Media moves: Bundesliga now on SABC, Kgaugelo Maphai launches IMC, SANEF launches round two of its Media Relief Fund

This week’s BIG move: The SABC acquires broadcasting rights to the Bundesliga

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has acquired the broadcasting rights of the Bundesliga through its sports channel, SABC Sport.

SABC Sport and Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, have reached an agreement for the free-to-air (FTA) broadcasting rights of the Bundesliga for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons. It comprises 34 matches per season, with one live match broadcast per match week, the Bundesliga ‘Weekly’ preview show and the Bundesliga highlights show. All the live matches will be preceded by a 30min build-up, with an expert panel of analysts to provide the in-depth preview analysis for the match.

“There has been a significant amount of effort that has gone into making this deal happen, and we, as the SABC, are delighted to partner with the DFL in bringing football from one of the world’s best leagues to viewers across the country,” said SABC Sport general manager, Gary Rathbone. “The Bundesliga is an attractive football proposition, which brings some of the game’s most iconic football rivalries, a league displaying exquisite technique and an abundance of passion, from one of the world’s great football nations. With this acquisition, SABC Sport is well on its way to delivering a diversified sport offering to South African sports fans. We understand the different needs of our audiences and commercial partners, and aims to bring more great sports content into their homes and onto their digital devices”.

Robert Klein, Bundesliga International CEO, said: “With the SABC we have secured the premium free-to-air broadcaster in South Africa to screen the Bundesliga over the next two seasons. We are very excited to partner with the SABC to bring Germany’s top league to South Africa’s vibrant, passionate community of football fans.”

People moves

Caitlin Robertson joins the Tribeca PR team as account director

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) has welcomed Caitlin Robertson as an account director, leading the team that works on accounts including Red Bull, Vuma and Webfleet Solutions, among others.

With extensive experience across technology, professional and industry services, hospitality and lifestyle, and property sectors,

Robertson brings a wealth of business-driven strategy insights, creativity, crisis communications, and staff management and development experience to Tribeca.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Brand Communications from Vega, the Brand Communication School, a Certificate in Social Media Marketing from the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, and a Content and Community Management Master-Class at the Cerebra Academy in association with the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Mix 93.8 FM welcomes stalwart entertainers Craig Urbani and Ryan Flynn

Their brand new show THE PULSE, started on Monday, 7 September 2020 and broadcasts weekdays from 21H00 – 23H00.

Urbani is a well-known entertainer, singer and TV actor with over three decades filled with critical acclaim and various awards in the theatre, television and entertainment industry. His theatre shows include The Buddy Holly Story, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Chicago, Rock of Ages, The Sound of Music and West Side Story to name a few. He is also a SAFTA winner for his work on ‘Isidingo’ and was also seen on ‘Scandal’. He now wants to put all his wit, charm and entertainment experience into this new chapter of his radio career.

Flynn was literally born into the entertainment industry, touring globally with his parents (Anne Power and Bill Flynn) as a baby. His theatre credits over the last 15 years include classic shows such as Jersey Boys, Cinderella (receiving a Durban Theatre Award for Best Male Lead in a musical) and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (receiving a Naledi Theatre Award nomination for Best Newcomer) to name a few.

They describe Mix 93.8 FM as the perfect place for a crazy show run by two justifiably insane performers as hosts. THE PULSE will encompass the feeling of being at the forefront of what’s happening in the entertainment sphere in Johannesburg.

ViacomCBS Networks Africa welcomes Olivier Jollet as senior VP, emerging business, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia

ViacomCBS Networks Africa has welcomed the appointment of Olivier Jollet to head up a new business unit, which includes the entire digital portfolio – AVOD, SVOD, Mobile services and products as well as Advanced Advertising and VDSI – for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA).

As the company embarks on an aggressive phase of digital transformation, its EMEAA division, led by Raffaele Annecchino, President, ViacomCBS Networks EMEAA (VCN EMEAA), has created a new dedicated unit to drive its digital business and capture new opportunities focused on the pay and free streaming sector, as well as mobile business, advanced advertising and ViacomCBS Digital Studios International. As Senior Vice President Emerging Business, VCN EMEAA, Jollet will be responsible for developing and expanding the digital business across these markets reporting directly to Raffaele Annecchino.

Discovery streamlines its EMEA operation

As a result of a wider restructure of Discovery’s business in EMEA, Amanda Turnbull will leave Discovery as GM for the Middle East and Africa business. The MEA business will be combined with Russia and Central and Eastern European regions, as well as the EMEA Pay-TV brands, under GM Jamie Cooke.

“We are working systematically to rationalise our operation and find synergies and efficiencies across our EMEA business. We have come a long way over the years and with this restructuring we have defined a clear path towards a leaner operating model, where we utilize the best competence across markets. By combining knowhow and leveraging our scale, we will be able to streamline decision making and operate with greater speed and focus towards future business opportunities,” said Kasia Kieli, president and MD Europe.

In the new EMEA operation, Jamie Cooke will take on a new combined role for Russia, CEEMCA, MEA & Pay TV.

Business moves

SANEF launches round two of its Media Relief Fund

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has announced that in conjunction with the Social Justice Initiative (SJI), it is now inviting applications for a second round of emergency funding for journalists who have lost their livelihoods as a direct result of the Covid-19 national disaster. In our first round we received 320 applications and 227 journalists were selected for payments. Journalists received a small donation of R5000 to purchase necessities like food and clothing.

“SANEF is happy to announce that round two is now open. We call on all on everyone to spread the word,” it said.

In terms of the criteria the following people can apply: Practising journalists who have not received retrenchment packages, freelance or contract journalists who have been retrenched or had their contracts cancelled from the date of implementation of the national lockdown on 26 March 2020 and thereafter as a result of Covid 19. Photographers, print, broadcast and multimedia journalists are all included.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday 30 September 2020. Please see a link to the application form: Application form_emergency funding_September 2020_final

Daily Maverick 168 pilot edition launch a success

Daily Maverick has successfully defied the odds, piloting its weekly print edition with 8 800 copies in the hands of South African readers. Copies were distributed across 20 Pick n Pay stores in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The newspaper is free to customers who swiped their Pick n Pay Smart Shopper cards, with a cover price of R20.00 per copy.

The pilot edition was overwhelmingly well received by readers. Over 6 200 copies, or 70%, were taken up in the 20 stores with 96% of readers swiping their Smart Shopper cards to access the benefit of a free copy.

The pilot was designed to test the production, printing, distribution, marketing and content mix ahead of the official launch, and to establish reader demand levels. The results will also help determine volumes, and launch stores across the country, using the more than 17 000 votes submitted by Daily Maverick readers for their preferred Pick n Pay store.

Daily Maverick CEO, Styli Charalambous, reflected on a hugely successful pilot weekend. “We had a few important things we needed to test, but foremost was the question of whether we could successfully leverage our highly regarded online publication into a special weekend print edition, and whether readers still wanted a tangible news product in their hands. The answer was a resounding yes!”

Kgaugelo Maphai launches independent integrated marketing and communications group

Former MD of The MediaShop(JHB) and entrepreneur Kgaugelo Maphai has announced his new venture, Matrix Communication Group (Matrix Group), which is an integrated marketing and communications holding company. The group is owned 100% by MI Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Maphai’s investment vehicle, which is pursuing interests in smart farming, renewable energy, cannabis, marketing and communications and technology.

Maphai is an accomplished businessman who has experience in marketing, media and communications within the client, media owner and agency environments during his 21-year career. While at The MediaShop, he enjoyed great success leading the agency to win new business as well as numerous awards including the Financial Mail’s AdFocus Network Agency of the year, as well as MOST Awards Full Service Media Agency and overall Media Agency of the Year twice in the three years he was at the helm.

Since leaving The MediaShop at the end of June, Maphai was approached by a number of independent agencies to be a partner or a director in their companies. He has taken a strategic decision to rather set up an entity and acquire equity partnership with some of these agencies and also have affiliates.

The group has also appointed Dineo Mahloele as the Managing Director effective 1 September 2020. Mahloele will focus on day to day business operations as well as keep constant contact with the verticals. Mahloele is a respected communication specialist with over 20-years’ experience having worked for the likes of YFM, Total Exposure, Meropa Communications and consulted for various organisations like ArcelorMittal SA, The European Union in SA and BCX, to mention a few.

Hermanus Times is free now!

Hermanus Times, from September, will be distributed free of charge.

It has a history spanning more than 70 years, and is the preferred source of local news in the Overstrand. This reliable and well-loved news source, from now on, will serve the news and entertainment needs as well as advertising opportunities for the whole Overberg region.

Olivia Dickson, publisher of Hermanus Times, said: “Overberg Media’s free publication in the Overberg, the Theewaterskloof & Kaap Agulhas Gazette, alas, shuts its doors at the end of August. We, however, will still be serving the Overberg community through Hermanus Times which, from September, will be available in Overstrand, Theewaterskloof, Kaap Agulhas and Swellendam.”

Dickson says Hermanus Times’print run will be boosted to 20 000 copies, and it will be distributed throughout the Overberg.

Daleen Fouché, Editor of Hermanus Times, said she was proud to be turning Hermanus Times into a fully fledged regional newspaper. She says: “In these uncertain times that we find ourselves in it is a privilege to be able to guarantee news that is accurate, timely and important for the Overberg communities.”

R Squared formally partners with syndicated agencies

R Squared has announced a formal partnership with industry leaders such as iProspect and Posterscope of the international Dentsu Aegis Network. The move from informal collaboration to formal syndication partnerships provides all R Squared clients with a syndicated network of expert skills and services to amplify their influencer marketing campaigns.

“We often find that influencer marketing campaigns are siloed by clients outside of their normal paid-for media and social commerce strategies. With this move we empower clients to truly integrate influencer marketing into their overall marketing and advertising strategies,” said Stéphane Rogovsky, CEO of R Squared.

The agency works with existing client agencies where they are available; but should there be a need for further syndication assistance, the agency partner network is at the ready. Services include digital Out Of Home to broadcast influencer messages across innovative channels, the marrying of paid media with influencer marketing campaigns to optimise budgets, performance marketing through opted-in audiences and social commerce by bringing shoppable posts into influencer’s feeds.

Woolworths appoints Flume

Flume has been appointed digital media agency to Woolworths South Africa and is set to take over the reins late in 2020 with a digital-first leap into the new normal of South African retail.

Flume will lead an integrated media approach across various digital channels with emphasis being placed on Flume’s strategic digital media capabilities and effective media buying.

Digital services such as digital strategy, development, animation, SEO, tracking and analytic services, and digital marketing dashboards will likely also form part of the scope of work.

“The team is counting down the days to 1 November 2020, the day on which we can start making our contribution to the reputable and much loved Woolworths brand”, said Garren Coetzee, GM of Flume Cape Town.

Flume will be working alongside Woolworths’ internationally acclaimed internal creative agency, offering a digitally driven perspective to drive innovative work that complements and enhances what they already do exceptionally well.

When pigs fly: MetropolitanRepublic awarded highly contested Eskort account

Pitching for new accounts is demanding at the best of times, so bringing home the bacon under challenging COVID social distancing limitations has one agency going hog wild – MetropolitanRepublic has been awarded the highly contested account for pork product powerhouse, Eskort.

After almost two decades of working with one agency, Eskort’s marketing team led by Group Marketing Manager, Marcelle Pienaar, went to market with a detailed list of requirements, looking for an integrated agency with strong FMCG and food experience.

They found what they were looking for at MetropolitanRepublic. “MetropolitanRepublic’s team proved to us not only their passion and understanding of the category of pork, but offered deep insights across our complex target markets; always cognitive of the challenges within our core market as well as our growth markets.

“They really got under the skin of the category, the consumer and the brand, and the Eskort team is fully confident that the agency will deliver the mutual vision of becoming a desired and consumer relevant brand,” Pienaar said.

MetropolitanRepublic founder and owner of a pet pig himself, Paul Warner, said Eskort is a brand that is firmly rooted in South Africa’s food culture and evokes strong memories of family and friends sharing meals.

JZA – Your Jewellery magazine and Solitaire magazine announce collaboration

JZA – Your Jewellery Magazine has officially announced its media partnership with ‘Solitaire’, Asia’s most recognized women’s jewellery magazine in the Asia Pacific region – published in Singapore.

“The JZA team and its independent publishers, Isikhova Media, are absolutely thrilled about this collaboration,” said Jason Aarons, publishing director. “Solitaire enjoys one of the highest jewellery magazine reputations in the world, boasts superb content and exceptionally proactive and engaging management, marketing, sales and editorial teams.

“In this ‘next normal’, global jewellery brands are looking at sound and smart ways to integrate COVID-19’s ‘we’re all in this together’ way of life – locally and beyond borders ensuring ongoing consumer market reach. Part of JZA’s strategy is to embrace this and give our readers a menu which is predominantly South African-driven, but which also delivers credible and on-trend, international jewellery content.”

Lionel Messi partners with Budweiser

Global football icon Lionel Messi and Budweiser have announced a long-term partnership. Admired by fans and respected by rivals, the King of Beers is celebrating Messi’s journey to the pinnacle of global football, defined by his commitment and relentless determination to both his teammates and craft.

“I’m excited to partner with Budweiser to share my journey that was based on a determination to be the best player I can be. Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams. Hopefully fans around the world will find inspiration in my story to commit to their craft and never give up on greatness, no matter how hard the journey,” Messi said.