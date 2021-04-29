WATCH: Isibaya bids fond farewell to fans, cast and crew













Telenovela Isibaya came to an end on 2 April after a successful eight-year run. Now the team at DStv and Mzansi Magic have thanked the cast and crew for “eight years of incredible storytelling and service to the television industry”.

And they thanked the fans “who were guests at the weddings, cheered at the SAFTAS and supported stars as they rose to fame, this journey has been a phenomenal one and this is for you”.

But for those who missed the long-running tale of two warring families, set in the taxi industry, you can relive the Isibaya journey on Mzansi Magic’s website or Catch-Up on all things Isibaya on Showmax.

A thank you to cast, crew and fans from DStv





Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.