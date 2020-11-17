Awards Wrap: Presidency is Risk Influencer of the Year, all the Pendorings winners, VJOY regional winners, Toorbos is SA’s Oscar entry for 2021













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

The Presidency receives Risk Influencer of the Year Award

President Cyril Ramaphosa, as chairman of the National Command Council established under the Disaster Management Act, was honoured by the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA) for the impact the Risk Adjusted Strategy had on responding to the enormous risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic on the country and its people.

Jackson Mthembu and Gillian Le Cordeur

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, accepted the Risk Influencer of the Year Award on behalf of the president during the virtual awards ceremony held on Friday.

IRMSA introduced the Risk Influencer of the Year Award three years ago in recognition of individuals or organisations in business or government who are not risk professionals, said Gillian Le Cordeur, CEO of IRMSA.

“However, their understanding of the importance of risk management impacts directly on the work that we as risk professionals do. It elevates the role of the institute and the importance of effective risk management,” she said.

Throughout the year the IRMSA board considers any individual or organisation that has influenced or impacted business or society through their leadership role and the promoting of the value and importance of risk management.

The Pendoring 2020 winners and rankings



uKhoiKhoi, known for their live digital looping, musical performance art encompassing multilingual expressions through opera, indigenous chants and praise poetry.

Friday the 13th became a celebration and tribute to South Africa’s 10 indigenous national languages when the 25-year-old Pendoring Awards announced their 2020 winners via a Facebook Live broadcast. The full list of winners can be viewed here.

The 2020 adjudicators and jury presidents were tasked with announcing the winners, backed by uKhoiKhoi, known for their live digital looping, musical performance art encompassing multilingual expressions through opera, indigenous chants and praise poetry.

“It was a joy to celebrate such diverse work and so many new voices,” said Pendoring general manager, Eben Keun. “Congratulations to all the winners for producing creative, innovative and relevant work during a tough year.”

The Pendorings also announced their new headline sponsor for 2021, Hollard. “We understand the power of a ‘hello’ to make a connection, because connections create better futures for South Africans. And we understand the power of language to make connections,” said Hollard’s CMO, Heidi Brauer. “We 100% support the diversity The Pendorings celebrate and encourage in the creative industry.”

Nineteen Gold Pendorings, 35 Silver Pendorings, 19 Gold Craft Certificates and 22 Craft Certificates were awarded in 2020. The Prestigious Umpetha Award, went to The Odd Number (Johannesburg) for three radio ads titled Intsipho engapheli, Sterring sok’susa idust and Upgrade yoshukela, produced in a praise singing style for Game. The Overall Student winner was Tanya Viljoen from The Creative Academy in Woodstock for Mielie, packaging design developed for Mielie Pap Kitchen & Deli.

The official rankings of the 2020 Pendoring Awards have been released. The rankings provide an overview of the performance of agencies and schools based on advertising and brand communications content submitted to this year’s awards.

This year’s Prestigious Umpetha Award winner, The Odd Number has ranked in the top spot overall, with a total of 264 points. Joe Public United and TBWA Hunt Lascaris take second and third place, with 240 and 55 points respectively. Dit&Dat Ontwerp and Ogilvy SA finished off the top 5, with 39 and 18 points respectively. The full rankings list can be viewed here.

AAA School of Advertising ranked as the top educational institution with 70 points, followed by IIE-Vega (58 points), North-West University (53 points), Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (46 points) and The Creative Academy (42 points).

NB Publishers a division of Media24 Boeke (Pty) Ltd ranked as the top publishing house with 22 points, and New Africa Books and Annake Müller Publishing took second and third place with 18 and 10 points.

Regional winners announced in Vodacom’s Journalist of the Year Awards

Winners of the 19th Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) regional awards have been announced. The awards recognise some of the best journalistic talent in South Africa. All VJOY events are being held virtually in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Marking VJOY in 2020 during a global pandemic, we were delighted to receive our highest ever number of VJOY entries this year,” said Takalani Netshitenzhe, Vodacom South Africa chief officer for corporate affairs.

“Despite the mounting difficulties which media have faced during the pandemic, journalists around the country have gone the extra mile to bring news and information to South Africans during the national state of disaster. I was thrilled to see reporting that not only exposed corruption and criminal activity, but to see stories on how Covid-19 has illuminated social inequalities and gender-based violence in the country. Vodacom is proud of its continued association with the VJOYs and we look forward to paying tribute to the country’s top journalists in the weeks to come.”

Ryland Fisher, convener of the judging panel, said judges were impressed by the quality of the entries. “Despite the impact of a shrinking economy and the havoc wreaked by Covid-19 on our industry, journalists continued to do what they do best: breaking stories; writing beautiful, descriptive features; investigating corruption and other crimes; capturing the best news moments on film, video and audio; and keeping viewers, listeners and readers informed. We are proud that South African journalists have once again stepped up when confronted by a difficult situation.”

Appropriately, the theme this year is ‘Re-Imagine, Re-Invent, and Re-Build’ because the country and world as a whole has had to adapt to fast-changing times. The 2020 awards received a record number of entries – more than 1 300 from around the country. There was one change to the categories this year, which saw Innovation in Journalism replace Multiplatform and Data journalism.

The list regional winners per category is here as it is too long to republish in full here.

The regional winners will compete in the national finals on 20 November 2020. The 2020 Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards panel of judges is: Ryland Fisher, Jermaine Craig, Arthur Goldstuck, Franz Kruger, Patricia McCracken, Mapi Mhlangu, Collin Nxumalo, Mary Papayya, Jovial Rantao, Elna Rossouw and Obed Zilwa.

South Africa selects ‘Toorbos’ for the 93rd Academy Awards – Best International Feature Film Category

Rene van Rooyen’s ‘Toorbos’ is officially this year’s South African entry for the highly coveted Best International Feature Film Award for the 2021 Academy Awards. The film, which is an adaptation of renowned writer Dalene Matthee’s 2003 bestselling novel of the same name, was selected from five film submissions which were received for the 2020 Oscars consideration, and included: Flatland, Fiela se Kind, STAM, Toorbos and Wesens.

“Toorbos’ success serves as great testament of this classic novel and our history as a country. Our filmmakers play a significant role in preserving our history and Rene has managed to capture Dalene Mathee’s novel immaculately. The story of Toorbos is about a historical event in South Africa, which affected the last forest inhabitants of South Africa’s Knysna forest in the 1930s. We wish Rene and her team all the best as their film will be competing on global stages. South Africa is rooting for you,” said NFVF CEO, Makhosazana Khanyile.

Van Rooyen’s film has seen great success at the Cape Town International Market and Film Festival, having won an award for ‘Work in Progress’ (WIP) programme. The film has also had a formidable run at the kykNET Silwerkerm Festival. Toorbos premiered at South African cinemas on Friday.

The NFVF, as an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts & Culture is officially recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, to make submissions on behalf of the South African Film industry.

Facebook partners with Loeries 2020 to support diverse young talent in South Africa

For the fifth consecutive year, Facebook sponsored the Student Category at the Loeries in order to champion diverse, young creative talent.

This included the much coveted Loeries Student Instagram Challenge, which saw students tackle a real-world problem through the power of mobile creative. Young people in Africa and the Middle East were invited to create a mobile-first Instagram campaign for underage drinking in association with Aware.org – the Association for Alcohol Awareness and Responsibility.

This year, in celebration of Instagram’s 10th year anniversary, the Loeries will also play home to a virtual House of Instagram’ on Tuesday 17 November, where key Instagram trends and innovation will be highlighted.

“We are really excited about how young people are using the mobile canvas, specifically Instagram, to create, innovate and, in keeping with the Loeries theme, #CreateChange,” said Elizma Nolte, regional marketing manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Facebook. “At a time that society is debating the dangers of underage drinking and promoting behaviour change, the Facebook and Instagram Stories ads we saw astonished us with their authenticity and raw power. We look forward to showcasing the winning campaign across Instagram in 2021. And, of course, celebrating 10 years of Instagram with the creative industry.”

Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loerie Awards adds, “the future of the world lies in the hands of young people and through encouraging them to deepen their curiosity and sharpen their problem-solving skills, we go a long way in improving creativity and innovation”.

Tips for entering Campaign Experience Awards

The Campaign Experience Awards recognises the tough times the industry and companies are going through.

Entering the awards is easy but here is a list of the most frequently asked questions to help you meet the early bird deadline.



• When is the deadline?: The Campaign Experience awards early bird deadline closes at 23:59 on Wednesday 20 January 2021. The final deadline is on Wednesday 27th January.

• What materials do I need to submit for my entry? Company name, client name, project name, venue or location, and executive summary. You will then answer three to four questions specific to your category (details of the questions can be found in the entry kit), support material is optional but can include case studies, testimonials, images and video.

• I am having trouble uploading my entry, what do I do? Make sure your entry and support material meets all the criteria listed in the entry kit and your files do not exceed 50MB.

• How can I pay for my entries? You can pay for your entries by invoice or credit card.

• Who will be judging my work? You can view judges on the Campaign Experience Awards website and Twitter. The Awards are proud to have the most influential and respected members of the industry judging these prestigious Awards. More to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

If your questions have not been answered or you want to find out more information visit our website, register to enter and download the entry kit.

INMA Global Media Awards opens for entries

The INMA Global Media Awards competition rewards outstanding achievement in news brands, use of media platforms, subscriptions, business development, and data and insights.

While INMA has rewarded excellence in news media since 1937, no year quite compares to the past 12 months of a global pandemic that has profoundly impacted the media business.

INMA aspires in 2021 to capture the progress of the news industry’s transformation and reinvention, accelerated by the developments of the past year.

Media owners are invited to submit entries in 20 categories across three segments of media company so that 40+ judges can make an even-handed comparison of campaigns and initiatives worldwide.

Entering the INMA Global Media Awards competition:

Shines a light on your company’s best innovation and growth initiatives

Motivates and focuses your staff, your agency, your stakeholders

Benchmarks your best efforts against your peers’ best efforts

All the information needed is here.

