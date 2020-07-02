Media moves: DStv Media Sales partners with Warner Media, Monde Twala joins BET global leadership, CliffCentral launches content agency













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: DStv Media Sales partners with WarnerMedia as Mediamark exits TV sales

DStv Media Sales has embarked on a new commercial partnership with one of the world’s leading providers and distributors of high-quality content, WarnerMedia. This significant partnership will offer DStv Media Sales clients access to dynamic advertising solutions on WarnerMedia’s key TV channels in South Africa: Its Kids multiplex, Cartoon Network and Boomerang, as well as its general entertainment channel, TNT.

WarnerMedia is a global advertising and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands like HBO, Warner Bros., CNN, and DC Entertainment.

“A key driver is definitely WarnerMedia’s outstanding reputation for creating premium content and delivering exceptional experiences to our African viewers. The performance of our multiplex, and the variety of our audience profiles, will give advertisers valuable media exposure combining reach, diverse content opportunities, and strong brand association, enabling valuable advertising ROI,” said Guillaume Coffin, VP and Head of Commercial and Business Development at WarnerMedia France, Africa and Israel.

“We are extremely excited to welcome our two favourite kids’ channels and the Hollywood blockbuster channel to our platform,” says Piwe Motshegoa, Head of Sales: General Entertainment.”

Meanwhile, Mediamark has made a will no longer be representing TV channels as part of its portfolio. “Mediamark has taken a strategic decision to focus on our core audio and digital advertising solutions business,” said CEO, Wayne Bischoff.

“Radio broadcasting and the digital space is evolving rapidly, and we want Mediamark to be at the forefront of this exciting new era of audio advertising. Our TV sales and support resources are highly respected and experienced in the industry and their talents are being redeployed in other areas of the business”.

As part of this strategic shift, Mediamark will no longer be representing Cape Town TV and the Warner Media brands: Cartoon Network, Boomerang and TNT effective 1 July 2020. “We have had a fantastic partnership with these leading channels and believe that the efforts made in positioning and selling these channels will stand them in good stead as we exit the partnership. Mediamark would like to thank them for the partnership and wish them much success in the future” Bischoff added.

People moves

ViacomCBS Networks International promotes Monde Twala to BET International leadership role

Monde Twala

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced that Monde Twala, senior vice President of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, edditorial and general manager, has also been appointed peer lead for BET International.

Twala will work closely with Kerry Taylor, executive vice president of VCNI’s entertainment and youth brands, and the larger international division to guide editorial direction and identify opportunities to strengthen and grow the BET brand outside the United States. Twala will focus on driving brand resonance across key markets, while prioritising the company’s ongoing digital transformation.

“BET is the unifying platform for all-things Black culture. I’m excited to collaborate with Kerry and the international team to unite, empower and elevate Black culture and excellence around the world, spotlighting the diverse voices, stories, music and news that need to be seen and heard,” Twala said.

Good Things Guy joins panel on how to energise South Africa

South Africa’s Good Things Guy, Brent Lindeque is joining fellow panellists Happy MaKhumalo (Proudly South Africa), Jaun Pienaar (Apex Media) and Nwabisa Makunga (The Sowetan) on the topic of ‘Energising our biggest brand – South Africa’ on 9 July at 10am.

“Even though South Africa has its challenges, we have so many good stories to tell,” said Lindeque. “Over the past few months while we’ve been experiencing a global pandemic, the search for good news has increased exponentially. People want and I firmly believe, NEED, good news! There are so many stories to share that demonstrate that we as South Africans are more generous, more caring and more willing to assist people we’ve never even met before.”

Interested parties can register for the discussion here at no charge.

New board for ACA

The new Board of Directors of the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) for the 2020/2021 fiscal were elected at the 73rd Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 24 June 2020. The AGM was held virtually and in line with social distancing measures. The incoming Board is:

Wayne Naidoo:

Chair Duke Group CEO Gareth Leck:

Vice-Chair Joe Public United Group CEO Thabang

Skwambane:

Vice-Chair FCB Joburg & Hellocomputer Joburg Group MD Karabo Songo: Exco Brave Group Group CEO Mathe Okaba:

Exco Association for Communication & Advertising CEO Adeshia Singh Singh & Sons MD Alison Deeb Metropolitan Republic Group CEO Andrew Brand 99c Advertising &

Communications Group CEO Ayanda Mbanga Ayanda Mbanga Communications CEO Carlo Murison Two Tone Global Group CEO James Barty King James Group Group CEO Jarred Cinman VMLY&R South Africa CEO John Dixon Publicis Groupe Africa CEO Karabo Denalane TBWA Hunt Lascaris CEO Lebogang Masilela Brave Group Human Capital

Executive Louise Johnston Grey Advertising Managing Director Luca Gallarelli TBWA\The Disruption® Company Group CEO Mathieu Plassard Ogilvy South Africa Chief

Growth Officer Mona-Lisa

Zwambila Riverbed CEO & Founder Mpume

Ngobese Joe Public Ignite MD Nombini

Mehlomakulu Ebony + Ivory Director Paul Middleton Ebony + Ivory MD Sarah Dexter MullenLowe South Africa CEO Selae

Thobakgale The Odd Number Chief Strategy

Officer Sharleen James King James Group Group Director Susan Napier Wunderman Thompson Advertising SA MD

Wayne Naidoo was re-elected to the position of Chair, with Gareth Leck and Thabang Skwambane re-elected as Vice-Chairs. The Exco is composed of the Chair and Vice-Chairs, Karabo Songo and Mathe Okaba.

Tribeca Public Relations welcomes Tsholofelo Montwedi

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has welcomed Tsholofelo Montwedi as an account executive where she joins an established team working on The Capital Hotels and Apartments, Kaelo, and Sony accounts.

“Tsholo, as she is affectionately known, has brought a wonderful energy to Tribeca and her team and is already achieving great results through her focus on and experience in media relations and brand research,” said Fezile Africa, account director at Tribeca Public Relations.

“Her dedication and commitment to her clients, particularly while the Tribeca team has been working remotely during the COVID-19 alert levels, has been exceptional, and we’re so happy to have her onboard.”

Tsholo holds a diploma in public relations and communications from the University of Johannesburg, where she tutored other students and assisted extended programme assistants.

Mohale Ralebitso joins Wunderman Thompson noard as non-executive chairman

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Mohale Ralebitso to its South African board of directors as non-executive chairman. The move comes two months after Miles Murphy joined as CEO of the South African agency – one of the largest integrated agencies in the country.

With enviable experience across various roles, Ralebitso has excelled as an entrepreneur, marketer and agency manager, and is a seasoned transformational business leader. He will work with Murphy and the Wunderman Thompson board to guide the strategic growth of the agency and steward its transformation plan.

New consumer head to drive growth for Eclipse Communications and its clients

Public relations and digital communications specialist, Janine Laubscher, has just joined Eclipse Communications Cape Town as an account director.

In her new role, she will be responsible for ensuring the Cape Town team are achieving their strategic objectives for clients as well as the business. She is also responsible for maximising business opportunities and developing new accounts as well as new opportunities with existing customers

With over a decade of experience on content production, public relations and digital communications, Laubscher has managed and executed a multitude of lifestyle and FMCG brands and has deep insights into how to build strong connections between businesses and consumers.

Heidi Duminy appointed principal of the Cape Wine Academy

The Cape Wine Academy has announced the appointment of Heidi Duminy as principal.

“This challenge is only surpassed by the privilege of the opportunity and the support of the Cape Wine Masters and wine industry community who are passionate about wine education in South Africa,” said Duminy.

“In this time of profound change, the constant for the Cape Wine Academy is to offer accessible and relevant wine education for all levels of wine professionals and enthusiasts. Whether you are looking for a fun encounter with wine or a more serious study journey, there must be an engaging and affordable option. Everyone is welcome.”

Business moves

CliffCentral expands to launch a creative content agency

As many companies come under pressure in South Africa in the wake of the COVID-19, CliffCentral.com is extending its scope to launch its own content agency, offering a full suite of communication services for forward-thinking brands.

“With the explosion of podcasting, combined with more and more brands moving to digital marketing,” said Gareth Cliff “CliffCentral Creative”is a natural evolution and builds on the already strong foundation of CliffCentral’s core content production offering, while leveraging our digital distribution footprint of over three million across social media, website and podcast audience”.

Cliff said the company had built a great team since it launched in 2014. “We’re excited about joining forces with Tim Culley who will head up CliffCentral Creative to take the offering out of the studio, into the market.”

Culley, former MD of TBWA Hunt Lascaris Cape Town, and head of marketing for Weylandts and Truworths, said CliffCentral Creative was the only content agency in South Africa that has its own audience as part of the offering.

CliffCentral Creative will have three core areas:

Build: Brand & Campaign Strategy, Website Design & Dev, Social Media Presence

Create: Audio (Podcasts), Video (YouTube), Webinars, Imagery (Display, Print)

Broadcast: CliffCentral.app & .com, Social Media, e-mail Database

Simultaneously CliffCentral is launching a new podcast series, Marketshare, with legendary advertising icon Reg Lascaris, founder of TBWA Hunt Lascaris and best-selling author. It willbe a broad-based podcast talking about marketing and business trends, interviewing a wide range of people in this arena.

Kagiso Media Radio and Mediamark join forces with AdsWizz

Kagiso Media Radio, together with its Media Sales House Mediamark, have announced that it has selected AdsWizz for the delivery of its Digital Audio Advertising products.

Recently awarded ‘Best Overall Technology for Programmatic Trading’ from The DRUM in both the US and Europe, and ‘Best Monetization Platform’ at the Digiday Technology Awards, AdsWizz is a leading global technology provider in digital audio advertising solutions.

The AdsWizz platform will facilitate both direct and programmatic access to the Jacaranda FM, East Coast Radio, and East Coast Gold live streaming products. With targeting capabilities ranging from demographics, psychographics, geo-location, and custom, data-defined segments, the AdsWizz platform will ensure audiences are targeted more efficiently, minimising waste, and taking audio advertising in South Africa to the next level.

Kagiso Media Radio Chief Executive, Nick Grubb, said: “We’ve been waiting for the right time to launch this capability. We wanted to be sure we had the right partner and enough scale to be a meaningful solution to our advertisers. Our stream volumes have risen exponentially in the last year to market-leadings levels, and the AdsWizz platform is the global gold standard, implemented in most major markets by the top media companies.”

The cutting-edge technology will also enable East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM to create better ad experiences for their listeners, while at the same time helping ad buyers reach their campaign objectives more effectively.

Mediamark’s CEO Wayne Bischoff said: “We are thrilled to be powering the Digital Audio advertising revolution in South Africa. Digital Audio platforms are bringing the world of radio and digital together in a major way. This partnership allows us the opportunity to offer clients a seamless presence across both mediums, unlocking multiple touchpoints with our listeners across our valued radio partners”.

Joe Public’s 2020 vision reaches Cape Town

While Joe Public United is no stranger to the complexities and challenges that the ‘corona’ pandemic has brought with it, it has also never been known to shy away from an opportunity to expand its purpose, even in the harshest of climates.

Enter Joe Public United’s newest growth venture: Joe Public Cape Town.

The branding and communications group’s Cape Town launch is the newest addition to the Joe Public United family, enabling the group to expand its capabilities and extend its unique offering to markets outside of Johannesburg.

Joe Public Cape Town will be led by Cape-based Brendan Hoffmann as executive creative director, who returns to Joe Public after 11 years, thanks to the opening of the new Mother City office.

Hoffmann is joined by Matt Quarta, a senior integrated strategic planner, who brings to the partnership his extensive expertise in the digital landscape, particularly in data and analytics, and brand and communication strategy. Quarta has been with Joe Public since 2017.

The brand and communications group views the opening of the Cape Town office as a further opportunity to expand on its purpose of growing its people, clients and country, under the stewardship of Hoffmann and the Cape Town Joe Public team.

A+E Networks® Africa launches digital brands: Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime Play

A+E Networks® Africa has expanded its reach with the launch of two new digital brands. The local division of the global media and entertainment giant announced that Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime PLAY launched on Viu, an over-the-top (OTT) video service in South Africa. This is also the global debut for a launch of Lifetime PLAY.

“Launching Crime+Investigation Play and Lifetime Play is a fantastic opportunity to share our well-loved and award-winning shows with new audiences. Viu subscribers will be the first on-demand viewers in Africa to have access to our content and we are thrilled at the expansion of our brands,” said regional manager of A+E Networks Africa, Nazarene Khan.

Discovery Channels to Launch in French on StarTimes Digital TV Platform

Discovery INC has announced that they will be launching two of their channels, Investigation Discovery (ID) and Discovery Science in French with leading digital Pay TV provider, StarTimes in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are dedicated to creating the highest quality content that informs, inspires and entertains and we are always looking for ways to expand on our offering, making it accessible to new audiences,” said Amanda Turnbull, vice president and general manager for Discovery in Africa, the Middle East and Turkey. “With these channels we will be able to meet the growing demands of French speaking subscribers across the continent while further deepening our long-standing relationship with StarTimes.”

Launched in 1996 Discovery Science is still the only 24/7 global channel devoted to science, space, engineering and construction, delivering squarely on Discovery’s promise of ‘satisfying curiosity’.

TAPTAP Digital, global leaders in location intelligence marketing, gains traction in the SA and African markets

Founded in 2010, TAPTAP is a global Demand Side Platform (DSP) /Data Management Platform (DMP) underpinned by location intelligence technology with access to premium, brand-safe global and local inventory. It trades in over 85 countries, with 300 brands in every major agency group. TAPTAP provides global tech with local expertise to efficiently connect brands to their audiences.

Africa Media Alliance launched TAPTAP in South Africa in 2019, as their Sub-Saharan Africa venture partner, offering access to audiences in 36 countries across the African continent.

“Using TAPTAP’s proprietary technology stack, we can leverage location and artificial intelligence to empower advanced audience segmentation and profiling, dynamic advertising activation and offline/online ad and footfall attribution. Our fully managed or programmatic self-service offering guarantees location by drawing on up to 10 signal sources to qualify location,” said AMA commercial director, Andrew Gillett.

Over 50 brands in South Africa are already using TAPTAP, connecting to the full premium inventory ecosystem using a unique variety of the custom Tap2 creative ad units such as Tap2Map, Tap2Web, Tap2Form, Tap2Calendar. There are more than 23 ad units available covering display, video, audio and native ads for desktop and mobile. In addition, the Sonata platform features dynamic creative optimisation.

Nedbank teams up with PRIMEDIA’s 702 and CapeTalk to ignite small-business ideas

As Covid-19 regulations begin to ease, Nedbank and talk radio stations 702 and CapeTalk are ready to support small businesses and entrepreneurs through the return of the Nedbank Business Ignite campaign, with prizes worth over R1 million.

Five businesses with winning ideas (three in Johannesburg and two in Cape Town) will each receive prizes worth more than R260 000, including an intensive incubation programme from an independent business growth specialist valued at R40 000; a media booking to the value of R200 000 on either 702 or CapeTalk, or both (depending on business’s needs); and a cash injection of R20 000 for their business.

Nedbank Business Ignite is a campaign that aims to empower entrepreneurs to carve out new markets and sustainable industries, boosting the South African economy in new and innovative ways.

The campaign will be on air again on 702 and CapeTalk on 29 June 2020, with a renewed focus on helping small businesses and entrepreneurs to transform their businesses after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matsi Modise joins the project as the 2020 incubator and will lead the charge, mentoring and coaching participating micro-, small and medium-sized businesses. Modise is an accomplished entrepreneur, entrepreneurship activist and the National Executive Director of the South African Black Entrepreneurs Forum (SABEF) and champion of SME development strategies for corporate entities, banks and institutions of higher learning.

MultiChoice and ViacomCBS Networks Africa launch Nick Jr. in Ethiopia

MultiChoice and ViacomCBS Networks Africa have announced the introduction of the Amharic language on to Nick Jr., the educational, pre-school channel from Nickelodeon.

Available on DStv Channel 312, audiences can look forward to what will be an initially phased approach of the Amharic programming content line-up that will begin with the playful and helpful pups from Paw Patrol, the eager feathered cadets from Top Wing, problem solving Rusty Rivets and the little girl with a big heart, Abby Hatcher.

Tribeca appointed as Smartick’s PR partner

Smartick, a global online maths and code-learning programme for children aged between four and14 years, has appointed Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) as its local strategic PR agency.

Following an initial two-month project, which yielded results that directly impacted Smartick’s business objectives, the agency was retained to sustain awareness of the e-learning programme, which positively impacts a child’s cognitive abilities in just 15minutes a day – from learning and practicing maths, to coding, logic and problem-solving.

Discover Digital, EFX launch turnkey digital conference solution

Broadcast production specialists, EFX Productions, and parent company Discover Digital, have launched a full-service solution to take major events and conferences online.

The new conference broadcast service will allow organisers of major events to seamlessly move their conferences online to Discover Digital’s dedicated online conferencing television service, where event organisers can brand, monetise and gather data on their events.

Stephen Watson, MD of Discover Digital and director of EFX Productions, said the new instance of the Digital Conferencing platform has been created to enable the creative, exhibition, conferencing and events industries to continue staging their events despite the constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Because the service is hosted on Discover Digital’s advanced VOD and Live TV digital platform, it offers a range of features not available on most video-conferencing and streaming platforms.

EFX Productions, experts in the production of TV broadcast content, will film and edit content to ensure the event is elevated by professional quality footage.

HUAWEI partners with SovTech to assist local app partners integrate with its mobile services

HUAWEI has enlisted the services of SovTech, a custom software development company to assist with refiguring the core services of some of South Africa’s most used mobile apps to be able to function fully on its mobile ecosystem – HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS).

The partnership entails SovTech assisting HUAWEI’s local app partners, such as Travelstart, to migrate onto HUAWEI’s app distribution platform, HUAWEI AppGallery, and adding HMS core services on more than 40 apps. HUAWEI AppGallery has generated over 350 billion app downloads globally since launching in April 2018.

Making moves

Ipeleng Khunou, Hezekiel Sepeng, Siv Ngesi, Janine van Wyk, Charne Bosman and more join the challenge for Mandela Day

Affectionately known as ‘CrazyLegs’, Ipeleng Khunou, who famously competed in the Two Oceans on crutches, has put his weight behind the ‘67 Kilometres for Mandela Day’ virtual race and has challenged colleagues in the sporting and entertainment world to do the same.

So far, former Olympian Hezekiel Sepeng, comedian Siv Ngesi, Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk, former South African cricketer JP Duminy, Comrades 2019 winner Edward Mothobi, sports anchors Lebo Motsoeli and OG Molefe, and former Comrades winner Charne Bosman have heeded the call.

The virtual race, which is raising funds for the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (the Fund) ahead of Mandela Day, invites walkers, cyclists and runners to join the virtual event online from anywhere in the world to make a huge difference to the children of South Africa.

The challenge can be completed anytime between today and the 18th July when Mandela Day is acknowledged. This year also celebrates the 25th year that the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund has been in existence.

Nomthi Mnisi, Director of Communications and Marketing at the Fund said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Ipeleng and team have joined us in what is the inaugural virtual event for Mandela Day. There is a nominal fee of R250 which will go a long way in supporting the children of South Africa in need.”

Participants can log onto the dedicated virtual event software online at www.vfcseriescom – create a profile and link their smart devices. Daily data uploads are plotted on the virtual route, over-laid into a Google Street view so they can see how they are comparing to other ‘racers’ in the same event – real time.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.