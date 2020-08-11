Awards wrap: IAS launches Agency Credentials Award, Public vote for favourite soapie opens, AdFocus Awards’ ‘role of information’ seminar













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Agency Credentials award relaunched by IAS at the prestigious Assegai Awards for 2020

The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards, in conjunction with the IAS, introduced a new award category into the 2016 awards programme – the IAS Agency Credentials Award. The award received some interest with entries in 2016 and the first winner announced that year, being Promise agency.

The IAS is relaunching this award with the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA), who host the Assegai Awards. Once again, the aim of the award is to recognise an agency’s credentials set – written credentials document as well as the agency culture reel – within the various agency discipline types e.g. creative, digital, PR, media and design in South Africa.

“This award will only be judged by marketers and not other agencies or journalists,” said Johanna McDowell, the CEO of IAS. “We want to put agency credentials in front of as many marketers as we can in order to create opportunities for those agencies.”

In addition, the IAS will ensure that at least two international intermediaries as well as the IAS directors are part of the judging panel for this award.

The Assegai Awards are hosted in association with the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA). A DMASA Assegai Award is a mark of victory in Direct Marketing excellence. McDowell will also be a judge at this year’s awards acknowledging entries that deliver exceptional results.

#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries a relevant and innovative brand canvas for creatives

Barron, Africa’s largest supplier of promotional products and Loeries partner in the Media Innovation Category, has launched a competition to find the ‘#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries’ and invites the creative community to submit their creative face mask designs on social media.

Musa Ndlovu, marketing and communications manager, said:, “For 30 years our company has offered a wide variety of canvasses and solutions that support brands and the face mask is now firmly established as the iconic 2020 symbol. It saves lives, embraces social activism, and challenges creatives across the board to step boldly into a new branding space. As such they are the ideal for telling better stories in this new era of brand purpose and a cost-effective vehicle for more than the 10 000 resellers we represent, businesses operating across our continent.”

The competition is open to all creatives, not only designers, and entries must be electronic. The winning design will be produced in an exclusive limited edition run and distributed to the Loeries community.

“The ‘#OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries initiative will allow us to work with Barron to communicate the importance of an essential item in a fun way. I believe we will see many exciting submissions from the creative community,” said CEO, Preetesh Sewraj.

Ndlovu added, “A vector file can be downloaded from the Loeries Facebook and Instagram accounts to create a mask mock-up to be posted with the hashtag: #OfficialMaskOfTheLoeries. Entries close on 28 August and the 20 most creative designs will be shortlisted for The Loeries committee who will then choose the winning design. The good news is that creative work in other categories can be used for the mask. All the competition details are on the Loeries website and innovation, quality and relevance are key criteria. Notably the winners name will feature on the mask, in the Loeries Newsletter, website and social media platforms.”

Africa and Middle East Entries lift Assegai Awards

Entries for the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards have this year featured submissions from beyond South Africa’s borders, including significant interest from Ghana, Algeria, Mozambique and Botswana.

That’s according to DMASA CEO David Dickens who said there was healthy interest from abroad following the acceptance of African and Middle Eastern entries for the first time.

Entries for Africa’s longest-running Integrated and Direct Marketing (IDM) Awards close on 28 August 2020 and more information is available at www.AssegaiAwards.co.za.

Last year’s instalment of the Assegai Awards saw Ogilvy being named Agency of the Year while Rogerwilco received the Leader award in the same category. Altogether, there are some 180 Bronze, Silver and Leader awards to be won across dozens of categories spanning search, email, experiential and mobile marketing, amongst many others.

The 22 year-old Assegai Awards remain as up-to-date as ever with the judges looking for the most effective use of content, database analytics, interface and navigation design, banners, microsites and every other tool available to SA, African and Middle Eastern IDM outfits.

“Our commitment to fostering a climate of responsible Integrated and Direct Marketing in SA and beyond saw growing interest in the Assegai Awards from our peers abroad who liked what they saw. We’ve now opened up the awards to our African and Middle Eastern colleagues and it’s been well worth it,” Dickens said.

Vote for your favourite soapie and win big with the 4th Royalty Soapie Awards

From the 3 August 2020, The Royalty Soapie Awards gives fans the power to choose their favourite Soapie/Telenovela by voting for the Most Popular Soapie of the Year. Public voting has opened and will run until midnight on 31 August 2020.

As the undying viewers, who every week hang on the edge of their seats for a dose of nail-biting cliff-hangers, and fall in love with characters as they are taken on a rollercoaster journey…It is their turn to take centre stage and stand a chance to win a lifetime opportunity to co-present and announce the winner of The Most Popular Soapie Of The Year at the ceremony recording.

To vote your favourite Soapie/Telenovela dial *120*32020# and follow the simple instructions. Votes charged at 50c per 20 seconds. Unlimited votes per day. For more information visit www.royaltysa.com, terms and conditions apply.

Soapies in the running for this year’s Most Popular Soapie of the Year: 7de Laan, Arendsvlei, Binnerlanders, Getroud met Rugby, Giyani Land of Blood, Gomora, Imbewu, Isibaya, Isidingo, Isithembiso, Lithapo, Muvhango, Rhythm City, Scandal, Skeem Saam, Suidooster, Generations: The Legacy, The Queen, The River, The Throne, Thola and Uzalo

The nominees for the 4th Royalty Soapie Awards will be announced on the Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at 18:00 on SABC 1 and on the Royalty Soapie Awards Facebook and YouTube platforms followed by the spectacular winners’ announcement at awards ceremony broadcasting on the 26 September 2020.

The Marketing Achievement Awards announce the Marketing Achievement Council (MAC) members for 2020/2021

The Marketing Achievement Awards was first conceived in 2017 with the vision to celebrate excellence in the science and art of strategic marketing.

The council is tasked with the responsibility of guiding the awards, ensuring the credibility and integrity of the entry process and making sure that it is fair and inclusive. In addition to overseeing the awards process, part of its role includes involving itself with other initiatives or events that promote or encourage marketing excellence in South Africa.

The MAC is comprised of reputable independent business leaders and members who represent the broader marketing community and industry bodies, who are invited on a rotational basis by the standing chairperson.

Mohale Ralebitso has been appointed council chairperson, taking over from Yvonne Johnston. Joining him on the council is:

Alistair Mokoena (Country Director/ Google South Africa)

Asha Ranchhod Patel (Head of Marketing/ Google South Africa)

David Wingfield (Managing Executive Marketing/ ABSA Group)

Doug Place (CMO/ Nando’s)

Enzo Scarcella (Chief Consumer Officer/ MTN)

Faye Mfikwe (CMO/ First National Bank)

Geoff Whyte (CEO/ Nando’s)

Haydn Townsend (MD Africa/ Accenture Interactive)

Ivan Moroke (CEO/ Kantar South Africa)

Kheepe Moremi (Managing Partner/ Mark to Market)

Leigh-Anne Acquisto (CEO/ Liquorish Ink Communications)

Lwandile Qokweni (CEO/ Wavemaker SSA Hub)

Mzi Deliwe (Deputy CEO/ Provantage Media Group)

Rob Collins (Trustee/ South African Hall of Fame)

Rob Fleming (Director/ Incrementum)

Romeo Kumalo (Co-founder and CEO/ LLH Capital)

Sithembile Ntombela (GM, Marketing/ Brand South Africa)

Sydney Mbhele (Chief Executive/ Brand at Sanlam Group and Chairman/ Marketing Association of South Africa)

Themba Nobanda (CEO/ Brand Spear)

AdFocus Awards webinar: The role of information in creating a future fit industry

With marketing departments facing growing pressure to consistently deliver value, the agency model as is, is at risk of becoming inefficient and ineffective.

Tumi Rabanye, current FM AdFocus Awards 2020/21 chairperson and Alistair Mokoena, country director for Google and Jury member for 2020/21, will discuss how the industry model is in flux and what solutions are out there.

Examining how data and metrics can enable more effective decision making, accountability and adaptability for industry to deepen its understanding of the information before them to become more future fit will form a key part of this discussion.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, Aug 12

Time: 10am

Cost: Free

To register, click here.

DStv content nominated for more than 120 Emmys

Content broadcast on DStv has been nominated for more than 120 at The 2020 Emmy Awards, significantly more than any other broadcasting service in Africa. Among the shows with multiple nominations is The Daily Show, Comedy Central’s daily satirical dose of news and pop culture hosted and partly written by our own Trevor Noah. The Daily Show has a total of six nominations, that include Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

“It is a stand-out year for MultiChoice. There has never been a better time to be a TV fan. The quality of the shows being produced around the world is exceptional. We are delighted that so many of the shows we hand-pick for our viewers have been nominated. It is testament to our commitment to bring DStv subscribers extraordinary entertainment across all genres,” said CEO of general entertainment at MultiChoice Group, Yolisa Phahle.

“Kerry Washington and Trevor Noah are joined by Sterling K. Brown, Zendaya, Anthony Anderson, Don Cheadle, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Jeremy Pope and Octavia Spencer. While there is still room for more representation in the entertainment industry, there are definitely strides in the right direction.

“Our customers can expect this level of programming to continue going forward, we’re committed to keep getting the very best entertainment for our valued customers,” said Phahle.

The most nominated show this year is HBO’s Watchmen, starring Jeremy Irons, which is nominated for 26 Emmys. Watchmen screened on DStv in late 2019 and is currently available on Showmax. Little Fires Everywhere, starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, is nominated for five awards, including a Posthumous nomination for director Lynn Shelton who passed away in May. Modern Family’s Fred Willard also received a Posthumous nomination for guest actor on the hit show. The season finale screened recently on M-Net and all 10 seasons are available on Showmax.

Other series with a slew of nominations include The Handmaid’s Tale, Insecure, Succession, Euphoria, Westworld, Big Little Lies, Better Call Saul, The Good Place and Killing Eve. The Voice and The Masked Singer are competition format shows nominated, as well as Drunk History and Saturday Night Live are comedies up for the awards.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and broadcast on Sunday, 20 September 2020, with the Creative Arts Awards airing the night before. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Award-winning design: Red Dot Jury selects best brands and creative works of the year

Unique design and outstanding creativity – that’s what the brands and works chosen by the jury for the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2020 have in common; 6 992 projects from designers, agencies and companies from 50 countries were entered in this year’s competition.

The Red Dot Jury assessed all of the entries at the end of June using an online judging process. The experts were particularly impressed by car manufacturer Polestar, which was awarded the highest distinction Red Dot: Brand of the Year. The tension in the Communication Design section will continue to mount until the end of October, when the winners of the Red Dot: Grand Prix are announced.

All of the award-winning brands and communication works will be presented in the online exhibition on the Red Dot website from October 2020. Alongside curated images, the exhibition will include detailed descriptions of the projects and additional information on the designers, agencies and clients. The accomplishments of the laureates will also be shown in various exhibitions as well as in the International Yearbook Brands & Communication Design 2020/2021, which will be published in November.

Winner of the 2020 GSA BAFTA Student Film Awards announced

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced the winners of the 2020 GSA BAFTA Student Film Awards in a digital ceremony hosted by actor Elliot Knight on 7 August. The presentation is available to watch on BAFTA’s YouTube channel.

The BAFTA Student Film Award for Animation was awarded to Milan Baulard, Ismaïl Berrahma, Flore Dupont, Laurie Estampes, Quentin Nory and Hugo Potin from École des Nouvelles Images, France for ‘Sous La Glace’. The BAFTA Student Film Award for Documentary was awarded to Lucas Guilkey from University of California, Berkeley, USA for ‘What Happened to Dujuan Armstrong?’ The BAFTA Student Film Award for Live Action was awarded to Tatiana Fedorovskaya from Higher Courses for Screenwriters and Film Directors, Russia for ‘Mum’s Hairpins’.

The Special Jury Prize was presented to Laura Zéphirin from New York University, USA for ‘Making Waves’. The Special Jury of industry luminaries who selected the winning film included journalist and filmmaker Waad Al-Kateab (‘For Sama’), director Isabel Coixet (‘The Bookshop’), director Reinaldo Marcus Green (‘Monsters and Men’), actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw (‘The Morning Show’) and actor Clarke Peters (‘Da 5 Bloods’).

Student finalists accepted their awards virtually from their home countries, having taken part in a series of online events held by BAFTA. Animation School in Johannesburg Students Tina Obo and Leroy Le Roux Competing were finalists.





