Media Moves: Mediamark partners with DYDX, Khangelani Dziba to run RAPT Creative’s new PR & influencer partnerships division, Stuff launches new tech show on eNCA













The Media Online's weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Mediamark embarks on a digital transformation journey

Mediamark has accelerated its digital transformation through a key partnership with DYDX – industry leaders in digital and change transformation.

“While our business is firmly built around our customer – the truth is that Mediamark is a highly successful legacy company, which over time, has built systems and processes that are not necessarily benefiting our clients or staff in today’s climate,” said CEO, Wayne Bischoff. “We need radical digital transformation to help us transform into a company that is more agile and customer centric with a renewed obsession for winning, learning, collaboration, creativity, and accountability a need accelerated by the impact of Covid-19.”

True digital transformation requires deep change (including culturally and structurally), hard work, patience, and the commitment of an entire organisation from top to the bottom. “DY/DX is facilitating Mediamark’s organisational change by refining and developing a new way of working across the business. We needed to critically assess, reimagine workflows and design new systems to ultimately modernise every aspect of the business. The aim is to free up human talent to do what they do best. In our case – create, enable and nurture the relationships we have with our brands and clients alike,” Bischoff added.

Nevo Hadas, CEO DY/DX, said Digital transformation was about “empowering the people within the organisation to work smarter and have more time to pursue the key strategic initiatives that push companies forward. By working with the dynamic team at Mediamark we have identified technologies, processes and cultural transformation that will revolutionise the way media sales and processing is done”.

People moves

Khangelani Dziba to run RAPT Creative’s new PR & influencer partnerships division

Just weeks after opening satellite offices in the United Kingdom and Ukraine to work with the clients it signed in Europe at the beginning of the year, South Africa’s trailblazing through-the-line marketing and experiential agency, RAPT Creative, has appointed Khangelani Dziba to establish and lead its new Public Relations & Influencer Partnerships division.

With qualifications in journalism, and soon to be completing his Masters in Brand Leadership, Dziba joins RAPT Creative as head of public relations and influencer partnerships after working for notable consultancies and agencies including Fleishmanhillard, DNA Brand Architects and Group Africa Marketing.

“I am super thrilled to be joining this one-of-a-kind creative agency that, in its infancy, is punching above its weight to bring ground-breaking solutions to brands in search of an innovative way of communicating,” said Dziba.

Chief Executive Officer and founder of RAPT Creative, Garreth van Vuuren, said when the company was evaluating its business offering, “we realised the need to expand our services to include PR and influencer marketing. This was fueled by the fact that our ever-changing environment requires a transdisciplinary approach if we are to offer clients the most effective and meaningful brand solutions”.

Ogilvy Johannesburg CCO, Matthew Barnes to depart from agency for new venture

Matthew Barnes

Ogilvy Johannesburg’s chief creative officer, Matthew Barnes, will leave the agency at the end of July 2021. Barnes joined Ogilvy following the merger with digital communications business, Gloo in 2014. After six years at the agency, he plans to pursue new opportunities outside of the industry.

During his time at Ogilvy, Barnes has been instrumental in shaping the agency’s creative excellence, winning numerous industry accolades.

Barnes said, “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to have worked amongst the most exceptional talent we have in the industry, and most importantly the amazing work that we’ve produced for clients – through big ideas and a devotion for building brands.”

Enver Groenewald, Group CEO for Ogilvy South Africa, said, “We would like to thank Matthew for his immense contribution to Ogilvy Johannesburg. He has played an extremely valuable role in a highly competitive industry landscape, leading our creative effectiveness agenda. We wish him all the best on his next chapter.”

WPP CEO Mark Read named as a keynote speaker at World Out of Home Organization European Summit

WPP Chief Executive Officer Mark Read is to be a keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organization’s virtual European Summit on 18 May. Read will be interviewed by WOO President Tom Goddard. The Summit will be hosted from London.

Read has headed the world’s largest advertising group since 2018. WPP creative agencies include Ogilvy, VMLY&R, AKQA, Grey and Wunderman Thompson. Under GroupM its media agencies include MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker and out of home specialist, Kinetic.

Under Read WPP is re-positioning itself as a “creative transformation company,” combining creativity in all its forms plus media skills with vast expertise in business transformation, in particular helping many of the world’s biggest companies with their ecommerce operations.

WOO President Tom Goddard said: “We are delighted that Mark will speak at the WOO European Summit. As head of WPP he is at the heart of the global advertising and media business and he also brings unmatched digital experience. It will be fascinating to hear his views on where Out of Home sits in an increasingly digital landscape.”

DJ Speedsta is Monster Energy’s new ambassador

DJ Speedsta

DJ Speedsta kicked off his stint at Metro FM in May 2017. He has been ruling the airwaves since then. Along the way, he followed his passion and continued skating and even went on to open a skatepark. He’s recently been appointed as an ambassador for Monster Energy.

“I first got on a skateboard in Grade 2 – 8 years old. Nowadays, I do most of my skateboarding in Johannesburg, either in the city or at the local parks we have around the area,” he said.

“I’m super happy to be with Monster Energy. This is a huge deal for me. All the things I have been working on in my career as a DJ are starting to come together. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Business moves

Stuff launches new tech show on eNCA

Toby Shapshak

Renowned tech brand Stuff is expanding into television with a new show called Stuff on eNCA. The weekly technology and gadget variety show premiered on 16 April at 9:30pm.

“Stuff is the same much-loved brand that tells our readers everything they want to know about everything they want,” said Toby Shapshak, Stuff’s publisher and the show’s presenter.

“We’re calling it Stuff on eNCA, in no small part because the acronym is SOE – and who doesn’t want to show government how an SOE should be run,” joked Shapshak, who has been running small businesses for 20 years.

Stuff on eNCA will give viewers what Stuff readers have been enjoying since Shapshak launched the title in South Africa in 2007: amazing stories about cutting-edge technology and the clever ways it is being used around the world.

“It’s a wonderful extension of our brand into another platform, which complements our very strong digital and social presence,” said Sally Hudson, Stuff’s business manager.

Hudson is the executive producer of Stuff Studios, which is producing the show and other productions. Stuff on eNCA is directed by legendary photographer and filmmaker Daron Chatz, with post-production by Five Star Media. “Daron is an amazing talent, as are the youngsters he’s mentored, especially 25-year-old Zane Titizana, who is a rising star,” said Shapshak.

Media Brokerage Africa spearheads pan-African broadcast media solutions

Launched in July 2020, Media Brokerage Africa specialises in channel distribution, affiliate sales and management across Africa, content sales and brokerage connecting pan-African audiences with international content (via acquisitions, sales, content blocks and pop up channels), and advertising, sponsorships and promotion, including negotiation of sports rights within Africa. The company operates across all broadcasting platforms.

Media Brokerage Africa has announced numerous pan-African exclusive distribution partnership deals, including IMMediate Platform’s official entry into Africa’s booming online marketing industry, helping marketers create the best content possible. Swig Media, LLC offering a bouquet of original, special-interest channels to Africa. Global Fashion Channel, featuring fashion, beauty, art, luxury lifestyle, culture, music and special events from around the world. Other exclusive partnership deals signed include The Dancehall Channel, introducing the Dancehall culture to the African continent, ENLIVE tv offering Christian entertainment for African viewers, and StoryZoo, a magical place in which animation, music and education combine to create a learning adventure for young children.

Existing clients include South Africa’s public broadcaster, SABC; TV production company, Brainwave Productions; and Ethiopian TV & Entertainment OTT platform, Habeshaview.

“In line with the evolving media landscape and a demand for a multi-channel solution as opposed to silo offerings, I am thrilled to set up, develop, and drive this new company. It is no longer just about selling media platforms, but more about addressing the marketing objective of our clients,” said Colman Murray, founder and Managing Director of Media Brokerage Africa. “I am excited to further enhance Media Brokerage Africa’s exceptional portfolio of brands and revenue streams across the continent. This is an exciting opportunity, and I am looking forward to taking this business to unprecedented heights.”

Deezer’s Podcast Tab now available in Asia, Africa and Oceania

Deezer’s Podcast tab is now finally available for audio fans across Asia, Africa and Oceania*. The Podcast tab, previously called ‘Shows’, helps audio fans find their favourite podcasts in one convenient place.

Audio fans can discover shows across 15 categories and sub-genres. These include themes like self-help, business news, cooking, music and talk shows. The Podcast tab is also home to local shows such as Podcast and Chill with MacG’ in South Africa and Wild With Sarah Wilson’ in Australia. You’ll also find exclusive Deezer Originals content like our Straight Outta Asia’ series, featuring five up-and-coming hiphop stars in Asia.

“Our listeners love podcasts and we’ve had a sevenfold increase in monthly podcast users since 2017. Now we’re expanding the offering to users in Asia, Africa, and Oceania. We expect more fans around the world to turn to podcasts at home or on-the-go. Our country selector option also makes it possible to switch your location and listen to any local podcast in its native language,” said Frédéric Antelme, Deezer’s VP of Content.

Champ adds to new business haul with Cycling SA win

Meagan Fester

CHAMP, the DUKE Group’s newly launched sponsorship agency, has recently been appointed to partner with Cycling South Africa (Cycling SA), the national governing body of the sport of cycling in South Africa.

CHAMP was appointed to review the existing commercial structures and models for several of Cycling SA’s properties ranging from grassroots development, community programmes and including their performance categories.

Commenting on the agency’s appointment, Champ managing director, Meagan Fester, said, “We are extremely honoured to be working with Cycling South Africa and look forward to helping the federation making an impact not only amongst cyclists but the broader community, through stronger connections with brands aligned to their various properties.”

Truecaller launches anti-fraud enterprise solutions for business

Truecaller, the global telephone search engine and caller ID service, has introduced a new identity solution for businesses to bolster safety and eliminate fraud.

Africa is a growing market for Truecaller, with more of the population switching to smartphones, there is a pressing need to increase trust in communication as the rise in fraud and scams using spoofed identities is on the rise across the continent. As of today. there are over 43 million active users of Truecaller in Africa.

The enterprise solution dubbed Truecaller Business Identity allows businesses to verify their identities using a green verified business badge, accurately presenting the name, photo and the logo of the organisation. The new solution brings greater trust and efficiency in communication between businesses and clients as it gives confidence to consumers, knowing that the caller is a verified business by Truecaller.

Making moves

15th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) open the call for IN MEMORIAM

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture and custodian of the SAFTAs has extended a call to the South African Film and Television industry to submit names of our dearly departed practitioners who died between January 2020 to date.

This call is to get all the relevant names that will be honoured in our In Memoriam section of the awards. This call is across the board for all film and television practitioners.

The SAFTAs will be paying special tribute and honouring our fallen heroes and heroines for their contribution in the film and television industry, on the 22nd of May 2021.

Please submit the full name and surname and a preferred high-resolution image of the deceased.

Open for submission: Monday the 19 April 2021

Closing for submission: Friday the 7th May 2021

All submissions must be emailed to staceyl@nfvf.co.za by the 7 May 2021

Reading marathon to drive African readers to African authors

YouTube has launched its first YouTube Africa Reading Challenge, an online reading marathon featuring authors, influencers and key opinion leaders across Africa.

In a bid to help popularise the work of African authors across the continent, the personalities will read extracts from The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, a novel by the African-born Nigerian poet Lola Shoneyin.

The novel emerged as the top choice by Africans in a Google Africa survey conducted last July, which asked social media followers which novel by an African author they would like to see read live on YouTube. A total 40 people across Africa have since been selected to kick off the YouTube Africa Challenge, and will be reading from its pages, encouraging others to join them too.

Among the notable names joining the reading challenge are:

From Kenya: Writers and storytellers Muthoni Garland and James Murua, creative writers Anne Moraa and Aleya Kassam, actor and journalist John Sibi-Okumu, poet and actress Laura Ekumbo, and actor and writer Mugambi Nthiga.

From Nigeria: Media entrepreneur and talk show host Agatha Amatha, motivational speaker Olujimi Tewe, philanthropist and writer Betty Irabor, performance coach and strategist Steve Harris, and career and business coach Muyiwa Afolabi.

From South Africa: TV presenter and philanthropist Maps Maponyane, media personality Penny Lebyane, actress and model Pearl Thusi, storyteller and sociologist Upile Chisala, and award-winning marketer Khaya Dlanga.

Bookworms can join the challenge by sharing a 10-second video on their social channels, reading the same book, and nominating their friends to do the same.

Black Stripe and YouTube Music launch programme to nurture young talent

Black Stripe Foundation, in partnership with YouTube Music, today call for applications for Triple M (Mzansi: Music to Heal – Music to Unite) grant funding, training and mentorship from South African organisations working to develop the local music industry, and provide opportunities in the areas of music, music production, and music technology.

Triple M has earmarked up to R100 000 for grantees who submit outstanding proposals detailing their plans to support and grow the development of musical and creative content in South Africa. The organisations with the best proposals will receive funding and the necessary tools to support their projects.

The partnership between YouTube Music and Black Stripe aims to provide young talent with the opportunities and resources necessary to bring their creative visions to life, despite the current economic downturn. Through this platform, these organisations will be afforded the chance to showcase their positive community impact, via training and mentorship to develop skills such as video production, songwriting and the creation of new music.

SA musicians give a shout-out to Mzansi on Google Arts & Culture’s new video series to inspire travel, foster cultural exchange

South African music sensations Busiswa Gqulu and Muzi feature alongside some of the world’s best-known celebrities, including tennis champion Venus Williams and award-winning actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, in a virtual travel and culture series on Google Arts & Culture.

The series, which sees innovators, creators and celebrities take viewers on a guided tour of their favourite spots in their home cities, is designed to inspire travel and foster cultural exchange in a fresh, entertaining and educational way.

The virtual tours of Busiswa and Muzi are accompanied by their personal commentary and the vibrant sounds of their music.

Following last year’s launch, the video format on Google Arts & Culture inspires everyone to explore the world virtually, learning about new cultures and “visiting” breathtaking landmarks around the globe. It comes hot on the heels of an announcement in February by South African Tourism and Google Arts & Culture, who have partnered to create the online exhibition South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise.

Watch all videos on YouTube, or download the Google Arts & Culture app on Android or iOS to learn more.

Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela statue finds a home at AFDA’s Durban campus

It is through the long standing relationship that KZNFC has with local tertiary institutions that the Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Statue has found a new home at AFDA Higher Education institution in Durban Campus.

The statue was created in 2019, as an award prop for the KZN Film Commission’s Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards. The awards are an initiative of the Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) and supported by the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission, they are aimed at celebrating the craft of film making and encouraging aspiring and established film makers.

The statue symbolises strength and power it was created in honour of the late South African film legend and icon.

Diary

B-BBEE must move from rules-based to impact-centred

On 6 May, a panel of some of South Africa’s foremost experts will discuss insights from the highly anticipated Sanlam Gauge report, which measures the ‘success’ of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) on a sectoral basis. The first-of-its-kind research found that while progress has been made, the pace is too slow. Conflicting regulation and an incentivised ‘tick-box’ approach are causing stagnation. To drive momentum and meaningful change, measurement must move from a rules-based B-BBEE to one that measures holistic impact and effectiveness.

The Sanlam Gauge is the first report of its kind to deliver insights on sectoral, rather than individual company performance, to provide a more defined view of how industries within South Africa are transforming. It also provides a ‘score’ for SA Inc’s overarching progress.

Co-founder of the Sanlam Gauge, Andile Khumalo will moderate the first panel discussion that addresses the key outcomes from the report, un-packing B-BBEE scorecard elements as well as sector specific information. Khumalo will be joined by B-BBEE Commissioner Zodwa Ntuli, Karl Socikwa of Sanlam, Donald Khumalo (Human Resources Director at the JSE) and Lerato Ratsoma (Managing Director, Empowerdex).

The Sanlam Gauge is presented in partnership with Arena Holdings, the Sunday Times Business Times, and KhumaloCo, with Intellidex conducting the research for the report. The Sanlam Gauge research findings will be published in the Sunday Times Business Times on Sunday, 9 May 2021.

