Mikateko Media buys The Afropolitan magazine

Mikateko Media is the proud new owner and publisher of The Afropolitan. The agency is taking over the established brand from Contact Media & Communications.
“Restarting a magazine during a worldwide pandemic – adapting to a reimagined normal – is no easy feat, but we are confident that our approach to content will be engaging, innovative and refreshing,” said Ingrid Jones, executive director of content at Mikateko Media. “We can’t wait to connect the magazine with its readership once again.”
Contact Media’s Sean Press and Donna Verrydt said they have refined their strategy and company offering, and despite having run the Afropolitan platform for over 12 years, are excited about the Mikateko Media takeover. “We couldn’t have wished for a more perfectly suited business to take over the Afropolitan,” they said.
Mikateko Media is experienced in taking over and redefining magazines, as it did recently with Sawubona. “Content, design and communication are our forte, having earned us numerous local and international industry awards over the years. We aim to follow through on excellent client service and give advertisers scope to re-imagine their brands with The Afropolitan,” added managing director, Desireé Johnson.
Equally well-versed in digital communications, the agency is on a mission to breathe new life into the print magazine industry. “Our purpose is to deliver content to readers via mediums they enjoy, without being restricted to only one platform. By paying attention to the needs of our readers, we are able to connect with niche groups and, in turn, help advertisers reach a bespoke target audience,” Johnson said.
The first issue will be on shelf in August/September 2021.
