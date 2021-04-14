Hot919FM changes it up with new faces and line-up













With the legendary Jeremy Mansfield leaving Hot919FM for health reasons, and his long-term on-air partner Sam Cowen on her way out to concentrate on her booming coaching business, the Joburg station has shaken things up on the popular morning drive time slot.

The new morning show line up will comprise Tony Murrell, Bunny Majaja, Simon Hill, John Walland and Ragani Achary. Murrell is renowned in radio for his signature witty humour, silky smooth presentation style and vast musical knowledge.

For the last few years he has held down the weekly midday show slot as well as doubling as the station’s programme manager. Bubbly Bunny Majaja moves from her successful afternoon show, bringing a sense of fun and pizazz to the mornings, along with the irrepressible Hill, news anchor Ragani Achery and sports maven John Walland.

Mark Pilgrim continues to delight his audience with The Mark Pilgrim Show from 9am to 12 midday with his brand of music memories, fun facts and daily quizzes.

Hot 91.9FM welcomes Ursula Chikane to a brand new show every weekday afternoon from 12pm to 3pm. No stranger to radio, Chikane has been an award-winning radio and television presenter since the mid-1990s. You may know her from her time as the longest-running presenter on Top Billing and from her radio work which extends from the World Chart Show on 5FM to the past almost eight years on Power 98.7. Chikane will bring her brand of sophistication to the show with three solid hours of the best in Old Skool music, great conversations and overall fun entertainment. “I can’t wait to meet my new and some old colleagues… and I’m really eager to get to know the HOT 91.9FM listeners,” she said.

The team who drives you home, The Parky Squad on The Big Joburg Drive will take over the airwaves at 3pm to 6.30pm. As always, Simon Parkinson, Keorapetse Hlope, and Dylan Rogers will effortlessly get you home with the best drive-time music and light banter guaranteed to take the edge off a long work day.

Hot 91.9FM founder and managing director Lloyd Madurai says, “We are looking forward to the new line-up and are confident our listeners will love it too. It’s a fresh fusion of presenters and of course we are delighted to welcome Ursula to the Hot Family”.

