that starting her business was more interesting. Mutoba Ngoma : At the age of 21, after graduating from University, Mutoba Ngoma took a leap of faith by becoming an entrepreneur. Inspired by a documentary, he was able to delve into the energy sector and build Tapera industries.

: At the age of 21, after graduating from University, Mutoba Ngoma took a leap of faith by becoming an entrepreneur. Inspired by a documentary, he was able to delve into the energy sector and build Tapera industries. Temitope Ogunsemo : From support to monetary investment, Temitope’s entrepreneurial ideas were championed by family first, making his transition from University into entrepreneurship a familial effort.

: From support to monetary investment, Temitope’s entrepreneurial ideas were championed by family first, making his transition from University into entrepreneurship a familial effort. Njeri Rionge : Njeri Rionge’s primary school days were spent selling vegetables in one of Nairobi’s busiest markets. What entrepreneurial skills did she master to make her the serial entrepreneur that she is today?

: Njeri Rionge’s primary school days were spent selling vegetables in one of Nairobi’s busiest markets. What entrepreneurial skills did she master to make her the serial entrepreneur that she is today? Wandile Zondo : After graduating from high school, Wandile Zondo ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. With a vision to revolutionalise township streetwear, he built Thesis Lifestyle.

: After graduating from high school, Wandile Zondo ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. With a vision to revolutionalise township streetwear, he built Thesis Lifestyle. Rapelang Rabana : In her final year of University, Rapelang Rabana had a taste of the entrepreneurial world by starting a business with friends. Interestingly, this wasn’t her first time starting a business, as she had already been questioning the conventional pathway of getting a job.

: In her final year of University, Rapelang Rabana had a taste of the entrepreneurial world by starting a business with friends. Interestingly, this wasn’t her first time starting a business, as she had already been questioning the conventional pathway of getting a job. Musa Kalenga : While most students were focused on getting good grades in University, Musa and his friends were trying to develop ideas that would make them self-proclaimed bosses. How did a boisterous University student catalyse on his love for business at the age of 20?

: While most students were focused on getting good grades in University, Musa and his friends were trying to develop ideas that would make them self-proclaimed bosses. How did a boisterous University student catalyse on his love for business at the age of 20? Baratang Miya : South African entrepreneur Baratang Miya began experimenting with entrepreneurship at the age of 14. Many years later, she’s inspiring young women and girls to see tech in a different light.

: South African entrepreneur Baratang Miya began experimenting with entrepreneurship at the age of 14. Many years later, she’s inspiring young women and girls to see tech in a different light. Ntuthuko Shezi : As a primary school student, Nthuthuko Shezi was already an entrepreneur and by the age of 21 had launched his first business. Now on business number 14 and counting, this serial entrepreneur shares how starting early can lead to multiple successes.

: As a primary school student, Nthuthuko Shezi was already an entrepreneur and by the age of 21 had launched his first business. Now on business number 14 and counting, this serial entrepreneur shares how starting early can lead to multiple successes. Dina el Mofty: After graduating from University at the age of 24, Egyptian entrepreneur Dina el Mofty was on a mission to do something impactful. For this reason, she started her own business, Injaz Egypt.

