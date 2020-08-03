Female empowerment, #ChallengeAccepted













[PRESS OFFICE] Celebrating Women’s Month, MediaHeads 360 are awarding deserving women a bursary opportunity to study a course in Digital Marketing or Social Media Marketing through the Digital School of Marketing.

As our social feeds fill up with black-and-white selfies, tagged with #ChallengeAccepted, touting the importance of supporting each other, we are also reminded that female empowerment still has a long way to go and proves an ongoing challenge for women worldwide.

As a proudly female-led organisation, MediaHeads 360 is inspired by the women-supporting-women movement to face this challenge head-on. The specialist media agency will again award five bursaries to empower and uplift women in the media space.

“A big challenge for the rise of females into leadership roles is that women are often not afforded equal opportunities to learn, grow and connect with others. Which in turn hinders their ability to realise their full personal and economic potential, and assist each other. One of the pillars of our company is to drive education to empower the youth and women. By working together, we can help build a better South Africa for all. That is why offering these bursaries is a project so close to our hearts,” said Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 managing director.

It has been proven time-and-time again that education is fundamental to female empowerment.

Arguably one of the biggest advocates for female education, Malala Yousafzai’s website2 observes that investing in female education:

Strengthens global economies by creating employment opportunities; a workforce that has the potential to contribute Trillions of Dollars to the global economy

Countries that ensure that their young population receives a secondary education, cuts their risk of war in half. Education also reduces inequality, which reduces the rise of extremism

Educated girls and women and their families are healthier, while they are less likely to marry underage and contract HIV

Research has also shown that equal education opportunities reduces a country’s vulnerability to natural disasters and climate change, while also facilitating faster economic recovery

Malala Yousafzai is an activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

Since its relaunch, MediaHeads 360 has consistently supported and emphasized the importance of education to uplift both young people and women.

As part of their rebrand in February 2019, the organisation awarded bursaries to empower up-and-coming media professionals. In August 2019, the company marked Women’s Month by offering five women – working in the South African media industry – the opportunity to further their careers through bursaries in Digital Marketing.

Last year’s bursary recipient, Reabetswe Hlubi, said, “This bursary puts me in a position to not only propel my career in Digital Marketing, but it is also going to contribute to my personal growth and enable me to be a thought leader in the industry.” Most recently the company celebrated Mandela Month by partnering with the Educubed Foundation; a non-profit organization that aims to provide a supportive environment to develop and empower young South Africans through education.

In 2020, MediaHeads 360 will continue this dedication to create sustainable opportunities for women by awarding five bursary opportunities to women to study Digital Marketing or Social Media Marketing through the Digital School of Marketing (DSM).

DSM is an accredited digital marketing educational institution. They are accredited by the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA); are a member of the IAB South Africa and is an endorsed member of the CPD Certification Service of the UK.

If you are a woman currently employed by an advertising or media agency and want to upgrade your skills to take your career to the next level. Email a 100-word motivation to talent@mediaheads360.co.za. Applications close on Friday 14 August 2020 and successful recipients will be announced on Tuesday 18 August 2020.

“Only through education can we empower women to change (and run) the world. It is both the morally right and smart thing to do,” concluded Kantha Govender, MediaHeads 360 general manager.

Citations: 1 Malala.org, 2020

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact person: Kantha Govender

Designation: MediaHeads 360 General Manager

Phone: 010 590 4553

Email: kantha@mediaheads360.co.za

About MediaHeads 360

MediaHeads 360 are Level 1 BEE media specialists that develop and implement integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Our services are inspired by our 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non-traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.

We ACTIVATE by creating holistic, result-driven campaigns within the right environment. We CAPTIVATE through well-implemented and engaging campaigns with multiple touch points. We AMPLIFY and optimise your reach and impact with 360 solutions.

For more information, visit www.mediaheads360.co.za.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.