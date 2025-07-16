“You can never go home again.” Or can you? 🤔

Three months ago, I returned to Bush Radio, this time as a volunteer trainer and facilitator for their Children’s Radio Education Workshop (CREW). Bush Radio holds a special place in my heart.

For those who don’t know, Bush isn’t just any radio station – it’s Africa’s first community radio project and is about to celebrate 30 years of legal broadcasting.

Its roots run deep: before it was legal, the team built their own transmitter from scratch and went on air in defiance of apartheid laws, using radio as a tool for protest and progress.

(If you’re curious, I highly recommend reading up on this remarkable history via Bush Radio.)

Now, 30 years later, they’re celebrating three decades of legal broadcasting. And I’m back where it all began for me.

Coming ‘home’ to Bush Radio, my alma mater, has been nothing short of transformative.

From that first chaotic session with 30+ children who’d never touched a microphone, to watching them confidently host and engineer their 10th live broadcast of the Cape Town Kids this past Saturday – the growth is undeniable.

But here’s what caught me off guard: the profound sense of fulfilment I didn’t expect to find.

Yes, “you can never go home again” if you’re trying to recreate the past. But what if “home” isn’t about returning to what was, but about rediscovering what matters most?

Watching these young voices finding their confidence, sharing their stories, and connecting with their community has reminded me why authentic communication matters more than ever. In a world of digital noise, these Cape Town Kids are learning the power of genuine human connection through the airwaves.

The saying suggests we can’t return to our origins unchanged. They’re right – we can’t. But maybe that’s exactly the point. We bring our evolved perspectives back to the places that shaped us, creating something entirely new.

In a world that can feel overwhelming, their openness and curiosity are a powerful reminder of why we do what we do.

Thirty years of experience meeting 30 young voices. The magic isn’t in going back, it’s in moving forward together.

What “home” have you revisited with fresh eyes? How did your evolved perspective change the experience?

P.S. Next time, I’m tackling another old saying, “Never work with children and animals”. Spoiler alert: that one needs serious revision too. 😉

With over 30 years in journalism and digital media, Juanita Williams has had the privilege of telling stories that matter and leading teams that bring those stories to life across Africa and beyond. Her journey began at South Newspaper, a vital “struggle” publication before moving to Bush Radio, where she honed her skills producing and presenting shows, learning firsthand the importance of authentic storytelling and community engagement. Currently she serves as Managing Editor at AllAfrica Global Media – allAfrica.com, leading a talented team delivering news from and about Africa, that informs, inspires, and connects diverse audiences.