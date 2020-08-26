Brand South Africa on corruption allegations













Brand South Africa has given the document containing allegations of corruption authored by former CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela, to the “relevant authorities” to investigate.

In a media briefing held on Wednesday, Brand South Africa’s board of trustees said the organisation would not engage on the merits of the document, its authenticity, nor the allegations made in it. It had been subjected to board processes before being handed over to authorities. The trustees stressed that any employee found guilty of fraud or misconduct would face consequences as prescribed by the law.

Brand South Africa’s stated purpose is to build and maintain a strong brand reputation for South Africa at home and abroad, and contribute to South Africa’s global competitiveness.

The drama began in February 2018 when the organisation was made aware of “numerous” allegations against Makhubela via its “independently run whistleblowing facility”. Earlier reports said these included misconduct, nepotism and sexual harassment.

“These allegations went through investigations in line with the organisation’s policies and procedures, guided by corporate governance principles, which lead up to Dr Makhubela’ s suspension. His independent disciplinary hearing, presided over by Advocate MS Baloyi SC as the independent chairperson, a highly respected member and Deputy Chairperson of the Johannesburg Bar,” the trustees said in a statement.

Makhubela, meanwhile, has made a submission to the State Capture Commission. His report outlines accuses the parastatal of abuse of power, lack of proper governance, maladministration and corruption.

Brand South Africa said it was not in a position to comment on the matter, given that it is sub judice.

It urged any member of the public (including Dr Makhubela), who has credible and valid information on corruption against the employees and Trustees of Brand South Africa, to exercise their legal obligation and report such to the South African Police Service or any other appropriate prosecuting or investigative authority.

A recruitment process is underway to fill key executive roles, including the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and the Chief Marketing Officer.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.