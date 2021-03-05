Powering up: 5FM reveals its 2021 line-up













Cape Town’s Dan Corder is the new breakfast show host on 5FM, leaving Good Hope FM to take up his new, national position. He is joined by Mathapelo Moloi on news, Xoli Zondo on sport, and Marli van Eeden on traffic.

“5FM has always been the coolest radio station in my world. It is the station of the future where, together with our loyal 5FM fans across the country, I can make the radio of my dreams,” Corder said.

Corder cut his teeth on campus radio before joining Good Hope FM. Eastern Cape born news presenter Moloi’s love for news and current affairs saw her work in various newsrooms around the country. Zondo got her start in the industry on community TV, followed by her win of the 2013 National SABC Sports Presenter Search, which led her to work on SA FM’s weekend breakfast show for the past few years. Van Eeden also has community radio experience gained while co-hosting a breakfast show on a campus radio station in Stellenbosch

In a press release, 5FM said the station hoped to “inject new energy with plenty of fresh talent in keeping with its ethos to bring together South African youth through the power of radio”.

Another Capetonian, Stephanie B, takes over the mid-morning slot from 9am to 12pm. The mid-afternoon show, from 12 to 3pm, is now the preserve of Zanele Potelwa takes over the afternoon slot (Mon. – Fri. 12:00 – 15:00). She joined 5FM as a member of the 5Squad before reading traffic on the breakfast show for the past year. She is joined by newsreader Yanga Mjoli.

Veteran Roger Goode takes his special brand of on-air craziness to weekday nights, taking over the Monday – Friday 18:00 – 19:00 slots as well as an extended version of the show on Fridays 19:00 – 22:00. Leah Jazz, another success story of the 5Squad, will take over the late-night slot Monday – Thursday 22:00 – 01:00 and, with her edgy personality, will bring life to after hours.

The stations’ weekend breakfast show Saturday & Sunday, 07:00 – 10:00, will see Nicole da Silva continue as the presenter and gain a new news presenter and sports presenter. Self-proclaimed radio-head Edah Setati joins Nicole da Silva on news while Wesley Gabriels, who has worked at multiple stations in Cape Town, is on sport.

Hosting the Top 40 on 5 on Saturday (10:00 – 14:00) as well as 5 Takeover on Sunday at the same time is broadcaster Nick Archibald, who describes himself as an entertainer at heart and looks forward to joining the national radio station.

Award-winning presenter Kea Boya joins the station to host two shows on Saturday and Sunday, 14:00 – 17:00. Boya joined campus radio in 2018 and has since won a Radio Award for a drive show and looks to bring her brand of engaging and relatable radio to a broader audience.

Television graduate Boipelo Mooketsi has been working on campus radio for the past four years and will host two new weekend shows on 5FM on Saturday and Sunday, 22:00 – 01:00.

5FM LINE-UP

Monday – Thursday

04:00 – 06:00 5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng

06:00 – 09:00 5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Mathapelo Moloi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden

09:00 – 12:00 5 Mid Mornings with Stephanie B

12:00 – 15:00 5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli

15:00 – 18:00 5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula

18:00 – 19:00 The Roger Goode Show on 5

19:00 – 22:00 5 Nights with Smash Afrika

22:00 – 01:00 5 After Hours with Leah Jazz

01:00 – 04:00 5 Music

Friday

04:00 – 06:00 5 Early Mornings with Karabo Ntshweng

06:00 – 09:00 5 Breakfast with Dan Corder, Mathapelo Moloi, Xoli Zondo and Marli van Eeden

09:00 – 12:00 5 Mid Mornings with Stephanie B

12:00 – 15:00 5 Lunch with Zanele Potelwa and Yanga Mjoli

15:00 – 18:00 5 Drive with Nick Hamman, Nadia Romanos, Jude van Wyk and Bibi Mbangula

18:00 – 19:00 The Roger Goode Show on 5

19:00 – 22:00 The Roger Goode Show Extended on 5

22:00 – 01:00 In Das We Trust on 5 with Das Kapital

01:00 – 04:00 5 Music

Saturday

04:00 – 07:00 5 Weekend Early Mornings with Justin Toerien

07:00 – 10:00 Xtra Loud Mornings on 5 with Nicole da Silva, Edah Setati and Wesley Gabriels

10:00 – 14:00 Top 40 on 5 with Nick Archibald

14:00 – 17:00 5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya

17:00 – 19:00 The House Connect on 5 with DJ Loyd

19:00 – 22:00 The Kyle Cassim Show on 5

22:00 – 01:00 5 Weekend Nights with Boipelo Mooketsi

01:00 – 04:00 5 Music

Sunday

04:00 – 07:00 5 Weekend Early Mornings with Justin Toerien

07:00 – 10:00 Xtra Loud Mornings on 5 with Nicole da Silva, Edah Setati and Wesley Gabriels

10:00 – 14:00 5 Takeover with Nick Archibald

14:00 – 17:00 5 Weekend Afternoons with Kea Boya

17:00 – 19:00 Selective Styles on 5 with Kid Fonque

19:00 – 22:00 The Stir Up on 5 with Ms Cosmo

22:00 – 01:00 5 Weekend Nights with Boipelo Mooketsi

01:00 – 04:00 5 Music

