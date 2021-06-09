MultiChoice honours legendary actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards with new documentary on her life













MultiChoice is honouring legendary actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards with special programming recognising her extraordinary contribution to South African arts and culture.

First up is a documentary, Shaleen Surtie-Richards: ‘I Am Who I Am’, which will be screened on M-Net tonight [9 June 2021] and will also be simulcast on kykNET and kykNETkie on Sunday 13 June 2021 at 20:00. The documentary will also be available to stream on Showmax on Thursday 10 June 2021.

“The documentary was commissioned to celebrate a South African icon and was in its final stages of post-production when the news of her passing was announced. It was an honour for the team to pay tribute and spend time with Shaleen in the making of this film. Her incredible story is historically significant for the people of South Africa,” said Diana Lucas, director and executive producer of the film.

Marc Lottering, Sandra Prinsloo, Pieter-Dirk Uys, Brümilda van Rensburg, Katinka Heyns, Patricia de Lille, Bobby Heaney, Kevin Smith and others share their memories and stories of a woman who lived her life in defiance of stereotypes.

The intimate documentary tells the story of Surtie-Richards’ life, from her childhood in Upington and her first baby steps on the Upington school stage to far grander stages and greater audiences.

In her own words: “And I don’t have time for pretence in my life. So, if you ask me who am I. Then, I will tell you, I am who I am.”

Surtie-Richards was a beloved South African icon. In 1988, she portrayed the title role of Fiela Komoetie in the Katinka Heyns film Fiela se kind – a ground-breaking achievement for an actress of colour during Apartheid South Africa. With her portrayal of Ester ‘Nenna’ Willemse, the spirited caregiver of Marlborough Mansions in the M-Net soapie Egoli: Place of Gold, she became a household name.

Surtie-Richards was also recently interviewed by fellow Egoli: Place of Gold co-star Hannes van Wyk for a special Kwêla: Hannes aan huis episode which will be broadcast on Tuesday 08 June 2021 at 21:00 on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

On kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145), the team of KLOP! will be paying tribute to the legendary icon with friends and colleagues such as South African actors Christo Davids, Zenobia Kloppers and her Arendsvlei co-stars. The kykNET telenovela Arendsvlei was the last production Surtie-Richards filmed on.

Summary of programmes and tributes on DStv platforms:

Wednesday 9 June 2021 : 19:30 Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am, M-Net (Dstv channel 101); 20:30 KLOP!, kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145)

Thursday 10 June 2021 : Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am will be available on Showmax

: Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am will be available on Showmax Saturday 12 June 2021 : Ontbytsake, kykNET and kykNET&kie (DStv channels 144 and 145)

: Ontbytsake, kykNET and kykNET&kie (DStv channels 144 and 145) Sunday 13 June 2021: 19:00 Carte Blanche, M-Net (DStv channel 101); 20:00 Simulcast: Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145); 20:30 Swirl, fliekNET (DStv channel 149)

