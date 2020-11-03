Awards Wrap: PAMRO’s winning paper, Loeries update, South Africans among winners of INMA Elevate scholarships













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

PAMRO’s winning paper: African decade, African data, African growth

Shramik Misra

Data scientist Shramik Misra from the Kantar Africa and Middle East analytics team; chief growth officer for the region, Karin Du Chenne, and socio-economic measurement pioneer Neil Higgs put delegates through their PA-SES on the third day of the #PAMRO21 virtual conference.

The trio, ably supported by analytics manager, South Africa, Kantar, Prenolan Munsamy and analytics director, South Africa, Kantar, Kent Diepraam, were presented with this year’s PAMRO Best Paper Award for ‘Measuring the changing socio-economic landscape of Africa’.

With the first version of the Pan-Africa Socio-Economic Solution or PA-SES created for PAMRO/ESOMAR five years ago, the update comes as a way of better understanding and comparing socioeconomics across the continent. More countries have been included this time around, based on independent source Afrobarometer’s most recent round seven multi-country data.

On measuring the changing landscape of Africa, Higgs shared that his first-ever paper, written four decades ago, was on the same topic, proving that the desire for this type of measure has been a constant in the research industry.

PR and marketing executives from Microsoft, Facebook, Uber, YouTube, Coca-Cola among 100 judges for African Woman in Media award

Naomi Campbell/Wikipedia

PR and marketing executives from Microsoft, Facebook, Uber, YouTube, Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson, MasterCard, LEGO, Canon, L’Oréal, IBM, General Electric, and many more, among the largest and most influential panel of judges ever assembled for a journalism prize in Africa.

The judging panel for the APO Group African Woman in Media Award consists of 100 luminaries, with global icons such as Naomi Campbell joined by executives at diverse organisations like Microsoft, Harley-Davidson and FIFA

The prestigious APO Group African Women in Media Award 2020. The Awards, celebrates and empowers African women in the media who support female entrepreneurship throughout the continent.

This is the largest and most influential panel of judges ever assembled for an African media award, and it reflects the importance of recognising gender equality in business and the media.

“I want to thank all the judges for devoting their time and energy to the APO Group African Women in Media Award,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, founder and Chairman of APO Group. “I’ve never seen a judging panel of this quality before, and we are honoured that every member shares our vision for women empowerment and entrepreneurship. Their passion and enthusiasm has helped make this award the biggest of its kind in Africa.”



The award is open to African female journalists whose stories were broadcast or published between 1st January and 31st October 2020. The stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and community impact.

50 Elevate Scholarship recipients announced by INMA, Google News Initiative

Promoting diversity and inclusion in the news industry, the International News Media Association (INMA) and Google News Initiative (GNI) have announced announced winners of the inaugural Elevate Scholarship. The 50 scholarship recipients from 18 countries were selected from 173 applications and will receive training and mentoring opportunities through INMA and GNI.

Six South Africans are among the 50 recipients.

Lerato Sejake, Multimedia Journalist, City Press/Media 24, South Africa

Chad Anthony Williams, Content Curator, African News Agency, South Africa

Thivhusiwi (Vhusi) Phadagi, Retail Graphic Artist, Independent Media, South Africa

Timothy Rangongo, Business and Finance Journalist, Finweek, South Africa

Neo Kay Truinyane, Layout Sub-Editor, Media 24, South Africa

Rushaye Smith, Junior Product Manager, Media 24, South Africa

The Elevate Scholarship programme is designed to strengthen the future of the news business by embracing and elevating historically under-represented and disadvantaged groups in early- to mid-career positions below the executive management level at news media companies.

Loeries tickets on sale now and Creative Week diary populated

Join the biggest gathering of creative minds across Africa and the Middle East. Speakers from around the world, workshops, panel discussions and daily announcements of Loeries 2020 winners.

Loeries Creative Week kicks off on 16 November with keynotes including celebrated jury presidents Katherina Tudball (design) and Alan Kelly (digital), as well as Rani Bisal (head of IT Strategy at DStv) and Jess Weiner -cultural expert live from the US. Weiner will document her personal journey with Mattel in The Business of Belonging: How Inclusivity Evolved the World’s Most Famous Doll.

On track two there will be meaningful conversations around regional representation in photography with Nigerian photographer Yeteunde Ayeni-Babaeko and Getty Images’ global head of creative Insights, Dr Rebecca Swift. The sessions will also unpack perspectives from East and West Africa with Lanre Adisa from Noah’s Ark in Lagos.

Tuesday’s sessions start with an interactive workshop with Instagram. Discover new products, features and learn how to create the greatest Reel. Meet iconic influencers from across the region and learn about the future of commerce on IG.

Loeries Presents keynotes start from 1 PM SAST with Dr Rebecca Swift (global head of creative insights at Getty), Angolan visual artist Januario Jano, Jury President Till Hohmann (Film Crafts) and successful YouTube prankster and social activist Niko Omilana.

Wednesday’s workshop is The Creative Colab where participants will work with industry leaders to create innovative merchandise for the Constitution Hill gift shop. Winning designs will be taken into production and sold online and in-store – with proceeds going to the creators.

From 1 PM SAST Iain Thomas, the world’s most popular poet, woos us with his keynote. Head of global business marketing at Instagram, Grace Kau, delivers behind the scenes insights and celebrated CCO at Spotify, Oriel Davis-Lyons, discusses his portfolio school for black creatives.Female and in advertising?

The morning workshop unveils incredible new tech from OOH category sponsors Tractor Outdoor. In this session, participants will design live on electronic billboards across the country — and the winning participant will get free OOH flighting for a one month campaign for an NGO.

From 10 am SAST, typographer Liron Lavi Turkenich demonstrates the incredible power of design to build bridges with the story of her font Aravrit which allows the user to communicate in Arabic and Hebrew simultaneously. Facebook’s Aviv Weil takes us Beyond Bias and the innovative creative team of Nicholas Hulley and Nadia Lossgott take us through their incredible portfolio.

In the Conversation track, Gareth Steal and Rick Truwick demonstrate their fantastic work with Virtual Reality.

The week wraps with an interactive poetry workshop with Iain Thomas at 11 am SAST, followed by keynotes from Switzerland’s number one creative and heavy metal drummer – Dennis Lueck, India’s Swati Battacharia and our Hall of Fame presentation.

And this is besides the awards…The awards are broadcasting from Monday 16th to Friday 20th November.

Anzisha Prize awards its top honour to 21-year-old Egyptian entrepreneur

With a pool of talented finalists from more than 15 African countries, the 2020 Anzisha Prize – the premier award for Africa’s youngest entrepreneurs – goes to Alaa Moatamed, a young female entrepreneur whose venture provides business owners with an affordable and convenient delivery service for customers.

Presto is an automated delivery system that connects vendors with customers and suppliers. The platform provides a crowd-sourced network of delivery agents for small businesses. Presto has been successful since it launched in 2019 and serves 300 stores and merchants in two cities.

EdTech entrepreneur Matina Razafimahefa, 22, from Madagascar emerged as the first runner up ($15,000), while 22-year-old infrastructure entrepreneur, Mohamed Bah from Sierra Leone, was the second runner up ($12,500).





Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.