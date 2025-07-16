Reputation is not a public relations problem. It is a business problem.

In South Africa’s complex environment (marked by political uncertainty, economic challenges, social tension, and media fragmentation), it’s a problem that cannot be managed casually or cheaply.

When companies lose their social licence to operate, when institutions mishandle crises, when government departments communicate poorly, the consequences are real and measurable: halted projects, lost investment, reduced consumer confidence, and social unrest.

These are not communications failures in the abstract. They have real costs.

This is why, as we mark World PR Day under the theme Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation, it is worth asking whether our sector is truly equipped to deliver on that promise… and what it will take to get there.

A strategic function in a divided and complex environment

South Africa’s operating environment is not just complex. It is often polarised.

Communities, stakeholders, and sectors come with deep histories and competing interests. Misinformation spreads instantly online. Expectations around transparency, ESG, and corporate responsibility are also rising.

Organisations cannot afford to approach this environment with superficial, tactical communications.

Building bridges (between communities and companies, citizens and institutions, sectors and stakeholders) requires communicators who can navigate complexity, manage risk, and deliver honest, clear, strategic engagement.

It requires communications to be treated as the strategic leadership function it is, rather than an afterthought or a budget line to be cut.

Professionalisation means more than just good intentions

If public relations is to play a meaningful role in reducing polarisation and supporting South Africa’s social and economic development, we must professionalise it.

Professionalisation is not about grand titles or gatekeeping. It is about setting clear, shared expectations of quality, ethics, and accountability.

It means agencies and practitioners delivering consistent, strategic value. It means clients investing in fair scopes of work and respecting the expertise they’re paying for. It means ethical standards that prevent spin and obfuscation and prioritise transparency and trust.

The reality is that real bridge-building cannot happen without trust, and trust is only built on clarity, honesty, and consistency.

Investing in capability to manage complexity

Professionalisation also means building capability. This includes investing in rigorous education that prepares communicators for the real-world challenges of South Africa – from managing crisis and conflict to engaging diverse communities, understanding political nuance, and addressing stakeholder expectations around ESG and social licence.

It means supporting ongoing development, which includes mentorship, research, case studies, and continuous learning.

Communicators, businesses and government rely on need to be more than message crafters. They need to be skilled interpreters of complexity and trusted advisors who can help organisations navigate challenging terrain.

A stronger academic foundation matters

Professionalisation cannot happen without a strong academic foundation.

We need to support universities in delivering curricula that are current, challenging, and aligned with international best practice.

We also need to bridge the gap between theory and practice (often a big challenge for graduates entering the profession), supporting research that addresses the real issues practitioners face, and connecting academic insights to the boardroom.

This is not about academic prestige. It is about ensuring our sector can deliver the quality of thinking that business and government need to navigate uncertainty and build bridges in a divided world.

Why this matters for business and the economy

In South Africa, reputational risks are not theoretical.

Projects stall when communities withdraw support because of poor engagement. Share prices drop when crises are mishandled. Investment evaporates when trust is lost.

Good public relations practice mitigates these risks. It builds understanding. It supports negotiation. It creates the conditions for investment and delivery.

Professionalising our sector is not just good for practitioners. It is an economic necessity for organisations that rely on social licence, stakeholder alignment, and long-term reputation to operate successfully.

A shared responsibility

As we mark World PR Day, with its call to build bridges and navigate polarisation, this responsibility cannot rest on the shoulders of PR practitioners and communications professionals alone.

Business leaders need to recognise communications as a strategic function, not a last-minute service. Clients need to value fair, ethical relationships with their agencies and teams.

Additionally, educational institutions, industry bodies, and government all have roles to play in setting standards, endorsing curricula, fostering ethics, and supporting professional development.

The quality of our communication shapes our ability to solve problems, reduce conflict, attract investment, and grow our economy.

We live in a time where trust is fragile but more essential than ever. South Africa cannot afford a communications industry that is unregulated, fragmented, or undervalued.

We need to professionalise public relations to ensure it delivers what business, government, and society need most: clear, ethical, strategic communication that builds bridges, reduces risk, and supports sustainable growth.

That is not just the responsibility of our industry. It is a shared responsibility we all have if we care about the health of our economy and the strength of our society.