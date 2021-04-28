Awards Wrap: Louis Coetzer’s Legacy Auto Auction memorialised with global marketing award, Cadbury’s Generosity Shop honoured, entries open for 2021 Santam Women of the Future Awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Louis Coetzer’s Legacy Auto Auction memorialised with global marketing award

1953 Mercedes Benz 300 Adenauer W186 fetched US$60 000 at the Louis Coetzer Collector Car Estate Auction

Weaving into a compelling legacy tale the strands of memories from devoted children who were raised by a humble South African man with a lifelong passion for collecting exceptional automobiles, is a simple family story that resonated around the world.

And it was choosing the unorthodox route of showcasing the extraordinary life of the late Louis Coetzer rather than “hard-selling” the rare selection of vehicles in the run-up to the December 2020 auction of his prized automotive collection, that has now been recognised with a global marketing award.

The announcement that the High Street Auction Company’s Louis Coetzer Estate Collector Car Sale submission trumped more than 1 000 international entries to be chosen as the world auctioneering umbrella organisation’s Marketing Campaign of the Year 2021 has just been made by the Kansas, USA, headquarters of the National Auctioneers’ Association (NAA).

High Street Auctions director and lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen says given the singular quality and value of the Coetzer automobile collection, making the decision to focus a global auction publicity campaign on the life of an unassuming car aficionado who shunned the spotlight, rather than on the rarities he collected, was a calculated risk.

“The cars were breathtaking. They included a selection of rare models from what we came to learn was among the world’s largest private collections of Mercedes Benz motors representing six decades of German automotive design.

“The logical plan – straight out of the Marketing 101 handbook – would have been to connect with specialist automotive media to showcase the exceptional models that High Street would be putting up for auction.

“Instead we put our faith in humanity’s universal love of little stories; of wanting to peek into others’ lives and wanting to share in their laughter and their poignant memories. By choosing to tell the story of ‘Oom’ (Uncle) Louis, we could also tell the story of his amazing cars.”

As a result of the global publicity wave more than 275 classic car collectors in nine countries signed up to participate in the 5 December sale that saw increasingly fierce bidding as the auctioneer’s hammer fell on lot after lot in the 140-vehicle auction.

The six-hour live-stream of the auction was also watched by more than 11 000 individual viewers on six continents.

Van Reenen concludes: “We were completely astounded; it literally took our breath away when we received the news (about the global award) and we’re still celebrating. It’s an enormous accolade which shows that the South African auction industry is world class.”

Entries open for the 2021 Santam Women of the Future Awards, in association with FAIRLADY & TRUELOVE

Santam, FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE are looking for the most impactful, resilient and inspiring female entrepreneurs in the country. If you’ve started a business recently, have been running your own enterprise for a while, or know of an enterprising woman they want to hear from you!

“Over the past seven years, we’ve seen exactly how influential the Santam Women of the Future Awards are, both in terms of recognising the incredible entrepreneurial talent of South African women and in terms of how they have helped boost the winning businesses onto another level,’ said Suzy Brokensha, editor of FAIRLADY magazine. “Historically, South African women have been a force to be reckoned with, and these awards are the perfect showcase for their determination and innovation. I’m looking forward to what this year’s entries will bring!”

TRUELOVE editor Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa said it is clear how these private social initiatives have a direct impact on South African families and communities. “We are delighted to be part of this initiative once again, and are eagerly awaiting the applications from South African women who make a difference not just for themselves, but for their communities too, especially as we navigate a troubled economy during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Head to womenofthefuture.co.za to enter or to nominate an entrepreneur. Entries close on 23 June 2021.

Ogilvy and Cadbury’s ‘Generosity Shop’ receive MMA Purpose-Led Marketing Award

Ogilvy Johannesburg’s work for Cadbury Dairy Milk South Africa, titled ‘The Little Generosity Shop’ was recently awarded the Purpose-Led Marketing Award at the Marketing Achievement Awards.

The Little Generosity Shop is a campaign that aimed to highlight the plight of orphans in South Africa, who do not have access to toys, books, and games, and demonstrates how with a little generosity, we can all make a real difference.

“The Little Generosity Shop is one of the first campaigns that we launched to showcase Cadbury’s new positioning of Generosity, moving away from the previous positioning of Joy,” said Nadia Mohamed, marketing director at Mondelēz International (Africa).

“Generosity is more than a marketing campaign, it’s a perception shift that had to take root in the hearts of consumers to affect positive change. The Cadbury brand’s traditional rhetoric has been replaced with a tangible touchpoint that taps into the ethos of the moment, which is kindness,” says Mohamed.

Through ‘The Little Generosity Shop’, Cadbury raised over 100 000 toys, books, and games in its first year, and has since inspired their social mission of igniting a love of reading in children under 10 years old.

Matthew Barnes, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy Johannesburg, said: “The idea of ‘generosity’ means different things in different markets. In South Africa, it taps directly into the hyperlocal notion of ubuntu – a long-held belief that the individual flourishes only when the community around them flourishes.”

FoxP2 continues to live up to Number 1 Scopen ranking

Grant Jacobsen

FoxP2 continues to live up to its Number 1 ranking for effective creativity in the 2019/2020 Scopen report with an impressive performance in the 2020/2021 Marketing Achievement Awards, including a first place in the Excellence in Brand Positioning category for FNB.

This campaign, which positioned FNB as a ‘one-stop-shop’ integrated financial services provider, covered all aspects of the FNB retail offering from in-branch and online help, to the FNB online platforms, to wealth and investments and life insurance offerings.

Read together with FoxP2’s Number 1 position as the most creative mid-sized agency on the 2020 Loeries Official Rankings and wins at the 2020 Creative Circle Ads of the Year, the performance shows that the agency’s Number 1 ranking for Most Effective Creativity in the 2019/2020 Scopen report was spot-on.

More importantly, according to FoxP2’s managing director, Grant Jacobsen, it highlights the culture of collaboration and mutual respect that characterises the FNB-FoxP2 relationship. He noted that all three campaigns singled out by the judging panel were the result of intense and successful teamwork, particularly on the campaign that secured the win.

The Fabulous Woman Awards are open for nominations

Celebrating its ninth year, and themed Women in Leadership, the annual Fabulous Woman Awards are back and will again shine the spotlight on outstanding women in the country.

The awards, the brainchild of award-winning businesswoman and philanthropist Pontsho Manzi, started in 2013 through her foundation, Fabulous Girls Foundation. Manzi’s foundation has been helping and inspiring young people, particularly girls from disadvantaged backgrounds to dream beyond their current circumstances and to continue to uphold their integrity not only in schools but also in every aspect of their lives.

This year, the awards will be hosted in Pretoria, and girl learners from Reitumetse High School in Soshanguve will be hosted at the event.

Pontsho said about the awards, “It is my pleasure to recognise the outstanding and excellent women who have done sterling work in the empowerment and advancement of women in South Africa. I look forward to hearing more about their successes and endeavours over the coming months.”

The awards, which are taking place later this year, are calling for nominations for the following categories:

BIC Soleil Fabulous Woman Humanitarian Award

Fabulous Woman Resilience Award

Fabulous Woman Integrity Award

Sta-So-Fro Fabulous Women Empowerment Award

Fabulous Woman of the Soil Award

Fabulous Woman of the Year Award

Fabulous Girl of the Year Award

Fabulous Woman in Health Award

Fabulous Woman Global Impact Award

The closing date is April 30.

Bloor Research presents Platinum Mutable Award to MDM Partner – Silwood Technology for Safyr

Gary Allemann

Master Data Management partner, Silwood Technology, has been honoured with a Platinum Mutable Award by Bloor Research for its one-of-a-kind software, Safyr. The Mutable Awards recognises IT vendors whose core focus lies in support companies in transforming the business and operations through their products and solutions.

This award recognised Safyr for its unique ability to support enterprises who need to optimise the use of their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) metadata.

Gary Allemann, managing director at MDM, commented on the achievement stating, “Safyr takes a complex problem – finding and understanding critical data in off-the-shelf ERP or CRM systems – and makes it easy, even for business users. Safyr’s value proposition is unique and complements investments in data catalogues by making it easy to ingest ERP metadata for governance, for compliance and for analytics.”

