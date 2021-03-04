Media Moves: M-Net scoops Harry and Meghan interview, new leadership for Kantar Africa, Tractor joins IAB













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: M-Net acquires CBS Presents Oprah With Meghan And Harry to be broadcast Monday, 8 March

M-Net is broadcasting ‘CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry, featuring Oprah Winfrey as she sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation. The interview will air on Monday, 8 March (19h30) on the M-Net DStv channel 101.

Winfrey will speak with Meghan The Duchess of Sussex in a wide-ranging interview covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, co-executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz. The special is internationally distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

The two-hour primetime special is scheduled to air on Sunday, March 7 from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network in the U.S.

People moves

Positive Dialogue brings on new managing partner, onboards new business

Jeremy Crowder

Positive Dialogue, the new-generation PR agency and member of the DUKE Group, has announced that Jeremy Crowder has joined their leadership team as the new managing partner. This comes hot on the heels of winning six new 2021 accounts including Always-on campaigns and retainers. Crowder’s mandate will be to oversee new business accounts, ensure efficiencies and strategically drive Positive Dialogue to achieve its overarching goal as South Africa’s best medium-sized PR agency.

Positive Dialogue’s high-calibre new business wins include the 2021 Marriott International account, as well as Libstar Holding Ltd, Defy, RisCura Upshot, Protea Hotel by Marriott Johannesburg Wanderers and Environ Skincare.

Crowder said, “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work on the Positive Dialogue team and be a part of the DUKE group which is breaking new ground in SA’s advertising and marketing industry with its integrated approach, progressive vision and culture combined with a steady pragmatic business results focus.”

The DUKE group was formed in response to unending disruptions in the global business environment and fast-changing consumer behaviours which have rendered many traditional advertising and marketing models and practices obsolete. The three independently owner-managed agencies, all award-winning in their fields, have come together to help brands find success in challenging times.

Kantar names Adeola Tejumola to lead Middle East & Africa business

Adeola Tejumola

Kantar, the global data, insights and consulting company, has announced the promotion of Adeola Tejumola to lead the Insights Division of Kantar in the Middle East and Africa region. Tejumola succeeds Charles Foster who, after more than 35 years with Kantar in the region, has announced his retirement.

As leader of the Insights Division for West, East, and Central Africa from 2015, Tejumola grew the business to become a key force in the African market, achieving high levels of expansion and business development. This success is driven by his renowned client-centricity and by the powerful partnerships he has cultivated with some of the largest clients and organisations around the world.

Prior to his work with Insights Division, Tejumola was a passionate market researcher and leader at both RMS and TNS in Africa and Europe. He is a graduate of the Chief Executive Programme of Lagos Business School and holds a master’s degree in Marketing Management from University of Surrey, England.

Foster is one of Kantar’s longest-serving leaders and was instrumental in growing Kantar in the region from a business of around 20 people to well over 1 000 employees spanning Africa and the Middle East. Foster will remain with the business until April to support the transition.

LM Radio accelerating its growth, forging a closer collaboration with Magic828 in Cape Town.

LM Radio SA’s chairman, Jan van Niekerk, has announced the stations’ excitement about the growth opportunities brought on by an even closer partnership with Magic828.

Van Niekerk also announced the appointment of Lyndon Johnstone as Group CEO. Johnstone will oversee operations in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Maputo. Johnstone, who is the current Head of Operations at LM Radio takes over from Dayne Allenbrook.

“Together with the shareholders of Magic828 in Cape Town, we see this as the logical next step in creating a national radio footprint that will appeal to all South Africans in the age group 40 to 59 years,” said van Niekerk. The collaboration between the stations will result in some changes at both radio stations at the end of this month.

Anchoring weekday mornings on LM Radio and Magic828 will be the ever-popular Sasha Martinengo between 06:00 and 10:00. The silky voice of Sihle Ndlovu will guide listeners through the lunch-hour between 10:00 and 14:00. Ndlovu hands over to Gavin Buckle on Afternoon drive from 14:00 to 18:00. Radio Hall of Famer, Peter Wise, winds down the day between 18:00 and 20:00 before Mark Williams signs off with two hours of South African music.

On the Weekend Breakfast, listeners will be warmly welcomed by Megan Edwards from the mother city, followed by Gavin Koppel and Bobby Louw respectively. Saturday evenings will be rocked by the fountain of musical knowledge, Adrian Larger. Weekends will culminate in the sounds of Jazz Eeze, presented by Cape Town’s very own Helenne Ulster.

Alain Chisari appointed VP sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa for Lufthansa Group Airlines

Alain Chisari

The Lufthansa Group has recently appointed Alain Chisari as the new vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Lufthansa Group Airlines, effective 01 March 2021.

Based in Munich (Germany), he will be responsible for the Lufthansa Group sales organisation of the passenger airlines, across all European countries outside the home markets, the Middle East region and Africa (EMEA). Chisari will head the commercial and sales activities of this region for the Group airlines Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. In addition, he will also account in future for the company’s Global Business Intelligence unit as well as for the global sales communication and training activities.

Business moves

Tractor Outdoor becomes first specialist OOH media owner to join IAB SA

Tractor Outdoor, one of South Africa’s largest out of home (OOH) and digital out of home (DOOH) media owners, has officially joined the ranks of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa (SA), a non-profit organisation focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry.

With a member base of over 200 company members, the IAB SA represents the interests of South Africa’s leading publishers, brands, agencies, specialists and educational institutions.

Tractor Outdoor is the first specialist OOH media owner to join IAB SA, a move that demonstrates an increasing ‘blurring’ between the offline and online world.

“The IAB empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in a digital economy – we do this through our unique ability to identify relevant growth opportunities and deliver cross-purpose solutions by embracing the ‘big tent’ (our membership crosses all marketing, media, platform, ad technology and marketing technology segments), and bringing these segments together to create a common understanding and pursuit to drive value,” said IAB CEO, Paula Hulley.

“Within this, DOOH is a key growth area for programmatic investment in 2021, and we are thrilled to have Tractor onboard to drive smart, actionable and motivating insights to make better digital marketing decisions in this critical area of expertise.”

Hollard And VMLY&R just changed the game for 12 small businesses

Hollard had advertising budget that they had earmarked for a major brand campaign – but the team felt compelled to do something that would benefit small business and the economy. A key aspect of Hollard’s business values is a commitment to catalysing positive and enduring change and treating people with care and dignity.

VMLY&R conceptualised a brand campaign that would both embody Hollard’s purpose and provide support to small business owners at a time when they need it most.

“I love that we have this incredible opportunity to showcase, and support some of the amazing small businesses in South Africa at a time when they need it most,” said creative director Ana Rocha. “My hope is that, as result, we as a collective support our local businesses and get this big wave of positive momentum going.”

Over a period of six months, from 18 February, Hollard is sharing its advertising space with 12 carefully selected small businesses. These businesses will each receive R1 million’s worth of advertising exposure across billboards, TV spots, radio, street poles, bus shelters, print, social and digital media.

“These 12 businesses – that are representative nationally – will be benefitting for six months from ad space we would have used ourselves,” said Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer for Hollard Insurance. “They will be on our billboards and use our TV time and our digital advertising under our Big Ads For Small Business banner”.

ByDesign adds digital marketing agency to its roster

Johannesburg-based communications firm ByDesign has launched a new stand-alone digital services business, ByDesign Digital, as a major component of its journey towards becoming a fully integrated, full-service communications company.

ByDesign Digital was born in response to clients’ increased needs for bespoke digital services in their marketing and communications campaigns, with a ‘distinct upswing in demand’ since the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa, said ByDesign director, Kevin Welman.

“Over the past few years, we’ve serviced many clients in this space, but there’s a clear need for specialised skills in the digital and social media space, which is such a crucial component of the modern media landscape and offers a more targeted and personalised approach to content,” said Welman. “We’re seeing a particular need within medium-sized and owner-managed businesses. We believe that clients need to grow their business, turn content and sentiment into leads, and leads into revenue.”

Smollan’s story shifts with new brand ID

It has been said that the best way to predict the future is to create it, and for a brand like Smollan with an established heritage that grew from a family name into a brand name, there is a deep understanding of change and the sharpened focus and differentiation a correctly timed rebrand can offer.

Smollan leads in intelligent commerce solutions through technology and innovation, enabling their extensive partnered network to sustain a lasting legacy. The rebrand therefore provides a refreshed format to increase impact and value-add and renews the connection with a diverse marketplace where there is space for all and the possibilities endless.

“With the rebrand, and considering the dramatic changes in the world, we understood that we needed to review exactly what we stand for and re-position our brand accordingly. It made sense as the world shifted, to create a fresh look and feel that portrays exactly how we feel now more than ever,” said Mike Smollan, chief growth & Innovation Officer.

Proudly South African launches its 9th annual and 1st virtual Buy Local Summit & Expo

Proudly South African, the country’s official buy local advocacy campaign, will be hosting its 9th annual and first ever virtual Buy Local Summit & Expo between 8-10 March, 2021.

A vastly different format from previous Buy Local Summits, this event will focus on conversations that educate, inform, and entertain rather than only on formal presentations. The focus will nevertheless be on the business of localisation as a driver of economic growth.

The Summit will be live streamed across multiple online and social media platforms from the Sandton Convention Centre. Those panelists that are unable to join in person will participate via video link.

Said Proudly SA CEO, Eustace Mashimbye “After the disappointment of having to cancel our 2020 edition of the Buy Local Summit, we are excited about the new format we have created in order for our 2021 event to go ahead. The hybrid nature of the event allows for real interactions between panelists and presenters which will translate into very viewable and entertaining content for delegates watching from their laptops and other devices. We are looking forward to a great virtual attendance and urge anyone with an interest in contributing to the recovery of our economy to tune in to find out how.”

Some of the speakers, panelists and participants in the lifestyle sessions include Prof. Bonang Mohale, Tim Modise, Adv. Dali Mpofu, Peter Bruce, Leanne Manas, Maps Maponyane, Gareth Cliff, Theo Baloyi, Matthew Mole and Boskasie.

For the full programme visit www.buylocalsummit.co.za

IAS launches shortlist for short projects

While the relationship between marketers and their agencies is usually a long and fruitful one and this will not change, Covid-19 has generated many requests from marketers for IAS assistance in finding agencies to help with short term communications projects to supplement and give additional support to existing agency relationships.

Based on this demand and SCOPEN research that backs it up, the IAS delved into the value of small, agile agencies being able to step in when a marketer requires a specific skill set and ability within an exacting timeline.

The result is a “shortlist for short projects”, where marketers are introduced to the agencies the IAS has determined are best suited to their immediate requirements. This obviates the need for the long exploration process that usually goes into finding the right fit and presents marketers with a small, pre-qualified choice.

The IAS offering a list of five agencies in total, with experience in the relevant disciplines that marketers require, including the following:

Detailed agency business credentials such as size of agency, location, BEE level, capabilities, case studies / examples of work

Key contact person at each agency with all the necessary contact details

Researched opinion on each agency from the IAS regarding competence and track record

Marketers will be able to select one or more agencies from the shortlist to interact and communicate with directly. The IAS will not manage a pitch process in this instance, but merely supply relevant credentials and contact details.

FirstWave signs Level 1 Partner Agreement with pan-African technology company, Moja Access

Australian-headquartered, FirstWave, has announced the signing of a three-year Level 1 partner agreement with Moja Access, part of CSquared Group, a pan-African technology company.

FirstWave’s CEO, Neil Pollock, said: “I’m delighted to welcome CSquared Group’s Moja Access as our eighth Level 1 partner and see initial revenues already flowing from the partnership.”

The goal is to make commercially driven investments to improve and increase connectivity and internet access in Sub-Saharan Africa. Internet users across these four African nations can now be protected on CSquared’s network from cyber intruders, on a consumption basis, at an affordable monthly price.

CSquared currently operates fibre and last mile wi-fi networks in several cities across Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and Liberia, with over 40 mobile operators and internet service providers relying on its infrastructure for serving mobile consumers and corporate customers. .

Cridde and Cartrack ink partnership deal

Cartrack has officially been unveiled as Cridde’s official partner. Cridde co-founder Ahmed Ola announced the partnership at Cridde’s official launch hosted in Sandton at the Workshop.

Cridde is a peer-to-peer car-sharing app, basically allowing private car owners to list their cars for rental. Cridde a division of Cityride car rental based in Johannesburg, has embarked on introducing South Africa to the future of car rental, an affordable and convenient way to rent a car near you, with hundreds of vehicles to choose from, no paperwork, lowest rental rates, low deposit, and instant booking options.

The partnership with Cartrack aims to give our users and service providers peace of mind when renting and sharing cars on our platform. In addition “users will track vehicle, petrol usage, driving patterns among other amazing features Cartrack is offering on its vehicle tracking platform,” said Matt Raven, cartrack corporate relationship manager.

Google South Africa & SA Tourism partner, launch ‘South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise’

Google Arts & Culture (GAC) and SA Tourism have revealed South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise, an online exhibition where visitors from all over the world can explore South Africa through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories.

This is the first phase in a long-term collaboration to celebrate South Africa’s diverse people, its rich cultural heritage and its breathtaking landscapes.

“South Africa has been aptly described as a microcosm of the world, a place where civilisations meet,” said Google South Africa country director, Alistair Mokoena. “With its spectacular views, stunning wildlife and unbeatable biodiversity, bustling modern cities, and vibrant economy, South Africa is often described as ‘A world in one country’.”

For SA Tourism, this marked the start of formalising a relationship and partnership that will play a crucial part in the sector’s recovery.

To experience South Africa and explore to your heart’s’ content, visit g.co/sharesouthafrica, or download the Android or iOS Google Arts & Culture app.

EPP’s innovative live stream shopping platform is a boost for mall retailers

Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed EPP, Poland’s biggest retail landlord, has launched a live stream shopping initiative for its malls and their tenants.

Demonstrating agility in ever-changing retail markets, live stream shopping is the latest of several cutting-edge innovations offered by EPP to support its tenants and create exceptional experiences for Polish shoppers in both the physical and digital realms.

Live stream selling uses live video to showcase products and sell to customers who join the event remotely to watch, chat, and buy. EPP has embraced this virtual approach to connect today’s stay-at-home consumers with the physical shopping offered by its mall tenants in response to the evolving retail landscape and shopping habits temporarily affected by the pandemic.

The live stream platform essentially gives EPP tenants an additional channel to sell directly and have interesting conversations about their brand and products. It was launched by EPP University – an internal EPP team of experts who help EPP shopping centre tenants to improve their daily operations and sales. As part of this initiative, experts provide tenants’ staff with training and assistance in effective sales, visual merchandising and planning store layouts.

Multiyear partnership expansion makes Hennessy the Official Spirit of the NBA Worldwide

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling cognac, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have announced a global expansion of their partnership, making Hennessy the ‘Official Spirit of the NBA’ worldwide.

The multiyear agreement, which marks the league’s first-ever global partnership with a spirits brand, ushers in the next chapter of Hennessy’s relationship with the NBA and expands on the North American deal that was announced in February 2020.

“We are honored by the distinction as the first global spirit partner in the NBA’s history,” said Julie Nollet, Hennessy global CMO. “The NBA is more than basketball, and Hennessy is more than cognac. We represent global communities, and this partnership empowers us to support a game and culture that brings people together through entertainment and camaraderie despite the current challenges faced by fans around the world. We share the NBA’s core values of integrity, teamwork, respect and innovation, which are more powerful than ever as we work to inspire and unite people across the globe.”

Making moves

Youth to ‘draw the line’ against malaria

Saray Khumalo

With 74% of Africans now aged under 35, the youth are powerful agents of change and are being called upon to ‘draw the line’ against malaria in the fight to one of the oldest and deadliest diseases, which is stealing young futures and claiming the life of a child every two minutes.

The Draw The Line Against Malaria campaign is supported by a team of African changemakers, including Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi and South African explorer Saray Khumalo, coming together to inspire the youth across Africa to call on leaders and push for political action to end malaria within their generation.

The campaign invites people to visit zeromalaria.org and add a personal line of Muundo art – a fresh new universal visual language made up of lines, symbols and patterns – to a growing piece of crowdsourced artwork representing a call to action to world leaders.

Facebook launches ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women’

As part of its celebration around International Women’s Month, Facebook has launched ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women’, a collection of beautifully inspired stories & life advice from 19 women who are breaking boundaries in fields such as media, entertainment, politics, education and business.

Available for free in digital and physical formats, the book provides inspirational real-life stories for future generations and young leaders. Each chapter focuses on a personal experience and life lesson around how these women have navigated their path to success, alongside the challenges they have had to overcome along the way. ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons from African Women’ is aimed at encouraging, inspiring and guiding the reader – no matter the background, age or ambition.

The women featured in ‘LeadHERs: Life Lessons From African Women’, include:

Elizabeth Akua Ohene – Journalist and Politician [Ghana]

Alice Nkom – Lawyer and Human Rights Activist [Cameroon]

Tecla Chemabwai – Athlete and Educator [Kenya]

Baratang Miya -Tech entrepreneur and CEO [South Africa]

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim – Global Activist [Chad]

Dr Judy Dlamini – Entrepreneur, Author and Philanthropist [South Africa]

Hawa Sally Samai – Founder, CEO and Campaigner [Sierra Leone]

Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu – Founder and CEO [Ethiopia]

Lelemba Phiri – Entrepreneur, Investor, Educator [Zambia]

Temi Giwa-Tubosun – Founder and CEO [Nigeria]

Vanessa Hau Mdee – Media personality, Musician and Podcaster [Tanzania]

Monica Musonda – Lawyer, Entrepreneur and CEO [Zambia]

Saran Kaba Jones – Founder and CEO [Liberia]

Kalista Sy – Showrunner and Screenwriter [Senegal]

Yvonne Okwara – Journalist and News Anchor [Kenya]

Tara Fela-Durotoye – Entrepreneur and CEO [Nigeria]

Noella Coursaris Musunka – Model and Philanthropist [Democratic Republic of the Congo]

Samantha ‘MisRed’ Musa – Media personality, Social Influencer and Philanthropist [Zimbabwe]

Djamila Ferdjani – Doctor and Entrepreneur [Niger]

CNN Film School launches to celebrate the art of filmmaking and support the talent of the future, in association with Genesis

A new series and initiative from CNN shines a spotlight on the art of visual storytelling and, in the process, supports up and coming talented filmmakers.

CNN Film School is an editorial global cross-platform initiative supported by luxury automotive brand Genesis in an advertising and sponsorship partnership established by CNN International Commercial (CNNIC).

At the heart of CNN Film School is a new digital series of videos and articles about the art of filmmaking. The series will speak with leading directors, journalists, technicians and talent in the film and television industry about what it takes to create outstanding stories through video. Throughout this year, content will be published on a dedicated CNN Film School digital hub covering the essential elements and technical topics that enable visual storytelling. Including masterclass videos from notable filmmakers, the aim of the series is to show the magic of filmmaking and inspire and educate the next generation of storytellers across the globe.

In addition to sponsoring the CNN Film School series and fellowship, the commercial partnership with Genesis includes the production of three branded content films by CNNIC’s global brand studio Create.

“The aim of CNN Film School, the student fellowship and the branded content films is to reveal and celebrate the artistry behind the power of video storytelling and remarkable stories,” said Rob Bradley, senior vice president, CNN International Commercial.

Diary

Join fellow Safreans across the country to plan for a good 2021!

Tiffany Markman will guide members of SAFREA on ‘How to do self-promotion, selling, and portfolios for freelancers.’

Since 2005, Markham has run a successful freelance copywriting and training business. She’s written for 400+ brands in over 14 countries and trained 10 000+ people. She believes that if you want to know how to be a successful freelancer, you should talk to someone who’s done it and who’s in it for the long haul. Someone who’s seen their students build top businesses and make amazing money doing work they love. Markham was Freelance Copywriter of the Year: South Africa, 2020, according to the Corporate LiveWire Prestige Awards.

DATE: 17 March 2021

TIME: 18:00-19:15

COST: Free of charge for Safrea Members, NON-members pay R100

RSVP here before 15 March 2021

