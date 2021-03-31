Two new personalities join Lotus FM in 2021













Two new personalities, Anasia Govender and Jarryd Subroyen, are joining Lotus FM.

Govender, a popular MC, comedian, singer and former reality TV star, will be making her radio presenting debut when she takes over as host of The Morning Masala show on Sundays between 06h00-09h00. Comedian and theatre personality Senzo Mthethwa will be producing and co-hosting The Morning Masala with Anasia.

Anasia will be bringing to the show her famous alter-ego Annalakshmi, an Indian national that has taken refuge in South Africa to escape her monster-in-law.

Jarryd Subroyen, a graduate from the Durban University of Technology (DUT), with a major in Broadcast Journalism, is no stranger to the world of radio, having cut his radio teeth with an internship on another radio station during his student years.

Jarryd will be bringing his passion for journalism and research to the fore as he takes on the new role of producer for Walk The Talk, hosted by Neelofar Sayed, Mondays-Thursdays 19h00-20h00.

Listeners can look forward to rivetting debates and discussions on a range of cutting-edge issues on a revamped and innovative talk format.

Jarryd will also be hosting a new show on Lotus FM, Can’t Beat the Classics, on Friday evenings between 19h00-21h00. Listeners will not only get the best of English classics spanning the decades 60s,70s,80s & 90s but also great new interactive features that will delight all retro music lovers.

“These are exciting times for the station, and listeners can anticipate much more variety to our programming offering,” said Lotus FM’s station manager, Alvin Pillay. “The inclusion of fresh talent is to augment the station’s profile and advance its audience growth in the exceedingly competitive environment. We are looking forward to including our content on multiple digital platforms to ensure that our listeners can access our content easily at any given time.”

Another change to look forward to on Lotus FM is fan-favourite Romeo Chonco, taking over the weekends with a brand new entertaining show, Sundowner. Tune in on Saturdays 15h00-18h00 & Sundays 15h00-17h00, for a wonderful mix of music requests and fun chat, presented by Romeo in his own unique style.

Senior presenter and Urdu expert EB Mamode will host the Qawali Hour on Sundays 21h00-22h00. EB had taken over the show’s reins after the sad passing of the previous host, Bhai Azad. EB will continue to enthral listeners with the best selection of Qawalis.

Rob Byrne, the renowned traffic guru, rejoins Lotus FM to bring us up-to-date traffic reports in the morning and afternoon drive shows.

