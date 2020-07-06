Lester Kiewit hosts Cape Town’s The Midday Report on CapeTalk













As the clock struck midday in Cape Town today, the CapeTalk audience heard a familiar voice… Lester Kiewit began his new role as host of the popular current affairs show, The Midday Report.

Kiewit, a seasoned journalist, was lured back into radio in 2018 by the station to host the acclaimed night-time show, Tonight with Lester Kiewit. The CapeTalk audience has fallen in love with Kiewit’s wit, heart and informed conversations about local news and city-related matters.

It is for these reasons Kiewit will be sliding in behind the microphone of the iconic Midday Report programme, previously simulcast. The Midday Report with 702 will hosted by Mandy Weiner, and Kiewit will speak exclusively to the Cape Town audience.

“The Midday Report will be the one hour you can’t miss,” Kiewit said. “I will focus on the biggest regional, national and global news stories… sometimes with a twist. I look forward to offering our listeners an hour-long show that delivers a deftly news punch.”

Kiewit’s journalistic pedigree includes 16 years’ experience – most recently as The Mail & Guardian’s Cape Town correspondent. His approach to talk radio combines natural storytelling and exploring hard news. This homegrown, guy-next-door will talk big stories, interesting Cape Town news and share his fresh take on current affairs during this noon ‘power-hour’.

“For more than 15 years we have shared (or simulcast) part of our daytime programming with Johannesburg-based sister station 702. As of Monday 6 July, the station’s daytime offering will be solely produced and created by the CapeTalk team. We are going live and local, Lester being an essential addition to our daytime line-up,” said CapeTalk station manager, Tessa van Staden

CapeTalk new daytime, weekday line-up to take effect from 6 July 2020:

Monday – Friday line-up:

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

06:00 — 09:00

Today with Kieno Kammies

09:00 — 12:00

Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

12:00 — 13:00

Lunch with Pippa Hudson

13:00 — 15:00

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham Show

15:00 — 18:00

Tune into the new Midday Report, Monday to Friday at 12pm (noon) on CapeTalk 567AM or DSTV channel 885.

