A day in the life of a technical director













[PARTNER CONTENT] A news technical director (TD) role in the television broadcasting industry is a popular and attractive career option among television and film students.

The TD manages the visual storytelling of a news broadcast channel whilst making sure that the final image quality meets the channel’s broadcasting standard. It is a technical function that requires creative flair as various LIVE and recorded video sources are used to enhance the viewing experience.

Tirelo Makgeledisa

eNCA interviewed a couple of senior TDs at their Hyde Park studios to find out more about this fascinating role.

Tirelo Makgeledisa, eNCA technical director, admits that being a leader in this role comes with a lot of pressure as, besides the technical requirements of the role, she also needs to be conscious of the difference in culture and upbringing amongst a diverse team.

“The hardest part of my job is having to integrate creative thinking with managing back to back ‘LIVES’. My position demands that I remain sharp and stay calm to steer us in the right direction. Should there be panic it may lead to on air errors,” says Makgeledisa.

The TD role may come with its challenges but the adrenaline rush coupled with the satisfaction of serving viewers with visually appealing news makes it a pleasing one.

Oyama Jiyedwa finds that research coupled with hard work and passion are instrumental in making his work nothing short of perfection.

“I am an enthusiastic and creative person by nature, and I go all out to always deliver my best. News is fast paced and with no two broadcasts being the same, I enjoy the challenge of finding fresh visual angles for each story,” says Jiyedwa.

eNCA studios over the past year have risen to great technological heights with its innovative use of one of the largest video walls in Africa. The news channel also makes use of Arti, an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) data reporting system. These tools coupled with the TDs expertise, influences the final news viewing experience.

“TDs are indispensable in ensuring that we deliver a superlative news experience. Having a dedicated and talented team to lead in the technical department is important,” says Rosemary Rogers, eNCA’s HOD: Technical Operations. “We are proud of the teams we have and we always encourage a culture of creativity and accountability.”

