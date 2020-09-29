Awards Wrap: Pendoring jury revealed, winners of Royalty Soapie Awards, Lindiwe Matlali recognised for social innovation













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

The Pendoring Awards jury announced

Due to an influx of entries, The Pendoring Awards have beefed up their jury this year, that will be headed by three presidents: Judith Mofutsanyan of Oonina, Mpume Ngobese of Joe Public and Francois de Villiers of FCB and Haas Collective fame.

The jury for this indigenous language advertising award include: Sanele Ngubane (Samish / TBWA Hunt Lascaris), Vumile Mavumengwana (VM DSGN), Ntando Msibi (The Odd Number), Bonolo Modise (FCB Africa), Ntokozo Tshabalala (Wunderman Thompson), Dr Carla Enslin (Vega), Tshepo Tumahole (Joe Public), Mukondi Kgomo (Think Creative), Coenraad Grebe (Halo), Kelebogile Ramokgopa (TUT), Sunshine Shibambo (Cheri YaseKasi), Seth Beukes (WPP Team Liquid), Sibusiso Sitole (The Odd Number), Thandolwethu Silimela (SAB) and Antoinette Fourie Johnson (O&M).

“Work is judged by people who speak the language of your entry, who get the nuances, and who don’t need concepts or lines to be explained, or explain to others,” said Pendoring GM, Eben Keun. “As we deal with Covid-19 and we have seen the importance of language and communication become critical and life-saving, it is a watershed year for advertising and languages, inclusivity and diversity.”

The entry deadline of 25 September has been extended to 2 October 2020.

2020 Royalty Soapie Awards herald the future of storytelling in South Africa

The 4th Royalty Soapie Awards, hosted by the spectacular comedian Mpho Popps and the dazzling Lerato LKG Kganyago, marked a moment in history as 2020 winners took centre stage in a broadcast on Saturday evening.

“This season is the biggest show yet for The Royalty Soapie Awards as we celebrated our novelty of first experiences from giving a superfan a platform to co-present an award; introducing two new recognition awards and featuring a tribute to those who are no longer with us. We are honoured at the support that keeps on pouring in from sponsors, media partners, viewers and my fellow actors,” said Winnie Ntshaba, founder and CEO of the RSAs.

‘Egoliwood’ put up a brave front and showed solidarity, as they weathered a storm through trying times as the world, is faced with a pandemic. South Africa’s favourite soapie stars brought the glitz and glam as they graced the red carpet during a studio recording and gathered to celebrate fellow thespians who were recognised for their commitment to their craft and playing a vital role in the performing arts.

One of the highlights of this year’s awards show was a special moment with the public vote winner and superfan, Frans Mohale who co-presented the public vote category the Most Popular Soapie of the Year alongside Lootlove.

Another first for The Royalty Soapie Awards was a beautiful ‘In Memoriam’ tribute to all the entertainment artists, pioneers and legends who have left a legacy in the industry remembered through a touching tune from Toya Delazy accompanied by a dance duo’s performance, Thabiso Lekuba and Tholakele Nkala.

SEE FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS HERE:

LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Lead Actor

Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra in The River

Outstanding Lead Actress

Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo in Uzalo

Outstanding Male Villain

Dirk Stoltz as DeWetBasson in 7de Laan

Outstanding Female Villain

Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe in The River

Outstanding Soapie

Binnelanders

RECOGNITION & SPECIAL AWARDS

Social Cohesion

Getroud met Rugby

Background Actor

Sphiwe Msebe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Angus Gibson

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES

Outstanding Editing Team

Isibaya

Outstanding Lighting

The Queen

Outstanding Art Direction

Getroud met Rugby

Outstanding Directing Team

Gomora

CREATIVE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Make-Up & Hair

The River

Outstanding Wardrobe

The Queen

Outstanding Writing Team

Skeem Saam

Most Popular Soapie of the Year (Public Vote Category)

Gomora

SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza in The Queen

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa in Gomora

Outstanding Newcomer

Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy in Gomora

Outstanding Couple

Sindi Dlathu & Hlomla Dandala as Lindiwe & Zweli in The River

Flow Communications over the moon with four New Generation Awards

Flow Communications is over the moon with the four New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards it won at this year’s awards.

The 2020 New Generation Awards won by Flow:

Silver for Blogging Excellence, for Maropeng

Silver for Blogging Excellence by an Agency, for Maropeng

Silver for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency, for @HeartlinesZA

Bronze for Most Innovative App developed by a Corporate, for the Nelson Mandela Foundation

The haul brings to 44 the total number of New Generation Awards that Flow has brought home for its clients since it first entered the awards in 2014.

“I’m incredibly proud of my Flow colleagues, and of our wonderful clients who trust us with their brands, and who work with us to bring out the best in the team. It’s this spirit of partnership that enables us to deliver award-winning work,” said Tara Turkington, chief executive at Flow Communications. “It’s fantastic that we won two awards for our very first client, Maropeng, and an award for one of our newest clients, Heartlines.”

The DUKE Group scoops gold at the 2020 New Generation Awards

The DUKE Group has notched up a Gold New Generation Social and Digital Media Award for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency for the recently launched One Plus smartphone.

The New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards were founded in 2012. “We’re very pleased at our strong showing, and this significant industry recognition of our successful integration of our creative, PR and digital agencies,” said Wayne Naidoo, CEO of the DUKE Group.

“We love the results criteria of the New Gen Awards as it speaks directly to our ethos of working end-to-end across a campaign to support our clients in achieving their actual business objectives. As the virtual nature of this year’s awards ceremony attests, this is an extremely trying time for business in South Africa, and the DUKE Group has proven its resilience and agility in pivoting through the pandemic to add real value to our clients.”

Cell C nominated for Standard Bank Top Women Awards

Cell C has been nominated for the prestigious Standard Bank Top Women Awards in the Corporate Citizenship category. Now in their 17th year, the awards recognise outstanding leadership for organisations which have shaped women’s roles within the public and private sectors.

The nomination recognises the work done under the company’s gender equality pillar, which focuses on the empowerment of women. Cell C’s initiatives include Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day, the holistic online educational platform CellCgirl and the Cell C Girl Bursary Fund.

“We’re extremely proud to have been selected as a finalist for these awards as it’s affirmation of our continuous actions as a company to empower women,” said Juliet Mhango, Cell C’s chief officer for human capital development and transformation.

The event will take place remotely on 2 October 2020.

Young South Africans celebrate their pride with NESCAFÈ RICOFFY

South Africans were recently given the opportunity to get creative in the NESCAFÉ RICOFFY tin design competition, designing a Proudly Me NESCAFÉ RICOFFY 750g limited edition tin. Over 312 entries were received from all over the country, and South Africans voted for their favourite designs.

The designs from Morena Moletsane, Lindi Joubert and Tanya van Deventer brought pride to life and were voted as the competition winners.

Lindiwe Matlali receives international social innovation recognition

Lindiwe Matlali

South African tech trailblazer, founder and CEO of African Teen Geeks, Lindiwe Matlali, has been recognised on a global platform for her incredible contribution to social innovation.

Matlali – who established African Teen Geeks to give South African children the opportunity to access computing education and to inspire Africa’s future generation of entrepreneurs in science and technology – is one of 23 changemakers internationally who is being recognised for social innovation by the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship in partnership with the World Economic Forum.

Matlali said she was profoundly honoured to receive such a prestigious recognition. “Through my own personal experience as a young person struggling to access resources and observing that same struggle amongst poor communities today, I discovered my passion for computer education and its potential and this is what makes this acknowledgment all the more significant,” added Matlali.

The Social Innovators of the Year 2020 represent a new ecosystem of leaders who are driving change and shifting organisations and systems towards a more just, inclusive and sustainable future.

The 2020 Schwab Foundation Awards are hosted in partnership with the Motsepe Foundation, founded on the philosophy of ‘Ubuntu’, the African concept of giving and caring for your neighbour and other members of your community.

MTV to air MTV EMAs

It’s official, MTV will air the 2020 MTV EMAs on Sunday, 8 November 2020, across 180 countries. The show will celebrate the power of music and feature performances from the hottest artists in 2020.

African viewers can catch the live broadcast on MTV (DStv Channel 130) and MTV Base (DStv channel 322) at 20:00 WAT/21:00CAT (pre-show TBC) and 21:00 WAT/22:00CAT (main show) respectively.

The awards honour top artists from Europe and across the globe and will feature world-class performances by the biggest names in music.



Fans can stay up-to-date with all things EMAs by following the show on Instagram, Snapchat ,Twitter and Facebook and join the conversation using #MTVEMA.

Pentawards reveal awards for excellence in package design



Diamond – Best Of Show Award. Air Co’s packaging and design is as forward thinking, modern and transformative as the approach to creating the brand and company itself

The winners of this year’s prestigious Pentawards were revealed during a virtual Gala Ceremony hosted live on 24 September. Top winning agencies include Backbone Branding and Design Bridge each with five awards, ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design Co., Ltd, Depot Branding Agency, Xiaomi, Estudio Maba and Anthem, all of which won four awards.

“The work submitted in this year’s Pentawards competition is without a shadow of the doubt, the strongest, most innovative and powerful I have ever seen. I am excited to be part of such an inspiring industry continuously pushing the boundaries. This shows regardless of the challenges the world is facing, the power of design is needed now more than ever,” said Adam Ryan, head of Pentawards.

This year’s Special Awards, which recognise ultimate excellence in packaging design, were also handed out:

Best Newcomer of the Year – Caparo Design Crew, Greece

Design Agency of the Year – Backbone Branding, Armenia

Designer of the Year – XiongBo Deng, ShenZhen Lingyun Creative Packaging Design Co.,Ltd, China

NXT-GEN, Best Student Work – Robert Dadashev, British School of Art & Design, Russia

Now in its 14th year and receiving over 2 000 entries from 60 countries, Pentawards are the first body to exclusively recognise excellence within global packaging design. Winners of this year’s awards have been revealed, with agencies from all over the world picking up awards. Check out all the winners here.

INMA announces categories for 2021 Global Media Awards

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced categories for the 2021 Global Media Awards competition that will reward outstanding achievement in growing the brand, audience, and revenue of news companies.

A Global Media Awards competition website has been launched. The competition will open for entry submissions on 1 November, with a deadline to submit entries on 29 January 2021.

INMA announced 20 categories for the 2021 competition, including nine that are new – with heavy emphasis on subscriptions and data. INMA also unveiled an expansion of the competition to include multi-brand media groups for the first time.

The categories are here.

