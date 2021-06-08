Newzroom Afrika launches reciprocal initiative with 1KZN TV & Mpuma Kapa TV













Newzroom Afrika has entered into an agreement with two of South Africa’s regional TV stations, 1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV. The idea, supported by MultiChoice, is to provide both channels with greater audience reach, as well as training and mentorship. The channels, in turn, will deliver exclusive content and regional news services to Newzroom Afrika.

“Our vision to be Africa’s leading, credible news and information service will continue to be reflected in this new initiative,” said Thabile Ngwato, chief executive officer at Newzroom Afrika. “Supporting regional channels is a key portion of our overall strategy, which sees us delivering world-class offerings at every touchpoint.”

To support this initiative, MultiChoice has given 1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV each a grant to improve their news coverage capability and establish news bureaus in the respective provinces. These grants will cover production equipment such as cameras, lighting, sound and computers, as well as training and technical support.

1KZN TV and Mpuma Kapa TV will be able to offer live coverage of breaking news from rural areas, participate in interviews through studio-to-studio live feeds, and even package news inserts. This will bring in much needed new revenue streams to further enhance their news coverage capability.

“In its quest to provide an authentic voice to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, 1KZN TV has been wanting to expand its news coverage. This partnership – made possible by MultiChoice – will enable us to do just that, while also building our capacity through professional training and assistance,” said Edwin Mncwango, chief executive officer at 1KZN TV.

Motse Mfuleni, chairperson of the board at Mpuma Kapa TV, added: “Mpuma Kapa TV is excited to be part of this new venture, as we open up the Eastern Cape to the country and continent. As the leading broadcaster in the province, our news bureau can now open opportunities to train and shape a new generation of journalists and news reporters from the Eastern Cape.”

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, said regional TV stations are the lifeline for news and stories in their communities. “We are committed to supporting and enabling them to improve the quality of broadcasting at grassroots level. Their partnerships with Newzroom Afrika will elevate local news to a national stage. Our hyperlocal strategy is about growing and telling local stories and through this initiative, we are seeing it in action,” he said.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.