Gallant Business Solutions is Hot 91.9 FM’s first SME winner













[PRESS OFFICE] Hot 91.9FM delighted to announce that Gallant Business Solutions is the first SME to Get a Share of R100 Million in the Get SA Working Initiative.

Hot 91.9FM in partnership with ProfitShare Partners announced on Tuesday, 30 June the first SME to get their share of R100 Million through the Get SA Working SME Growth Initiative. Congratulations Andries Leboho, Director of Gallant Business Solutions!

Launched in 2014, Gallant Business Solutions entered the market with a focus on the petroleum sector. In 2015, the SME applied for a petroleum wholesale license and once the company received their license, they soon realised that the industry was very hard to penetrate. To keep the company afloat, they pursued business with government in 2016, however this proved to be challenging too due to the many suppliers and delays in payments in some departments – nevertheless, Gallant Business Solutions managed to survive.

“The only issue that has been a challenge all along [was] financing of the purchase orders, however, we believe that is a thing of the past since discovering ProfitShare Partners through the Hot 91.9FM campaign,” said Leboho.

“As part of our Get SA Working SME growth initiative, we’re proud to that we could partner with another SME to realise success! Congratulations, Gallant Business Solutions! Here’s to many more successes in the future,” said CEO and founder of ProfitShare Partners, Andrew Maren.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 91.9FM adds, “This is what Hot 91.9FM is all about, making sure that we can keep SMEs in business and that is why we are a proud partner in this ProfitShare Partners campaign”.

//youtu.be/wJWdgGMhA3c

