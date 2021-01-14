Media Moves: Sanef mourns death of four journos, YouTube announces #YouTubeBlackVoices creator grantees, McCann1886 enters 2021 with new accounts













And we’re back for 2021. The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SANEF mourns the death of four journalists

Four South African journalists have died of Covid-19 complications in the past week: Sunday Independent news editor and investigative journalist Solly Maphumulo; former Cape Argus photographer, Enver Essop; resource co-ordinator in the SABC newsroom in KwaZulu-Natal, Ismail Jinnah, and senior political journalist Knowledge Simelane of Ilanga in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The South African National Editors’ Forum deeply mourns the deaths of four journalists who died in the past week from Covid-19 complications,” Sanef said in a statement.

Zingisa Mkhuma, Sunday Independent editor, said Maphumulo’s death was a tragic loss both for her family and the journalism fraternity. “I called her soldier because of her ability to investigate and get to the bottom of things.”

Her former colleague Cecilia Russell described her as a “brilliant and determined journalist”. “She was brave. She became a top-class journalist, investigative reporter and a brilliant friend.”

Essop died at the age of 54 on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19. He worked for several news publications, including Die Burger, the Cape Argus and the Cape Times. He was described by colleagues as a “gentle giant”. Photographer Ian Landsberg said: “Very few of the Argus photographers had the ability to capture the nuances of township life. He was a passionate photographer and he captured stories that you could really feel. He took his time when he went out on jobs to really capture an image and tell a beautiful story.”

Jinnah, passed away last week following Covid-19 complications at the age of 65. He retired in 2019. Former colleague Izak Minnaar described Jinnah, who was resource coordinator in the SABC newsroom in KZN when he retired, as an outstanding researcher and trainer.

“He was passionate about training young journalist on how to use technology to advance their careers. He came up with lots of tricks and digital techniques that enabled journalists to excel in researching content for their stories and also to grow their digital skills in studio production,” he said.

Simelane died from a suspected Covid-19 related illness yesterday. Editor Philani Mgwaba described Simelane as a man with a fountain of political knowledge and a thorough understanding of government political dynamics, especially in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

“His death has come as a great shock to us. To die alone as he did is incredibly sad. Knowledge was a great and unique human being with an infectious laughter and a great sense of humour, which was a tonic to all of us in the newsroom,” he said.

SANEF sent its heartfelt condolences to all families, friends, the media fraternity.

People moves

Lars Lehne appointed as Group CEO of Incubeta

Lars Lehne has been appointed Group CEO of Incubeta, the South African-born, global independent digital marketing services group. The former SYZYGY AG CEO will be taking over from the founder Alan Lipschitz, whose company, Interface, made the reverse acquisition of IncuBeta Holdings in 2011. Lipschitz will be moving into the role of chairperson of the Board of Directors of Incubeta.

Lehne brings with him more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to Incubeta Lehne spent four years as Global CEO at SYZYGY, a publicly listed WPP Group company. Before that, he spent seven years at Google as Country Director Agency DACH, paving the way for the tech giant quadrupling revenues in Germany. He has also held various senior management positions in agencies including Maxus, GroupM, Carat and MEC.

YouTube announces inaugural #YouTubeBlackVoices creator grantees from Africa

YouTube has released its inaugural class of African content creators set to receive a grant for the development of their channels from the global #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund.

In addition to the grant earmarked for content development, the 20 YouTubers (from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa) will also take part in an intensive three-week incubator programme followed by bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes. These creators are part of 132 creators from across the world who are participating in the Class of 2021.

“We’re excited to spotlight Black creatives from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“African creators on YouTube are reshaping the power of our platform by providing a unique perspective on all manner of topics from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness. Through their content, these creators continue to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on our platform,” Okosi said.

New Year, New Show: Danny Painter launches online book show

Danny Painter

Radio personality, Danny Painter is kickstarting 2021 with a bang, showcasing, once again, that no topic is too taboo for this media personality.

Painter’s new online book show, The XOh Book Show has been described as fun, sexy, and definitely not safe for work. In the recently launched show, Painter and close friend, Sonje Love review the sexier side of literature – erotic fan fiction.

“We’ve read some very strange and unusual things and realised no one was talking about them, when most of us are definitely reading them! We put on some make up, poured some wine and recorded the show,” Painter said about the show.

Painter is no stranger behind the mic or in front of the camera. She has hosted commercial radio shows and TV programmes since the age of 13, and Galore SA recently awarded her the 2020 award for ‘Best Radio Presenter’.

Episodes will drop monthly on the XO TV channel platform. Watch the first two installments of the ‘The Xoh book show’ here: xotv.me/channels/372-xo-book-show

Business moves

McCann1886 enters 2021 with new accounts

Derek Coles

McCann1886 was awarded several accounts in the last few weeks of 2020 and begins the new year on a high.

The new clients include telecommunications operator and internet service provider, South African Digital Villages; tyre and battery supplier for cars and trucks, Tiger Wheel & Tyre; green technology company, REBA; and a number of new products in the healthcare sector.

“It’s exceptionally gratifying – and affirmation of our team’s strategic and creative prowess – to be able to start the new year with a brace of new brands to work on – especially given how tough 2020 was,” said managing director, Derek Coles. “We are excited to return to work and fulfill our new and existing client briefs in spectacular fashion in 2021.”

Boomtown hits the ground running in 2021

Glen Meier

Boomtown has hit the ground running in 2021 with a new client to add to the half a dozen it signed up during the Covid-19 months.

The newcomer to the Boomtown stable – SANSA, the South African National Space Association – has tasked Boomtown with a brand revamp and joins Stellenbosch University, Tarsus Distribution, NESCAFÉ RICOFFY, Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism and Mandela Bay Development Agency, all of whom appointed Boomtown during 2020.

Agency CEO, Glen Meier, said he was inspired for the new year by the momentum of the agency’s recent award-winning work, by the response to its Bayeza Graduate Internship Programme, and by his team, which he said proved adaptable and professional in the face of the work and personal challenges thrown up by the pandemic, and efforts to curb it.

“Everyone is justifiably enthused by their ability to be agile and adapt as many times as we did through the year. In addition to producing relevant work for our clients, we launched our in-house production and video content studio and went on to win several awards.

“The personal and professional growth of the agency is evident in the types of work we are winning, and our showing in the awards ceremonies,” he said.

Deezer launches ‘sponsored editorial playlists’ for advertisers

Deezer Brand Solutions, the ad-sales house of music streaming service Deezer, has introduced sponsored editorial playlists, a new advertising solution for brands worldwide. For the first time, advertisers can ‘take over’ Deezer’s editorial playlists to get closer to millions of free subscribers.

Brands can choose to exclusively sponsor any of Deezer’s popular, curated editorial playlists that fit their offering and target audience. The chosen playlist will feature a large image of the company across the header, along with a link to their website and dedicated audio adverts.

“The ability to sponsor our curated editorial playlists opens up new opportunities for brands to connect to relevant and engaged audiences. Deezer’s playlists are curated by our expert editors and the sponsorship option provides brands with the opportunity to stay close to the music with complementary visual and audio ads. We are already working with brands in France, Turkey and Egypt, and look forward to offering this solution to more companies around the world,” said Emilie Proyart, VP of advertising sales at Deezer.

Salesforce introduces Loyalty Management to help drive more meaningful customer loyalty experiences

Salesforce has announced Loyalty Management, a new product for companies across industries, including retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, to increase customer trust and engagement.

Built on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform, Loyalty Management allows companies to build intelligent loyalty programmes for both B2B and B2C customers with a flexible, configurable and quickly deployable solution that fits their specific needs. With Loyalty Management, companies can provide more personalised consumer experiences, evolve their loyalty programmes to stay current with customer expectations and help drive business value by creating loyal, lifelong customers.

“Organisations with high levels of customer loyalty outperform their competition, so it’s critical they provide their customers with valuable and memorable experiences to build trust,” said David Schmaier, CEO, Salesforce Industries. “Loyalty Management allows companies across industries to evolve their loyalty programmes from transactional to human-centric by delivering personalised, relationship-building moments to each customer.”

Allianz begins eight-year worldwide Olympic & Paralympic partnership

Allianz officially began its eight-year worldwide partnership with the Olympic & Paralympic Movements on 1 January, building on a collaboration with the Paralympic Movement since 2006.

“Allianz is proud to be the worldwide insurance partner of the Olympic & Paralympic Movements,” said Oliver Bäte, chief executive officer of Allianz SE. “As a supporter of the sports ecosystem and through shared core values of excellence, friendship, inclusion and respect, Allianz and our 148 000 employees and 100 000 agents are excited to care and deliver for athletes, their families and their ambitions.”

Allianz will expand local initiatives to connect with athletes and fans across the world.

Wrapistry online baby registry celebrates bundles of joy

Wrapistry has evolved to help couples – and their loved ones – celebrate their most important moments. Wrapistry is a local online registry and gift store aimed at making happy couples (and their guests) even happier by creating the ultimate registry experience. They’ve already proven themselves market leaders in the wedding gift registry space and now they’ve evolved, just like the couples they help celebrate do, by creating baby registries to welcome new bundles of joy to the world.

“Weddings are just one part of a couple’s journey together. We want to be a part of every chapter. So, it makes sense for reimagining the baby registry to be our next adventure,” said CEO, Jed Shein.

Brick-and-mortar shopping has quite rightly developed into the click-and-mortar variety: you order online and have it delivered to your home. Wrapistry uses design and technology combined with exceptional customer service to help couples – and their loved ones – browse through a curated selection of everything that new parents and the new arrival may need. Couples can choose from an amazing range of products. From stylish cots and sleek strollers to everyday essentials (think cutlery sets and vests), Wrapistry has created the ultimate baby registry. Plus, new, beautiful items are added to the online store each week.

Making moves

CNN explores modern-day Africa with new-look Inside Africa

CNN International’s longest-running feature show, Inside Africa, is heading into 2021 with a new mission to tell stories about up-to-the-minute trends, triumphant accomplishments, and innovative solutions from Africa’s brightest minds and boldest dreamers who are making a difference in all areas of modern-day life.

For over 20 years, Inside Africa has captivated CNN’s global audience with stories that challenge assumptions and explore new experiences – taking viewers on a journey through Africa’s hidden beauty and natural treasures, all while highlighting the achievements and potential of its people.

Continuing its support for Inside Africa into this new era is Zenith Bank, the long-time sponsor and commercial partner for the programme. In-keeping with the contemporary focus for Inside Africa, the look and feel for the content will be revamped across all platforms with new design, graphics and imagery.

“We are delighted to be entering a new chapter for one of our best-loved feature shows,” said Ellana Lee, senior vice president, CNN International. =

‘M-Net Movies Presents 007 James Bond Pop-up Channel’ makes a grand return

Owing to the massive success of the M-Net Movies Presents 007 James Bond pop-up channel early last year and the forthcoming instalment in the James Bond film franchise, M-Net is once again casting its spotlight on the suave, debonair, and dapper dressed secret service agent James Bond.

This time the pop-up channel on DStv channel 111 will not only be open to DStv Premium subscribers but also DStv Compact Plus, Compact, and Family subscribers for the first time, starting from Friday, 22 January 2021, until Sunday, 31 January 2021.

The ten-day Bond film marathon, featuring all seven charming actors who have played the iconic 007 role; from Pierce Brosnan to Sean Connery, Roger Moore and current Bond Daniel Craig, will showcase every 007 film ever made in this highly popular film franchise.

Hollywoodbets and YFM pledge R100 000 towards The Future is Bright’ bursary project.

South African bookmaker, Hollywoodbets, and YFM have announced their The Future is Bright project, showing their support of tertiary education by making a substantial investment of R100 000 in bursaries for 2021. This initiative will contribute towards the growth and educational development of our South African youth.

“As the biggest youth station in Gauteng, YFM understands the importance of contributing to the future of young South Africans. We will continue to support initiatives like The Future is Bright, which encourages and supports the education of our youth,” said Haseena Cassim, MD of YFM.

“We started this initiative in 2020, and we are so excited to be partnering with YFM to pledge R100 000 towards providing tertiary education for more and more South Africans across the country. Statistics that were recently released, spoke about the high unemployment rate of our South African youth, and the reality is that many of them are graduates,” said Sandisiwe Bhengu, operations executive of Hollywoodbets.

SABC not closing ALR stations

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted with concern the media reports claiming that the SABC management is closing down its radio services, particularly the African Language Stations. Also, reports that African Languages news bulletins on free-to-air television channels are being discontinued, are completely false.

The SABC dealt with similar allegations in November 2020 and would like to reiterate that there is no truth in these allegations. The public broadcaster is fully cognisant that millions of South Africans rely on its radio network as the only and most easily accessible source of public service content. On the contrary, the radio stations’ proposed structures are promoting and supporting the current needs of audiences, such as digital accessibility.

Diary

Empower youngsters via Web Rangers digital literacy programme

Web Rangers is an international digital literacy programme designed to empower young people to become digital citizens who know how to use the internet responsibly and encourage their peers to do the same!

If you work with children or know a young person who is passionate about using the internet for good, and would like to join hundreds of Web Rangers across the world who have learnt to use the internet and social media to make their country a better place.



The Web Rangers is a digital literacy programme designed to allow young people to gain critical skills and knowledge around online safety that they use to create innovative campaigns that promote safe internet usage and champion their rights in the digital world. It is an initiative that closes the gap between access to the internet and digital literacy, through a coordinated strategy to increase youth awareness and their capabilities when it comes to online safety and digital literacy.

Sign up here.

