Awards Wrap: Grey wins twice at Cannes Lions, Ogilvy and Rape Crisis honoured for The Rape Page, Brand SA launches Play Your Part awards for 2021

Grey wins 2 Bronze Lions at Cannes, including South Africa’s first Digital Craft

Grey Africa and WPP-Liquid were recognised at the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, receiving two Bronze Lions in the categories: Direct > Use of Mobile and Digital Craft > Technology > Native and built-in features (an SA first).

The Cannes Lions Festival is the world’s largest annual awards show in advertising, marketing and communications. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19. This year, judging and announcement of the winning works from the 2020 and 2021 competitions has been conducted online.

The Bronze Lions received by Grey Africa and WPP-Liquid, was awarded for the Decolonize Autocorrect initiative – which created a multi-cultural language exploit that updated autocorrect to include all 11 languages.

“It’s wonderful to see this campaign being awarded on the global stage and I’m even more delighted that it’s won South Africa’s first Digital Craft Lion,” said Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey Advertising Africa.

“’Decolonise Autocorrect’ also recently received two coveted Mobile Merits at the One Show and a Silver Clio in the Digital/Mobile – Emerging Technologies category. The Decolonise Autocorrect initiative is an example of how a creative idea can be manifested by technology when incorporated into a once unachievable campaign.”

Steph van Niekerk, creative director at Grey Advertising Africa, explains: “From my very first day on the Savanna account, my dream has been to win international awards on this iconic local brand. Cannes has proven that this is entirely possible, and we will continue to challenge and push ourselves to do even better next year. What is exciting is that this upward creative trajectory is translating into tangible business results – with Savanna seeing unprecedented growth in volumes and brand equity.”

Brand South Africa kicks off decade celebration with Play Your Part Awards 2021 announcement

Brand South Africa’s flagship programme, Play Your Part, turns 10 this year. The nationwide social movement that was created to inspire, empower, and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa is celebrating this momentous milestone with the launch of an initiative that recognises and acknowledges South Africans contributing to positive change.

Brand South Africa is honoured to announce the launch of the Play Your Part Awards 2021, a nine-category award programme that celebrates citizens who have demonstrated unparalleled care for their community, the environment, and the status of our socio-economic equity.

“Every day across the country ordinary South Africans are doing extra-ordinary things. Active citizens are building the country with their own hands, minds and hearts and they will not go unnoticed,” said Sithembile Ntombela, acting chief marketing officer at Brand South Africa.

The Play Your Part Awards 2021 are now calling on the public to nominate individuals, organisations and corporates who have made a significant contribution to creating an active society that can solve its own developmental challenges, promotes sustainable nation building and is proud and patriotic.

Winners will be announced periodically during the year and will receive a certificate, an official award and a cash prize to inject into their winning initiatives.

Cannes Lions 2021 awards a Silver Lion to ‘The Rape Page’ by Ogilvy Cape Town and Rape Crisis

Ogilvy Cape Town and the Rape Crisis Trust were recognised at the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity receiving a Silver Lion in the Print: Not-for-Profit category. The Silver Lion was awarded for the ‘The Rape Page’, which turned a daily newspaper into a weapon against rapists.

Zeenat Hendricks, communications specialist, Rape Crisis, said, “The advert is multi-layered. It functions as an advert, as awareness-raising, as information, as a resource and tool for survivors and as an innovative way to start the conversation about a difficult topic. Just a few days ago we were still ‘managing’ and ‘engaging’ with our online audiences around this print ad.”

Ogilvy partnered with Rape Crisis to identify areas in Cape Town with the highest rape statistics and designed a double page print ad and placed it in the centrefold of the Athlone News newspaper – raising awareness where it’s needed the most.

Cape Town radio stations and local celebrities were leveraged to help build awareness for the campaign, through organic impressions. Within hours, the campaign reached an estimated 7.1 million people on the day it was launched, and by the end of the day, Rape Crisis appeared on national radio stations, giving this crisis the attention it so desperately needs.

‘The Rape Page’ has 6 finalists at the 2021 Bookmarks. It recently received an In-Book at D&AD Awards 2021, in the Print & Outdoor category. It also received a Merit at One Show in the previous year and awarded Silver at the Loeries.

The 2021 class of Emerging Creatives announced

Power by Buhle Qabaka

South Africa’s longest running platform for supporting rising young talent is the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme. Now in its 16th year, the programme continues unbroken in 2021 after completing its previous cycle in March 2020.

For 2021, the approach to the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives has been reformatted in response to the times. The new programme takes the form of an extended virtual exhibition and individual online profiles on www.designindaba.com, documentary videography, ongoing social media content on Design Indaba’s thriving channels, masterclass sessions with international and local experts that include UK-based Artsthread (one of the globe’s foremost resources for and about young talent), and inclusion on Design Indaba’s soon-to-be-launched Google Arts and Culture presence. All this in celebration of the new crop of creatives who have emerged through the submissions and curatorial selection process.

Design Indaba Emerging Creatives is supported by the department of sport, arts and culture with the aim of nurturing new talent.

The final 40 creatives are chosen from across a wide range of design disciplines ranging from architecture and spatial design to product design, industrial design, photography, film, graphic design, illustration, ceramics, design for social impact, interior design, jewellery, fashion and the visual arts.

The Design Indaba is pleased to announce its 2021 inductees, listed according to their respective disciplines:

FASHION

Azola Tanzi

Mashoto Tshoga

Nikiwe Dlova

Aria van Rooyen

Tristan Shaun Henry

Lunga Mzimba

VISUAL ART

Lerato Lodi

Akhona Mbange

Alizwamazizi

Boikanyo Mashigo

Brad Jackson

Chelsea Robin

Danielle Jordaan

Gerald Genie

Mboma

Pule Magopa

GRAPHIC DESIGN

Caleb Pillay

Clinton Myeni

Ntobeko Nxumalo

Tebogo Mapomane

Mncedisi Faltein

JEWELLERY

Babalo Rozani

Zulu Mien – Nicola Robertson

FILM AND PHOTOGRAPHY

Boitumelo Thindiza

Fiona Davhana

Lithemba Nziweni

Zenhlanhla Myeni Lovarism

Kgothatso Malatjie

Nhlakanipho Mashinini

ILLUSTRATION

Hilde Franzsen

Tebogo Lethuba

Lethabo Mmalerato Huma

Buhle Qabaka

INTERIORS

Kaya Design Hub

Ontlametse Molefe

FURNITURE

Deft – Zani Alberts and Martin Tallie

Magrietha Labuschagne

Elizabeth Louisa van der Merwe

CERAMICS

Clement Maenetja

The South African Social Media Awards reveal categories

The South African Social Media Awards caters for influencers, content creators, digital tools, and brands.

The the inaugural SASMA awards were launched at the end of May, and opened nomination entries for public to nominate their favourite social media personalities.

Categories include Social Media Influencer of the Year; Sports and Fitness Influencer of the Year; Beauty Influencer of the Year; Fashion Influencer of the Year; Food Influencer of the Year; Travel/Leisure Influencer of the Year among many others.

For more info:

Dedicated community heroes awarded R 150 000 in Old Mutual Sisonke docuseries competition

Recognising the achievements of three South Africans who entered the Old Mutual Sisonke competition has seen their contributions to society being acknowledged with a cash award of R150 000.

The three local winners were drawn from 26 local entries, while Old Mutual in Malawi, Kenya and Zimbabwe also provided three winners per country, with equivalent prize money in local currencies.

The South African winners are: JumpStart Foundation which will receive R100 000 for their Gauteng NGO initiative aimed at improving critical foundational skills in mathematics, robotics, and coding. The runners up, who will each receive R25 000 are Goedgedacht Trust, whose initiative has created several interlinking programmes within their Path Onto Prosperity (POP) programme. The programme caters to the needs of children and equips them with opportunities to become healthy, self-confident, educated, and skilful members of their communities. The other entrant that caught the attention of the judges was Helping Hearts And Hands Foundation whose initiative serves as a community resource centre in the Western Cape offering social good programmes to disadvantaged communities that range from food and health through to empowerment programmes.

Nominations Now Open: INMA 30 Under 30 Awards

After last year’s inaugural INMA 30 Under 30 Awards, entries are open for this year’s awards. This is an opportunity to shine a light on outstanding achievement by young professionals in news media across the globe. The nominations deadline is Friday 31 July, and nominations are free.

The Awards are looking for rising stars under the age of 30 with evidence of: Early career achievements. Insights into innovation. The ability to influence. Leadership potential. Passion for news media. Beyond international recognition for their achievements, winners receive access to two INMA Master Classes, membership, and more.

This is an amazing opportunity to elevate young professionals under 30 at your company. The nomination is a reward in itself; winning an international competition like this can be career-changing. Do you work with such people at your company? If you know of someone eligible for INMA’s 30 Under 30 Awards, can you forward this e-mail to them? The application can be found by clicking here.

