Media moves: Jacaranda FM and Mediamark launch SME initiative, new editor for The Star, Relativ wins Uber

This week’s BIG move: Jacaranda FM and Mediamark launch initiative to help local business thrive in the digital era

Nick Grubb

Kagiso Media-owned Jacaranda FM and Mediamark have launched a first-of-its-kind online product set from a radio station to help small business with digital transformation. This is in a further attempt to stem the continued scourge of Covid-19 related SME shutdowns.

Mediamark and Jacaranda FM have partnered with leading US marketing technology firm, Vendasta, to launch Jacaranda FM DigiEngage, a turnkey service to drive and transform SME business in the online space.

A drive to offer free airtime to small business in distress in March and April this year saw Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio give 40 small businesses R32-million in airtime.

“The sheer number of SMEs that came to both East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM for assistance was overwhelming,” said Nick Grubb, CEO of Kagiso Media Radio.

“This made us realise the immense power our radio brands wield in the local community and a need for us to ramp up involvement in this sector. Small business is the lifeblood of any local economy and Jacaranda FM’s community of listeners are made up of thousands of now struggling entrepreneurs”.

One of the main areas that has held back small business has been their lack of digital transformation and e-commerce capability, relative to the bigger market players. Lack of access to resources made it difficult to take their businesses quickly online in the face of declining or non-existent “bricks and mortar” revenues.

“We believe we have found a partner that understands local business at its core and is able to tailor its approach and packaging for the South African Market,” said Wayne Bischoff, Mediamark CEO.

“This platform will not only give Jacaranda FM an opportunity to offer their SME listener base affordable digital packages including e-commerce websites, social media marketing, SEO and other online marketing tools. Jacaranda FM DigiEngage will also give SME’s access to a network of global resources including weekly online seminars, helping local businesses thrive in their market, especially during an unprecedented time such as what we find ourselves in.”

People moves

Sifiso Mahlangu appointed as editor of The Star

Sifiso Mahlangu

Independent Media has appointed Sifiso Mahlangu as the new editor of The Star. Mahlangu, who joined Independent Media in 2019 as executive editor for politics, is a seasoned journalist having worked at various media organisations.

Over the years, he has honed his skills in print and broadcast. After his term as an advisor for government communicators in Botswana and the correspondent for BRICS News, he returned to South Africa where he led several political editorial teams at various media companies including that of content creator for African politics on international TV station, Al Jazeera. He holds qualifications in psychology and communication.

Mahlangu has established and developed a solid politics team at Independent Media, which he will, in the meantime, continue to oversee whilst in his new role.

Of his appointment, Mahlangu said: “I’m excited about this new challenge. It’s an honour for me to take up a post that was previously held by one of my mentors, Moegsien Williams. It’s also an opportunity for me to champion our digital growth strategy, as our online publication, IOL, has been breaking new ground in South Africa every day.

“The Star mirrors our society. It’s strengths, it’s diversity, challenges and its deep politics. Heading up the flagship title that has a massive footprint in Gauteng, comes with much responsibility. I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead a great team who will deliver the news that readers across the country deserve to know.”

Mahlangu replaces Japhet Ncube will be taking up a senior position in one of the communications units within the broader Sekunjalo Group.

Business moves

Relativ Media partners with Uber activating a network that reaches thousands daily

Relativ Media has announced that from Tuesday, 1 September it will be rolling out a new offering that will see it branding on qualifying Uber driver-partner vehicles at various locations across South Africa.

Relativ Media said that the logic behind its foray into transit advertising was because Uber is everywhere. According to Uber South Africa, the company has over one million active riders and has over 13 000 active independent drivers.

Andrew Cooper, group sales director at Relativ Media, said, “Transit advertising creates meaningful connections with consumers as they move throughout their day in the real world. Transit ads have a unique scale of reach that cuts through the clutter with street-level engagement.”

Relativ Media’s initial offering, utilising Uber as the technological application for their new means of advertising, will include partially wrapping — or, in a world-first — wrapping the entire vehicle in a clients’ branding for UberX, Uber XL and Uber Van.

Relativ Media said that its deal with Uber opens new opportunities and value for both its new and existing clients. Cooper says that there are benefits of transit advertising, particularly in cities that don’t allow for much outdoor advertising. These include Cape Town, Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth, Cooper says.

“Clients can now roll out campaigns and be seen by audiences in areas which may not have previously been an option for them,” continued Cooper.

Showmax announces co-productions: Megan Fox action movie and Canal+ epic in ancient Africa

African streaming service Showmax has announced two new international co-productions: Jahmil XT Qubeka and Layla Swart’s epic African mythology series Blood Psalms, with Canal+ International, and the Megan Fox action movie Rogue.

This continues a move towards co-productions from Showmax’s parent company, MultiChoice, which partnered with HBO on last year’s Trackers, an adaptation of the bestselling Deon Meyer novel, which outperformed Game of Thrones in South Africa.

“This is a conscious move on our part to ramp up investment in African content,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment for MultiChoice. “We’re already seeing a virtuous cycle in action with more spend on local production yielding higher and higher quality output, which in turn has led to international co-investment and distribution. This is just the start of bringing the Africa we know and love to the rest of the world.”

In Rogue, Teen Choice winner and People’s Choice nominee Megan Fox (Transformers) stars as Samantha O’Hara, who leads a team of mercenaries on a mission to rescue a group of kidnapped schoolgirls.

Rogue will premiere on BoxOffice by DStv on 11 September 2020, the first of a number of films opting to skip cinemas given the pandemic and launch first and exclusively on the video on demand platform instead.

A co-production with Canal+ International, Blood Psalms is an epic series based on ancient African mythology. Currently shooting in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng, Blood Psalms chronicles the rise to power of a fierce teenaged princess, Zazi (Bokang Phelane from Keeping Score, Emoyeni), who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through ancient curses, long-standing tribal vendettas, and the wrath of the Gods.

Penquin wins Bravo Group’s Grafton Everest account

Johannesburg-based marketing agency, Penquin, has won the Grafton Everest account. The month-long closed pitch process saw six agencies go toe-to-toe for the prestigious account housed under the Bravo Group.

The Penquin team, who is equally passionate about their craft, attention to detail; and boasting decades of experience, will be responsible for the brand’s strategic direction, digital campaign buying, social media accounts, creative elements, and all production needs.

“The agency’s team hugely impressed us with their understanding of the Grafton Everest brand and the vision they saw for it going forward. It’s great to work with a team who is as passionate as we are for lounge furniture and, I have no doubt, we have a winning partnership,” said Amy Whittam, Marketing Executive at the Bravo Group.

Penquin is a B-BBEE level 2 results-driven integrated marketing agency.

Yoco launches rrestart campaign

Just like their customers, Yoco has been massively impacted by Covid-19. As a consequence they had to embrace the constraints of a (very) limited budget, without compromising on quality, or their ambitions.

The entire campaign was conceptualised and brought to life by a small in-house team. For the lead video comms they partnered with a set of freelancers to bring it to life (all details to be provided on request). The lead video was produced for under 5% of previous Yoco lead videos produced.

#NeverStopStarting is the hashtag at the core of Yoco’s energetic Restart campaign. At a time when many small businesses are under pressure, Yoco is a voice of hope communicating practical advice, guidance and suggesting tools to help SMEs navigate the new business operating environment.

According to Yoco, the rules may have changed, but the game of business hasn’t. All that is needed is a mindset shift and for SMEs to retool, rethink and reconnect.

Verizon Media teams with Broadsign to extend programmatic omnichannel offering

Verizon Media and Broadsign have announced an extended partnership to directly integrate Verizon Media’s programmatic demand-side-platform (DSP) with the Broadsign Reach programmatic DOOH supply-side-platform (SSP). Using the combined solutions, Verizon Media advertisers can now easily access Broadsign’s global programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) inventory as part of their omnichannel buys.

The partnership is another step in Verizon Media’s continued expansion into DOOH, as more advertisers recognize the value of the medium in omnichannel campaigns, and a growing number of consumers note DOOH’s ability to capture their attention. Eighty percent of consumers recall DOOH advertising, with highway, retail, grocery store and gas stations as the top venues, according to a recent research study[1] commissioned by Verizon Media and Toluna.

“DOOH premium campaign placements add a unique value to advertisers’ programmatic omnichannel buys,” said Greg MacDonald, VP, Marketplace Partnerships at Verizon Media. “Together, we’re making it easier for our customers to optimize their creative when planning and delivering campaigns, as well as expand their audience reach. We’re pleased to deepen our relationship with Broadsign and continue to bring Verizon Media DSP customers the most diverse and expansive omnichannel opportunities at scale.”

Fashion Handbook SA launches online designer directory

The fashion publisher has created an online designer directory with the aim of helping to boost the local fashion market.

The platform is a single point of discovery for a diverse set of local fashion brands and businesses providing consumers with easy, convenient, and direct access to the industry’s most note-worthy designers and fashion brands.

“For consumers who enjoy staying ahead of the style-curve, and aspire to support local fashion, then our platform – via the directory – offers an extensive resource to discover a wide array of high quality, stylishly created products,’’ said owner and publisher Leanne Tlhagoane.

The idea is to create an ongoing, relevant directory of contemporary fashion brands in line with Fashion Handbook SA’s broader purpose, which is to amplify fashion voices, talent, and people in Southern Africa. “We believe that supporting local fashion creatives is fundamental to the fashion Eco-system and, by cultivating a strong fashion community that is invested in and committed to local talent, everyone can flourish,’’ Tlhagoane added.

Local fashion brand, Refinery launches online store – the first brand from Pepkor Group to take the leap into e-commerce

Local fashion brand, Refinery has launched an online store that promises to offer customers a seamless shopping experience. Targeted at South Africa’s young adults, the online store will feature a fresh, modern look with sophisticated technology for ease of use and safety.

This marks an important milestone for the Pepkor Group, as Refinery will be the first brand to take the leap into e-commerce.

“The online selling capability offers an accessible shopping experience for customers on the move. It will further allow us to strengthen the relationship with our tech-savvy customer, who requires a convenient and secure way to shop,” said Shaun Hoddy, CEO of Refinery.

The platform is run internally and boasts exclusive online items, as well as Refinery’s full range for men and women.

Data protection compliance portal launched for direct marketers

Members of the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) now have access to a handy online tool-kit that assesses their compliance with the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act in minutes.

By entering the site and answering a series of questions, DMASA members can quickly determine if they will be able to rest easy in the run-up to the POPI Act deadline of 01 July 2021.

“This new online tool-kit is key to our Data Protection Compliance Programme (DPCP) which aims to ensure our members convert good intentions to actual compliance,” said David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

In addition to the new online POPI Act risk assessment tool-kit, the DPCP also offers online training opportunities and enables the automated generation of necessary compliance documentation.

The DMASA is the continent’s most established non-profit dedicated to the sustainable development of the Integrated and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It is recognised by the National Consumer Commission which enables it to manage consumer complaints within the direct marketing space on behalf of over 300 members.

Entersekt rolls out behavioural analytics for real-time risk scoring with NuData Security

Dewald Nolte

Entersekt, a leader in device identity and omnichannel authentication, has announced a partnership with NuData Security, a Mastercard company. This agreement allows the fintech to tightly integrate NuData’s behavioural analytics solution NuDetect with the Entersekt Secure Platform.

NuDetect leverages device and behavioural data to distinguish legitimate users from high-risk ones in real-time. By doing so, it frees genuine account holders to transact unimpeded by security hurdles. In cases where greater certainty is required, a step-up authentication process is triggered. The latter may take the form of an in-app push prompt, a FIDO-certified security key, or any of a number of options available from Entersekt.

“NuDetect complements Entersekt’s strong device ID with an inherent factor to seamlessly tie the human to the device and brings a new dimension to our regulatory compliant strong authentication suite,” said Dewald Nolte, chief strategy officer at Entersekt.

SAMRO sells its subsidiary, DALRO

Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has reached an agreement to sell its subsidiary, The Dramatic, Artistic and Literary Rights Organisation (DALRO) to a management consortium led by Lazarus Serobe, DALRO’s managing director.

DALRO is a multi-purpose copyright organisation established in 1967 and a subsidiary of SAMRO with the focus of administering copyright for literary works such books, poems, newspaper articles and a range of other artistic and dramatic works such as plays, musicals and visual arts.

“DALRO has operated well under the guardianship of SAMRO and we look forward to our continued relationship, as entities with a common purpose of protecting copyright” said Serobe.

SAMRO’s chairperson, Nicholas Maweni said the transaction is one of several organisational restructuring outcomes in line with SAMRO’s strategy to reduce operating costs and improve efficiencies within the organisations.

“The buy-out transaction will give DALRO ample opportunity to continue to service the sector as an independent, sustainable going concern,” Serobe said.

Making moves

ABN (CNBC Arica, Forbes Africa) moves to 155 West Street

Roberta Naicker

After more than 13 years since the first live broadcast with President Thabo Mbeki on 1 June 2007, Africa Business News (ABN) will bid farewell to their office at Stella Street and move to 155 West Street, Sandton.

“An important lesson from the pandemic is the future of workspaces. We have carried out an assessment of our future requirements from a business and technology perspective and believe that it is inefficient to make changes at our current location. To achieve our goal of a more methodical workspace, after 13 years of countless memories shared at our offices at Stella Road, we are looking forward to relocating to our new home, 155 West Street, Sandton. We anticipate that the new offices will officially be available for occupation from 01 November 2020 and I look forward to welcoming our guests to our new premises,” said Roberta Naicker, managing director of the ABN Group.

“As we navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry further disrupted by Covid-19, our focus remains on using this crisis as an opportunity to catalyse change by leveraging our strengths for the future, both as a conventional broadcaster and a digital media company. This relocation that is part of our long-term strategic plan, will augment ABN’s efforts to provide a safe and conducive working environment for our staff, and will continue to provide our clients and viewers with unremitting, insightful, engaging and thought provoking content, through innovative digital and broadcasting solutions,” Naicker added.

1000TH issue for SA Jewellery News magazine

SA Jewellery News (SAJN) – official trade publication of the Jewellery Council of South Africa (JCSA) – celebrates its 1000th issue with its September edition.

“This is truly an iconic cover story as SA Jewellery News (literally) makes headlines with its millennium September 2020 issue,” said Jason Aarons, publishing director of Isikhova Media. “Our team couldn’t be more proud of this defining and magnificent moment in the publication’s history.

“SAJN’s resounding and continued success is testament to the dedication, perseverance, innovation, leadership and passion of our jewellery industry, the Jewellery Council of SA and every single person who has made it shine.”

Call for papers from researchers for Pan African Media Research Webinar

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO) is hosting its 21st annual conference. This will take place over three days, 21-28 October in the form of a webinar. The organisation is calling on individuals or institutions interested in presenting findings from media audience research activities. This can be in the form of a paper or a relevant case study.

Papers can include measurement and audience innovation, brand case studies and best practice from professionals in the field of media research and . Case studies are welcome however they need to convey findings that are of value to the broader research community.

Sifiso Falala, President of Pamro said, “2020 is a special year for us as we are celebrating 21 years of research from experts across Africa and the rest of the world. Yes we’ve had to opt for a virtual conference and we’ll have to get over not all meeting in magical Morocco, but nonetheless, it will still be fantastic.

“The theme is ‘Vision African 2020’ which will explore the African decade, the African data, and the African growth and weave in the story of African resilience, true to our troublesome year. We are also including a panel event titled ‘the impact of Covid-19 on our industry and how we will grow and prosper post-pandemic.”

Please submit papers to the PAMRO Executive Director, Jennifer Daniel jdaniel@pamro.org before 10 September 2020.

Timberland announces bold goal for products to be net positive by 2030

In a bold move to address the environmental impact of the fashion industry, Timberland has announced a goal for its products to have a net positive impact on nature by 2030 — giving back more than it takes. Given Timberland’s outdoor heritage and longstanding commitment to protect nature, the brand is turning to nature for inspiration, driving innovation through regenerative agriculture and circular design.

In pursuit of its net positive vision, Timberland has set two specific, measurable goals to achieve by 2030:

100% of products to be designed for circularity, and

100% of natural materials to be sourced from regenerative agriculture “The environment today is in a degraded state. As a fashion brand, we are part of the problem,” said Colleen Vien, director of sustainability for Timberland. “For decades Timberland has worked to minimise our impact, but it’s time to do better than that. Imagine a boot that puts more carbon back into the land than was emitted during production. By following nature’s lead, and focusing on circular design and regenerative agriculture, we aim to tip the scales to have a net positive impact – to go beyond sustainability and help nature thrive. We are incredibly excited about this journey, and hope to inspire the industry as a whole to work together and change the trajectory of our collective future.”



