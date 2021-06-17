Newly commercial HOT102.7FM delivers new on-air line-up













Big changes are afoot at what was popular community radio station, HOT 91.9. As of 1 July, the station enters the realm of commercial radio, with a new number on the dial: HOT102.7 FM.

A powerful FM transmitter will now ensure blanket coverage of the greater Johannesburg area.

“A powerful transmitter is nothing without powerful, compelling programming and we are pleased to reveal our weekday line-up,” says managing director, Lloyd Madurai. “Our presenters and the professionalism that they bring to the airwaves, underpinned by the best in Old Skool and R&B music, are sure to attract and retain a substantial fan-base.”

Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast (weekdays 06:00 – 09:00) continues, featuring Tony Murrell, Bunny Majaja, Simon Hill, John Walland and Ragani Achary. he team will ensure that you have all the vital information to navigate your way through the current affairs of the day, with an irreverent take on life and world events.

At 09:00, multi-radio award winner Mark Pilgrim, takes over with The Mark Pilgrim Show. The show opens with The Hot Rewind featuring 30 minutes of great hits from a mystery year. This feature is a firm favourite as listeners are invited to guess the mystery year.

At 12:00 it’s the turn of newcomer to HOT, Ursula Chikane. Ursula (also known as Brown Sugar) has been on the airwaves for many years and has established an enviable reputation as a true professional for her work on radio and television. Her show is full of interesting content, enlightening interviews, and the best in Old Skool and R&B.

At 15:00 to 18:30, it’s the turn of The Big Joburg Drive with the Parky Squad – Simon Parkinson, Keorapetse Hlope and Dylan Rogers – which is filled with fun facts from Parky’s quirky Fact Files, amusing banter, and the survey of the day.

At 18:30 on Mondays to Thursdays, it’s time to get serious about business for a while with well-respected business journalist, Michael Avery. This high-paced business show will ensure that you know all about the big moves and trends in the economy and that you are abreast of the business news of the day.

“You have to agree that this is a stellar line-up,” Madurai says. “Our formula has already been very successful in the past and now, with improved reach and coverage and the best talent line-up we look forward to gaining many new listeners.”

