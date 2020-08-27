Media moves: MOST gala event postponed, SABC Sport scores, CineMagic calls for local content













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

Please note: The MOST Awards postponed to September 2021

The organisers of the MOST Awards have taken the decision, in consultation with partners, to postpone the MOST Awards gala event until September 2021, in light of the challenges being faced by the media industry during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The MOST Awards celebrate excellence in the media industry – from media owners across print, digital, cinema, broadcast and out of home (OOH) platforms, through to specialist and full-service media agencies – encouraging exceptional service delivery and healthy professional competition.

The organisers of the MOST Awards were anticipating that, come September, the research period would be able to begin and the awards would take place in March 2021. However, in consultation with partners, it was decided that it would be best to postpone the awards until September 2021 when the industry can once again celebrate (in person) as the tight knit community that they are.

While the organisers acknowledge the uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, they believe it’s important to keep the industry informed about plans for this prestigious event and will continue monitoring the situation. Further information regarding the awards criteria will be provided over coming months.

For further information or to provide any feedback, please contact Jade Fleishman | fleishmanj@arena.africa

This week’s BIG move: SABC Sport scores big with double-header of the FA Community Shield

SABC Sport will be broadcasting a doubleheader of the FA Community Shield on Saturday, 29 August 2020. For the first time ever, SABC Sports audiences will view the live broadcasts of both the Women’s and the Men’s Community Shield matches live on SABC 3.

The Women’s Community Shield match will see the 2019/2020 Women’s Super League champions, Chelsea FC, go up against the 2019/2020 FA Cup Women’s champions Manchester City FC at Wembley Stadium. This match will be the precursor to SABC Sport’s coverage of the Women’s FA Cup semifinals and finals in late September and November.

“Following the successful broadcast of the FA Cup final in July, SABC Sport is proud to showcase the very best of Women’s football and balancing the gender playing field by offering our audiences a world-class football feast this coming Saturday,” said SABC Sport GM, Gary Rathbone. “SABC Sport continues to demonstrate its unswerving commitment to reengineering itself into a sports broadcaster for the future with the SABC Sport livestreaming portal.”

The portal will go live on Saturday, 29 August and will carry highlights content from the men’s FA Cup final, the build-up to the Women’s Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FC match at 13h00, and the match kick-off at 13h30. This will be followed by the Men’s Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC match build-up at 17h00, and kick-off at 17h30, including the trophy presentation at the end of the match.

Since the introduction of the FA Cup Matches on SABC 3, the overall audience performance has increased, setting new standards in providing universal access and reaching audiences across all corners of the country. This has been evident in an audience growth of 189% for the final played between Arsenal and Chelsea and an overall channel growth of 76%.

SABC Sports is committed to prioritising Women’s sport on all our platforms.

People moves

David Middleton takes over operations at Ebony+Ivory

David Middleton is a business minded creative who brings an authentic lens to the full-service media and creative agency team at Ebony+Ivory.

His career has seen him secure a balance between serving projects and people through the natural world of eco-tourism and hospitality, in a role in which he co-managed the design, construction, launch and management of the back-to-ground-roots experience of Gugulesizwe & Research Camp in KwaZulu-Natal (under the enterprise of his co-founded entity of Maputaland Travel) to being a qualified Field and Trails Guide.

He earned his way forward as a designer at Ebony+Ivory following his post-school gap year during which he assisted a renowned fashion photographer. His years in literally building Gugulesizwe gave him grass roots knowledge of life and culture in rural communities, as the project was built in close collaboration with the neighbouring community, KwaMpukane. This instilled in him a deep sense of respect and a resolute sense of responsibility to drive inclusivity no matter where he finds himself, be it in the city or far off foothills. His portfolio at Ebony+Ivory includes being responsible for the reputation and profile of the agency.

Ogilvy SA appoints Groenewald as new Group CEO

Ogilvy has appointed Enver Groenewald as the new Group CEO of Ogilvy South Africa, effective 1 October 2020.

Groenewald joins the agency from Unilever where he has been Africa director and served on their Africa Leadership Team for the past five years.

Ogilvy is a 51% black-owned agency and retains its Level 1 B-BBEE status. As the incoming CEO, Groenewald will continue to drive Ogilvy’s commitment to transformation, which is embedded in the agency’s business objectives and agency culture.

“Enver is a highly experienced, widely networked business leader with a 20-year career in senior and executive management in blue-chip South African and global organisations,” said

Paul O’Donnell, chief executive, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and Executive Partner for The Ogilvy Group. “His breadth and depth of experience across industries will further strengthen our team’s ability to drive growth for our clients’ businesses. And, as a majority black-owned agency reflecting the aspirations of the country, he will continue driving Ogilvy SA’s transformation objectives of advancing black talent in operations and management.”

“I’m thrilled to be back at Ogilvy,” said Groenewald. “While my leadership approach is very focused on consultation and collaboration, my business philosophy is based on creating economic and social benefit through Purpose, People and Creativity.’’

Business moves

Cinemagic calls for local content

CineMagic, South Africa’s recently-launched subscription video-on-demand (VOD) short form streaming service, is offering South African and African established film producers, as well as the best emerging film talent, the opportunity to monetise their creativity and content.

For the first time ever, there is now a subscription-based platform for short movies, series and documentaries – besides YouTube or Vimeo – for these passionate filmmakers to showcase their creations.

CineMagic is calling for short film local content to bolster its current slate of SA and African videos. “We’re aiming for an equal balance of African and international short film content by the end of the year,” says Jaick Katz, director of content and acquisitions for CineMagic founder company, Exceptional Rights.

The VOD service is South Africa’s only streaming service targeting smartphone users with short movies, series, doccies and lifestyle content, designed exclusively for the mobile medium and is now available on MTN Play and Vodacom Video Play.

Emerging or established local filmmakers and studios are invited to submit their short movies, series and documentaries of under 30 minutes duration, across all genres, to CineMagic for consideration.

The backing of MTN means any prepaid or contract cellular user can visit www.cinemagic.co.za and sign up for the video streaming service at just R5 a day with the first three days free. Subscriptions can be stopped at any time.

Videos can be submitted to contact@cinemagic.co.za

Facebook launches grants programme to over 200 eligible South African SMBs to help cushion effects of Covid-19

Facebook has announced a grant of over R8.5 million to support 217 small businesses in South Africa, as part of its $100m Global Grants Programme announced earlier this year, which aims to support 30 000 SMBs in over 30 countries. Aimed at stimulating economic recovery following the effects of COVID-19, this will help empower and extend a lifeline to local small business owners who have been most affected.

Administered and managed by Deloitte South Africa, the grants will be provided as a combination of cash and ad credits to help small businesses as they rebuild, re-engineer and recover operations during this challenging year. Available to qualifying SMBs in South Africa where Facebook has an office, applications will be open from 27 August 2020 – 5 September 2020 at www.facebook.com/grantsforbusiness where SMBs will be able to see whether they’re eligible as well as find out more details about the programme.

Daily Maverick 168 scheduled for take-off

This coming Saturday, 29 August 2020 at approximately 8am, the pilot edition of Daily Maverick 168 will be landing at select venues in Johannesburg and Cape Town. You’ll be able to upgrade your weekend by collecting your copy of Daily Maverick 168 at the following Pick n Pay stores in Cape Town:

Plumstead

Fish Hoek

Durbanville

Gardens

Sunningdale

Constantia

Plattekloof

Longbeach Mall

Pinelands

Montclare Place, Claremont

JCDecaux launches Citilites Amplified

After months of work, JCDecaux Africa, is delivering new media offering to the market, Citilites Amplified, a range of flexible out-of-home advertising media solutions.

From tailored bespoke networks aimed to address specific campaign objectives, such as promoting social engagement or extending brand recall for a TV campaign; to optimised regional and national audience-centric networks, namely Citi Reach and Citi Places, aimed to service a host of industry verticals across a broad range of campaign goals and objectives.

The aim is to build out-of-home advertising networks which enable relevant and contextual campaigns to a host of industry verticals. Hyper targeting advertising within relevant contextual environment can help build brand equity, improve ad recall, and delivers better relevancy to address lower funnel sales objectives, such as improved purchase consideration and enhancing brand action or appraisal.

To highlight the flexibility of the Citilite networks, understanding which key POI’s & POP are of importance to an Over the Counter (OTC) brand who want to target families, JCDecaux can offer advertising media solutions in proximity to clinics, creches, schools, recreation centres or places of worship. Looking at a different vertical, namely a short-term motor insurance brand, wanting to target middle-to-upper income consumers, Citilites Amplified networks can target office and business parks, golf courses, new and used car dealerships to ensure top-of-mind during the purchase exploration and decision-making period. Enabling JCDecaux Africa to build customer-centric networks, relevant to a host of brands and advertisers, around a highly sought-after consumer segment.

To simplify the buying process, there are two turnkey media offerings, the first, Citi Reach, which is optimised around maximising reach, nationally or regionally, positioned to address TV and Radio coverage goals, with higher frequency and at a lower average cost, simplifying the media procurement for strategists and planners.

JCDecaux’s second range of networks, Citi Places, are lifestyle-focused, centred around a host of points of interest and points of purchase, enabling advertising messaging to be delivered in contextually relevant locations.

Primedia Outdoor geared to safeguard employees during Covid-19

Safety crew

Primedia Outdoor places the highest priority on the health, safety and well-being of its staff and their families, while protecting the continuity of its operations and essential functions.

“Since the onset of the national lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Primedia Outdoor followed the guidelines as set by the President and became operational since lockdown level 4 with most staff working remotely whilst still ensuring we deliver the best possible service to our stakeholders at all times,” said Dave Roberts, CEO at Primedia Outdoor.

“In accordance with the occupational Health and Safety Act, 85 of 1993 (OHSA), the Disaster Management Act, 57 of 2002 and World Health Organisation guidelines, Primedia Outdoor has put in place various health and safety procedures to mitigate the risk to the company and its valued employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Some of the measure Primedia Outdoor has put in place include engineering controls, administrative controls, safe work practices and personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic on our shores, we have been very hard at work to ensure we have the appropriate measures and plans in place to safeguard our staff and the communities in which we operate”, said Ravi Naicker, operations executive at Primedia Outdoor, appointed as the Covid-19 Manager.

PEP refreshes brand

Superunion Africa, a division of Ogilvy South Africa, curated a bold refresh for PEP, one of South Africa’s most iconic brands.

PEP engaged Superunion and Ogilvy Cape Town to spearhead the project ,which has culminated in a comprehensive brand re-launch from mid-August 2020. The refreshed brand will roll out systematically across its more than 2 350 stores over the next few years.

Following extensive customer research, it was clear that PEP needed a brighter direction, one that would appeal to a more forward-thinking, savvy customer and still appeal to their loyal customer base.

CEO Jaap Hamman says; “This is much more than just a logo change, it’s a bold statement of our confidence in the future of PEP, the country and a celebration of our remarkable customers at the end of this.”

Bonang Matheba, Leanne Manas share expert tips at ECR’s Business Webinar

East Coast Radio wrapped up its first-ever virtual Women’s Business Breakfast with help from some of the biggest names in South Africa’s media and business industry.

More than 500 women were inspired to unlock their full potential at the #WomenUnlocked Business Webinar, which took place on Wednesday.

Media moguls Bonang Matheba and Leanne Manas led a panel discussion alongside motivational speaker and businessman, Vusi Thembekwayo.

Bonang shared some of the pivotal moments in her career that helped turn her personal brand into a successful business.

“Have a plan, make sure you have a unique selling point. A story. A lot of people can vibrate through real stories. Learn and have as much fun as you can along the way. You need to be able to adjust and adapt. Be yourself. Live your truth.”

‘Morning Live’ co-anchor Leanne shared insightful tips on how to flourish during tough times like COVID-19. “The reality is we need to have multiple streams of income. Never let a good crisis go to waste. Find the gap you know and fill it,” she said.

Vusi, the youngest JSE Director, inspired attendees with a powerful keynote address on the importance of good leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

East Coast Radio’s MD, Boni Mchunu said, “This morning was absolutely insightful. The knowledge that was imparted is immeasurable.”

Enygma Ventures invests R 4.2m from its Shift Fund into Job Crystal

Enygma Ventures has made a R 4.2m investment into recruitment company, Job Crystal, South Africa’s Premier Recruitment Company.

“Never has there been a more critical time to get South African’s back into work.” said Sarah Dusek managing partner and co-founder of Enygma Ventures. “We see the recruitment industry as vital in South Africa’s economic recovery enabling employers to navigate finding the right talent, quickly and efficiently, getting more people back to work sooner.”

This investment into Job Crystal will enable this female-led company to develop incredible technology to speed up the process of recruitment making it easier for employers to hire the right talent faster than ever, making a dent in unemployment rates at the same time.

“We’re thrilled to receive this investment from Enygma Ventures which will help us to improve our tech development and expand our footprint across the country and region,” said Job Crystal MD co-founder Sasha Knott.

Vollherbst Labels introduces first-ever craftLABEL

Few consumer products can rival the story-telling ability of wine, through its labelling it conveys a sense of place and heritage, or sometimes even the winemaker’s very own take on life and wine. German company, Vollherbst Labels, is now taking this storytelling element of wines a step further: by incorporating actual tactile or aromatic elements from nature into bottle labels.

With the company’s craftLABEL innovation, producers can now be extra imaginative and authentic with the labels they present consumers with: with craftLABEL producers can incorporate raw materials, like a particular vineyard’s very own soil or the fynbos aromas of the Western Cape into their labels.

“The ideas and possibilities are as limitless as the stories found in SA’s wine industry,” said Matthias Vollherbst, managing owner and CEO.

“The more expressive the product packaging, the better the positioning of the brand and the greater the appeal. This is especially true for beverages such as wine and spirits,” says Matthias. Using a process exclusively developed by Vollherbst Labels, material or aromas are incorporated into labels for a truly transcendent customer experience.

Making moves

Small e-commerce clan creates new Instagram donations concept to raise funds for anti-GBV foundation

A ‘clan’ of e-commerce businesses has created a new donations concept inspired by product giveaways on Instagram to raise funds for foundations and NGOs battling gender-based violence.

Owner of The Hems and driver behind the initiative, Sarah Deeb, called the concept ‘Giveback Giveaways’ and brought together 11 other local lifestyle brands and one fashion/activism influencer to launch the donations drive on Women’s Day at the beginning of August, where donors stand a chance to win a collective prize worth over R8000.

Deeb, whose day job is brand manager at marketing communications agency MetropolitanRepublic, said it is well known that brands host collaborative giveaways on Instagram to leverage off of each other’s following in order to increase their own audience.

Giveback Giveaways harnesses this social media behaviour to provide our online community with the opportunity to take a small step of action towards something that ‘so desperately calls for it’, she said.

To donate, go to: //www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/women-unite-against-gbv

To view The Hems Instagram post, go to: //www.instagram.com/p/CDqONq8J4mN/

Canon champions the next generation of storytellers

For the 31ˢᵗ year, Canon Europe will partner with Visa pour l’Image, one of the world’s leading photojournalism festivals, during the Pro Week – from 29 August – 5 September 2020.

This long-standing partnership highlights Canon’s commitment to photojournalism, from students learning the craft to professionals breaking boundaries in the field. Once again, Canon celebrates this alliance with exciting initiatives, from the Canon Female Photojournalist Grant and the inaugural Canon Video Grant through to Canon’s Student Development Programme.

This year, due to social distancing measures, some exhibitions will take place as usual in Perpignan, France, while others – including talks, awards, portfolio reviews, screenings and presentations – will be held virtually.

