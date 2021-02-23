Jeremy Mansfield leaves HOT 91.9 FM to focus on health













Jeremy Mansfield, anchor of HOT 91.9 FM’s breakfast show, ‘Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast’ will be leaving the station on Friday [26 February] in order to focus on his health.

Mansfield has been undergoing treatment for the past few months and has decided to take a break, he and the station said in a press release.

“I will also be spending more time on the Mansfield Family Trust and the charitable work it does in South Africa,” said Mansfield. “I have loved being a part of the HOT 91.9FM family, particularly because of the excellent, meaningful work they do within the community. It’s been a great privilege to be able to contribute to this, and I will cherish the memories of this time at HOT, and the time I have spent together with my colleagues on the Breakfast show”.

HOT 91.9’s Managing Director Lloyd Madurai said Mansfield was a radio legend and had contributed immensely to the industry, and the station. But, he added, “our primary concern is his health at this time. We would like to thank Jeremy for his incredible contribution as the anchor of Joburg’s Hottest breakfast Show for the past three years. This is not a goodbye as Jeremy will continue to be part of the Hot 91.9FM family in his role as an ambassador for Hot Cares , the Christmas Wish and a contributor to the Hot 91.9FM Radio Academy. We wish him well and pray for his full- and speedy- recovery”.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.