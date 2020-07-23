Media Moves: Facebook launches campaign against fake news, Kamogelo Sesing joins MetropolitanRepublic board, new board for the Loeries













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Facebook launches campaign in Sub-Saharan Africa to help spot false news

As part of its ongoing commitment in connecting people to accurate sources and combating misinformation, specifically around Covid-19, Facebook will begin rolling out a new on-platform campaign across a number of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Named ‘Three Questions To Help Stamp Out False News’, this aims to educate and inform users about how to detect potential false news, and was created in consultation with a number of its third-party fact-checking partners.

Delivered on Facebook’s platform, users will see a series of creative and educative adverts, featuring a link to a dedicated website, www.stampoutfalsenews.com which ask users to challenge the information they see on posts by asking themselves the following:

Where’s it from? If there’s no source, search for one.

What’s missing? Get the whole story, not just the headline.

How does it make you feel? People who make false news try to manipulate feelings.

This campaign comes on the heels of last month’s context notification update, which lets people know when the news articles they are about to share are older than 90 days, providing greater visibility and context to help make informed decisions about what to share.

“We know misinformation is an ongoing challenge, which is why we have invested heavily as a business in addressing misinformation in general, and more recently around COVID-19. We continue to focus on combating this,” said Aïda Ndiaye, Facebook’s Public Policy Manager, Programs and Campaigns, EMEA.

People moves

Kamogelo Sesing appointed to MetropolitanRepublic Board

Kamogelo Sesing

MetropolitanRepublic has appointed its executive creative director, Kamogelo Sesing, to its board of directors.

At the same time, Sesing has been mandated to lead and drive the agency’s creative vision, and manage the agency’s multi-disciplinary teams with a keen focus on integrating technology and business development into the MetropolitanRepublic ecosystem.

Both the board appointment and Sesing’s new responsibilities reflect MetropolitanRepublic’s ambition and intention to solidify its position as a business-orientated creative company that employs innovation and business sciences to realise truly meaningful solutions and growth with purpose for their clients.

“Throughout his career, Kamogelo has demonstrated an amazing ability to apply a breadth of creative thinking to communications, products and services and consulting. He talks with a lot of passion about businesses constantly future-proofing through innovation, brands striking great resonance with consumers by connecting their respective purposes and where these two worlds intersect,” said Paul Warner, founder of the agency.

“We can’t navigate tomorrow’s landscape with yesterday’s maps. So, we’ve drawn a new map,” Sesing added.

MediaCom appoints Shaneel Singh as managing partner

MediaCom South Africa has appointed Shaneel Singh as the company’s new managing partner. Singh will be involved in both spearheading MediaCom’s rapidly growing Cape Town branch and leading the product offering with the larger teams in Johannesburg.

His core focus will be driving new business, operational excellence, and leading the step change towards evolving the agency’s capabilities in data, technology, and creative. MediaCom leadership is confident that this appointment will further drive the company’s vision of unlocking client growth through innovative, digital-forward solutions.

With a people-first philosophy, MediaCom understands that people are at the centre of business growth for both the agency and its brands. Throughout his career, Singh has steadily climbed the ranks of South Africa’s advertising industry. His out-of-the box thinking, fused with his strong commercial acumen made it clear: Singh was simply the best fit.

The Loeries announces the appointment of a new board for 2020/2021

The Loeries, the premier organisation across Africa and the Middle East that champions creative excellence in brand communication, recently held its annual general meeting where a new board was appointed for 2020/2021.

Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, Grey Africa, was elected as the new chairperson, taking over from Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer, FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer.

“I am delighted to be joining this incredible team of industry captains to propel the Loeries vision forward and nurture budding creative talent,” she said. Also joining the new board is Sydney Mbhele, chief executive of brand at Sanlam.

Fran Luckin (Loeries Chairperson): Chief Creative Officer, Grey Africa

Preetesh Sewraj: Chief Executive Officer, The Loerie Awards

Tseliso Rangaka: Chief Creative Officer, FCB Joburg and Hello Computer

Neo Mashigo: Chief Creative Officer, M&C Saatchi Abel

Gareth Leck: Group CEO, Joe Public

James Barty: Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, King James

Gaby de Abreu: Creative Director, Switch Design

Linda Bogle: Executive Producer, Your Girlfriend

Dawn Rowlands: Chief Executive Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network Sub-Saharan Africa

Suhana Gordhan: Executive Creative Director, FCB Africa

Sydney Mbhele: Chief Executive: Brand, Sanlam

In his Chairperson’s Report, Rangaka reflected on the success of Loeries Creative Week in 2019. “Around 2 500 entries were received. A total of 646 brands were represented by 281 agencies from 15 countries across Africa and the Middle East. The awards were judged by over 140 regional and international industry leaders in their fields including international Jury Presidents Nedal Ahmed, Tara McKenty, Ralf Heuel and Katja Thielen.”

He further adds, “2020 is no-doubt a defining year for the Loeries. It has also shown itself as a year of many firsts. For the first time ever, entries to the awards are free. This is to assist agencies with a cost burden many cannot afford to have right now.”

Cynthia Erivo and Michaela Coel confirmed to headline in the BBC’s first virtual Creative Diversity Xperience

June Sarpong, the BBC’s director of creative diversity, has announced that CDX will take place on 28 – 29 July. The two-day, new virtual offering like no other in this space from the BBC will showcase the vibrancy, innovation and leadership of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic talent in the creative industry. CDX is a public event aimed at younger audiences and will examine issues of relevance to them.

CDX will bring together iconic stars, cultural disruptors and influencers over six hours of live-streamed events and masterclasses each day. Viewers will hear from diverse leaders across the creative world including 1Xtra’s DJ Target; Noughts And Crosses star Masali Baduza; Normal People and Derry Girls actor Aoife Hinds; creative director and manager Grace Ladoja; writer and filmmaker Lucy Sheen.

Emmy-Award winning actor Cynthia Erivo will sit down with Radio 1’s Clara Amfo for an exclusive one-on-one spotlight conversation and BBC’s I May Destroy You Writer and star Michaela Coel will host a masterclass.

“It is important for the BBC to be the beacon to the rest of the industry and champion Diversity and Inclusion,” said Sarpong. “We have thought carefully about creating an authentic, engaging and immersive experience, using innovative technology. CDX will set itself apart from what people may have seen or expect of the BBC.”

Dimension Data unifies Middle East operations to drive ‘client-first’ regional strategy

Mohammed Hejazi

Leading South African born IT services company, Dimension Data, has announced the restructuring of its operations in the Middle East with the aim of elevating its customer-centric market approach through streamlined decision making, enhanced organisational synergy, and a unified go-to-market strategy.

In line with this undertaking, Mohammed Hejazi, who has served in regional sales and leadership positions at the company for nearly a decade, has been appointed to lead the newly consolidated Middle East entity.

Outlining his objectives as the managing Director for dimension Data Middle East, Hejazi said, “Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries in the Middle East have clearly demonstrated their desire to be global technology pioneers. By merging our team, we are bringing together the expertly qualified technical, sales and support resources that have been driving innovation for some of the region’s largest and most prestigious public and private sector organisations.”

“We have reorganised ourselves with growth and the market needs in mind. This move transforms Dimension Data into a truly client led company that will continue to spearhead the digital transformation of the Middle East through collaborative, co-creation with our customers,” he added.

Business moves

Think with Google launches for Sub-Saharan Africa

Think with Google has launched its Sub-Saharan Africa website, thinkwithgoogle.com/ssa, to help marketers on the continent get the locally relevant insights they need.

“Think with Google Sub-Saharan Africa walks alongside marketers and business leaders as they deal with the challenges of a rapidly changing marketplace. It provides data, a deeper understanding and perspectives specifically crafted for marketers and business people in the region,” said Asha Patel, head of Google SMB marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Think with Google features insights and case studies from African organisations and marketers working with Google. For example, this case study on how Africa’s largest entertainment brand, MultiChoice – drove watch time on its YouTube channel up 238% by offering content free. Or another on how Kenya’s KCB Bank drove a change in consumer behaviour – from online betting to saving money – using an ad campaign. And a piece on Nigerian e-commerce giant Jumia adopting machine learning to optimise its bidding process for Google Ads, which led to a 48% increase in conversion rate, 2.4% fall in cost per acquisition, and 52% growth in conversions..

Think with Google launched in 2013 as ‘Think Insights’ in a bid to give marketers insights into consumer and cultural trends based on Google’s huge bank of data. Today, Think with Google is a resource hub for marketers across the globe, and houses a number of international sites with information targeted specifically for marketers in those areas, including Asia Pacific, Benelux, Middle East North Africa and now, Sub-Saharan Africa.

Condé Nast South Africa thanks readers with a one-of-a-kind back cover for all 3 August/September issues

Content Nation Media, home to Condé Nast’s leading global titles GQ, Glamour and House & Garden, has always been consumer-centric, using newsletters, social media, events and most recently, webinars, to engage with its readers. Given the state of the economy and every media house needing to make the Rands and cents stretch further than ever, Condé Nast South Africa’s decision to devote its lucrative and coveted back cover to thanking its readers, is a bold and timeous move that signals that magazine is here to stay.

The back cover on all three titles’ August/September issues, features a collage of the 12 most recent front covers, along with a heartfelt thank you note.

Mbuso Khoza, CEO of Content Nation Media, said: “If there’s one thing that Covid-19 has taught all of us, it is humility. As content publishers, we’ve always valued our readers but, this appreciation is even greater now. With this in mind, we decided to use our back covers, one of our most premium spots across all of our magazines, to reach out to our readers to express our gratitude for their support, past and present, and we hope, in the future too.”

She adds: “This personal approach is aligned with the strategic undertaking, which has been in place since March 2018, to make our premium content more diverse and accessible to the majority of the people in our country.”

Content Nation Media is part of a leading media company’s global network. Their titles – GQ, Glamour and House & Garden – are local authorities, providing premium fashion, entertainment and lifestyle content for digital platforms, print and more.

Frontline Media Management partners with JT Communication Solutions to launch Fintech TV Africa in Southern Africa

Frontline Media Management has partnered with JT Communication Solutions to broadcast and stream Southern Africa content in fintech, health-tech and other impact growth market sectors around digital assets, AI, blockchain, innovation, disruption, legislation/regulation and SDG’s to a worldwide audience.

Frontline Media Management (FMM), is an East African communication company that earlier this year partnered with Molinari Media the founder of Fintech TV which broadcasts from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ and the London Stock Exchange Group Studios on their programs; The Digital Asset Report and The IMPACT.

The partnership between FMM and JT Comms will include engaging stock exchange markets and expanding the Fintech TV footprint in the African continent.

Content produced in Africa will be featured in FINTECH.TV’s coverage from NYSE, Nasdaq, London Stock Exchange, and other exchanges worldwide.

The MediaShop and Nedbank deliver next level media thinking

In a first for the South African television industry, DStv launched its ‘Pause Screens’ function where, in the Catch Up environment, viewers are served an advert when pause is pressed on the remote. The MediaShop with client Nedbank were quick to take advantage of this new concept by purchasing the first Paused Screen campaign.

According to Gareth Grant, business unit manager at The MediaShop, Nedbank has always been willing to test new and innovative platforms that others may not. Over lockdown The MediaShop progressed this idea with the DStv Media Sales team.

“Being first to market for Nedbank and ourselves was important because together as we consider both companies thought leaders and pioneers within the media industry. To make it easier, the DStv Media Sales team have always been a real pleasure to work with, not only through this process but with everything that we throw at them.

“We were exceptionally pleased with the results of the campaign. We know that viewers make use of the pause facility often, whether on live TV or within the Catch Up environment and this is a fantastic way to make use of that on-screen time! Suitable Catch Up series were selected based on the target market and each delivered their fair number of impacts*.”

Old Mutual AMPD Studios and ViacomCBS Networks Africa join forces to inspire and educate youth

In an exciting and innovative move, during a new world of increased online and digital broadcast consumption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Old Mutual and their AMPD Studio has partnered with ViacomCBS Networks Africa to bring the edutainment series to MTV BASE and BET on DStv Channels 322 and 129.

MTV BASE & BET audiences are in for a treat, as more than 20 South African music heavyweights will be sharing their trials, tribulations, lessons and soundtracks to their stories over the next 10 weeks. The innovative show aptly called AMPD Studios Live is powered by Old Mutual and will draw the curtain back on the music industry as the stars entertain and educate in each episode.

Some of the topics that the artists will tackle include ‘The secrets of building a business in music’, ‘The building blocks behind SA’s biggest careers’ as well as topics relating to publishing, contracts and tax.

“Music has the power to not only change a mood but a person’s perspective and even their environment. The presence or the lack of money tends to do the same thing. As Old Mutual, we have over 175 years of experience in enabling people to understand and achieve their financial goals. This show provides us with another innovative way to champion mutually positive futures for the youth of our continent,” said Thobile Tshabalala, head of brand at Old Mutual.

Let’s talk about the value of Women in SA

Dubbed the Liberty Blue Table Sessions, financial services group Liberty has launched a series of online conversations to unearth the value women bring to the economy in a time of COVID-19 and beyond.

Women in South Africa are the backbone of the economy. According to a Flux Trends Report on the Worth of Women, they contribute over 48% to SA’s GDP, despite earning 27% less than men. They play primary roles in their families and society, yet are still unfortunately not financially compensated enough. Meanwhile, the household and care work done by women amounts to 53% of South Africa’s GDP. So why haven’t they been recognised sufficiently for the proven economic and relational value they bring?

This is just one of the questions set to be interrogated during the Liberty Blue Table Sessions; a six-part video series designed to tap into the power of our shared experiences and humanity in the face of unprecedented life-changes.

Hosted by award-winning journalist and broadcaster, Gugulethu Mfuphi, these conversations will feature women and men from all walks of life, unearthing the truth about the value women bring to society. The panel has not shied away from tackling tough, and even traumatic issues, such as gender-based violence, which has been on the rise on account of the pandemic.

To name a few, guests pulling up a digital chair at the Liberty Blue Table Sessions include Olwethu Leshabane, media entrepreneur and womenomics advocate; Samke Mhlongo, personal finance and wealth guru; Zuraida Jardine, TV and radio personality; Pearl Pillay, MD of Youth Lab SA and Katlego Tsoku, social entrepreneur and business developer.

Filmtela launches internationally, praised by Oscar winning director

Brenden Hubbard, award-winning producer and film festival manager at Bearly There Media and Marianna Boguslavsky, founder & MD of digital strategy agency Boguslavsky & Co, are partnering to launch Filmtela, an international film marketing agency that will be integrating both traditional and digital marketing for the entertainment industry.

The duo first worked together in 2014 on the Before I Disappear film project (based on Oscar winning short film Curfew) starring Paul Wesley, Ron Perlman, Emmy Rossum, Shawn Christensen and Fatima Ptacek, ensuring sold out screenings at some of the most prestigious film festivals in the world (SXSW, Venice Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival) along with attracting and driving audiences to VOD platforms.

‘’There is a significant problem with the current state of the film marketing industry – majority of film & entertainment projects are not getting enough traction because they are not marketed effectively. Our goal is to help producers, directors and sales agents by providing them with a sophisticated audience targeting solution from post-production and international launch up to release and distribution. Our focus is on amplifying the reach of each film by leveraging latest technology, data analysis, and performance marketing,” said Boguslavsky.

Professional Podcast recording studio launched in Nairobi

In a new partnership between Baraza Media Lab and StudioTisa, a new recording studio has been established to enable podcasters and video bloggers to be able to professionally create and publish their content online.

The recording studio, dubbed Semabox@Baraza is located at the Baraza Media Lab, an innovative space for networking, collaborating, and experimenting among Kenya’s media practitioners — journalists, bloggers, writers, artists, filmmakers, cartoonists, social media experts, technologists, and other cross-disciplinary collaborators.

“The podcasting industry is growing very fast in Kenya and we have found that there is a great demand for well recorded and edited creative content that can be published for a global audience,” said Dan Aceda, the Director of StudioTisa, the music and audio recording studio that has recently been known for innovative online live concerts, featuring headliner artists like Samido, Kambua and Kidum.

For the Diary

Radio. Are You Sure? Ultimate Media webinar TODAY

It feels like radio is a crossroads of uncertainty and opportunity right now. The pandemic has seen radio listening go through the roof around the world, including in SA, yet advertisers have not yet flocked to take advantage. Clients are asking critical questions of all media right now and radio is no exception. Response, ROI and accountability become key as marketers become very selective about where they place their ever scarcer Rands.

So, how does the radio industry convince advertisers that radio still has the ability to deliver response and ROI on their campaigns? Changing listening patterns seem to have accelerated during the pandemic, more listening via digital devices and potentially younger audiences. Listener needs have also changed leading to greater integration between the airwaves and social media and a greater emphasis on quality content creation (by both stations and advertisers).

Who better to grapple with these issues than those at the coalface, the presenters who engage day in and day out with millions of South African consumers on air and on social?

Ultimate Media have assembled a panel containing some of SA’s biggest radio industry professionals: DJ Fresh, Dudu Khoza, Mo Flava and Simon Parkinson to discuss this and so much more.

Register for the live webinar as they share their thoughts on how the pandemic has changed the radio landscape. From listening patterns to digital engagement to creative content planning and more. Find out which advertising is working and how to get the most out of radio in the changing times ahead.

