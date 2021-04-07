WendyWilliamsDay and ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ movies













[PARTNER CONTENT] This month Lifetime, DStv 131, uncovers the real stories behind some big names that we know and love – Wendy Williams, Whitney Houston and Salt ‘N Pepa. We also have a slate of movies based on shocking real-life events and hot new seasons of hit reality shows including; Married at First Sight and Marrying Millions.

Have you heard that 10 April is #WendyWilliamsDay?

Twitter recently exploded with the hashtag #WendyWilliamsDay after Wendy mentioned that 10 April is ‘Wendy Williams Day’ on her US talk show. The video clip went viral – with everyone wondering out loud who had told the TV personality that it was her day.

We’re owning it – 10 April is after all #WendyWilliamsDay with both her biopic and documentary airing on Lifetime that day. Wendy Williams: The Movie (10 April at 19h20) is a brutally honest and intimate look at Wendy’s life including details about her struggle with addiction and her divorce. This is followed directly by the feature length documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess! (10 April Saturday 20h50), where she sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera about her tumultuous life and career.

In case you missed it Anele from 947 interviewed Wendy Williams recently… listen to the podcast here.

We delve into the stories behind some other iconic women in pop culture history with other ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ movies and doccies this month. In the documentary, Let’s Talk About Salt-N-Pepa on Saturday 17 April, the queens of hip-hop sit down for an intimate discussion about their iconic partnership. Hosted by Loni Love, the special is packed with never-before heard stories about their lives and careers.

Catch these gripping feature films and true-life documentaries straight from the headlines to your screen…



10 April 19h20 – Wendy Williams: The Movie

10 April 20h50 – Wendy Williams: What a Mess! (Documentary)

11 April 19h20 – College Admissions Scandal

11 April 20h50 – Stolen by my Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story

17 April 19h20 – The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

17 April 20h50 – Let’s Talk About Salt-N-Pepa (Documentary)

18 April 19h20 – Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

18 April 20h50 – Manson’s Lost Girls

24 April 19h20 – Whitney

24 April 20h50 – Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All

24 April 22h20 – Bobbi Kristina

25 April 19h20 – Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

25 April 20h50 – Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer

If relationship reality is more your thing; Lifetime brings you brand new episodes of Marrying Millions and a brand-new season of Married at First Sight.

In season 2 of Marrying Millions (13 April at 20h05) five new couples join the series with returning favourites Bill and Brianna from Dallas and Gentille and Brian from Las Vegas. Check out the promo below.

Then, in season 11 of Married at First Sight (02 April at 20h05) there are all new couples with new drama, all set in New Orleans. Lifetime is proud to be the home to Married at First Sight. Watch the promo here.

With a jam-packed schedule that you don’t want to miss, tune in to Lifetime DStv 131, all April.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.