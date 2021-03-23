FREE WEBINAR | Learning from the MOST Awards Legends













There’s no doubt that these MOST Awards legends’ experience, skill, creative vision and commercial drive have built various portfolios of successful brands. They have seen many changes in the industry throughout their careers and they have learned how to adapt to an ever changing and innovating environment.

Both the Media Agency and Media Owner Legend Awards were presented to consistent performers who are over 40 with a strong reputation for transparency, displaying attributes of leadership, passion, commitment, mentorship, inspiration, being relationship builders, brilliant negotiators, having wisdom, involved internally in their company and within the media sector, and having the ability to set the bar for future leaders.

Join us as these legends share the secrets of success in their careers as well as some of the lessons (and anecdotes) that they have experienced along the way.

Speakers include:

Kenzy Mohapi – Moderator

Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee – CEO, Dstv Media Sales

Ken Varejes – Group CEO, Nfinity Group

Celia Collins – Amplifi Managing Director, Dentsu Group

Rob Smuts – CEO, RMS Media

Date: 14 April 2021

14 April 2021 Time: 10am – 11am

