Awards Wrap: Selae Thobakgale to host Bookmark Awards, Effie Awards deadline looms, Pendorings entries open

Selae Thobakgale to host IAB Bookmark Awards

Selae Thobakgale

The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of digital excellence this year, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing.

The event takes place on the 29 July. Legacy YO-TV presenter, digital powerhouse, advertising marketer and brand builder, co-founder of Strategy Network and currently the chief strategy officer at The Odd Number, Selae Thobakgale, is this year’s host.

“As the world of advertising has shifted, digital has grown and evolved into a channel that delivers real business results, and through this evolution, The Bookmarks stands for more than just great digital work – it is the flagship to drive digital change. Winning a Bookmark Award is recognition of work that helps move our industry forward and we wish all our finalists the best of luck for the 29 July,” said IAB SA CEO, Paula Hulley.

2021 marks the second year in which the Bookmarks are virtually presented since the outbreak of COVID-19. This has further validated the role of the awards in awarding the modification and pivotal digital transformations that have made it possible for the cutting-edge work to be done. Under the theme ‘13 years of Moving the Industry Forward’ the Bookmarks will promote noteworthy executions that are critical for future proofing the industry.

To book a seat at the Bookmark Awards, register here.

IAB SA calls on young, black, digital media and marketing students to enter the career-making Front Row 2021

Designed to give budding black creative students, entrepreneurs, and agency interns much needed access to an array of industry resources and insiders, the Front Row initiative plays a crucial role in the IAB SA’s commitment to galvanising transformation in the industry.

Oupa Monamodi, WPP South Africa transformation chair and IAB SA transformation and education executive director, said: “The Front Row initiative is an extension of the IAB SA’s remit to empower the digital marketing and media industry, specifically, by facilitating programmes and initiatives that champion transformation and education. By equipping young black creatives with the knowledge, tools, and access necessary to carve out a thriving career, we are able to drive meaningful and lasting change in the industry. The power of collaborative initiatives like the Front Row programme, especially when backed by South African digital media institutions and brands, is remarkable.”

Last year’s inaugural Front Row was a tremendous success, and saw five deserving winners rewarded with an assortment of career-making prizes, including industry-relevant courses, as well as access to the “front row” of industry events.

Winners will be presented with prizes that will not only reward them for their hard work, but serve as a stepping stone towards bettering their futures in the industry. For example, 10 Front Row participants will be invited to attend this year’s 13th Annual Bookmarks Awards Virtual Showcase as well as enjoy access to IAB SA key thought leadership programmes and research throughout the campaign period. One 2021 Front Row winner will be selected for a paid four month internship with the IAB SA. Three of the Front Row 2021 winning participants will also receive access to a (non-transferable) Online Short Course from the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, each to the value of R16 500, to further their digital creative and business studies.

If you are a digital media and marketing student currently studying towards a digital qualification, you are eligible to enter. Please complete this form and submit your answers, references, and entry by 18 July 2021.

Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard – entries open

The Pendoring Awards 2021 are open for entries and the awards has a new sponsor in Hollard.

“The Pendorings are an important celebration of the rich diversity that makes our beautiful country so unique. We believe in the power of this diversity and embrace it, as part of living our Purpose, which is to enable more people to create and secure a better future. We are thrilled to be a part of this wonderfully transformative adventure,” said Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer at Hollard.

Pendoring’s campaign this year focuses on the importance of developing multilingualism in society. In a country where more than 91% of South Africans have an indigenous mother tongue, mono-culture strips us of our dignity and rich cultural resources in favour of internationalisation. This is underpinned by the global UN Decade of Indigenous Languages that kicks off in 2022..

Categories and rules have been relooked and slightly adjusted to make room for the broader marketing and communications community. Corporate publications or annual reports, ATM interfaces, short films, music videos and the like can now happily be entered into the Pendoring Awards – as long as 70% of the work is in one of South Africa’s 10 indigenous languages.

The deadline for entries is 20 August 2021. See www.pendoring.co.za for entry details and news on our student and business webinars that will be taking place.

2021 Effie Awards South Africa last minute entry deadline imminent

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie Awards South Africa is calling on South African agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups to submit their entries for the inaugural Effie Awards in South Africa as the Last-Minute Entry Deadline date of 15 July nears.

This is the first time that the globally recognised Effie Awards for effectiveness in marketing communications are being held in South Africa, after the initial postponement in 2020 due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entries must be submitted via the Effie Awards South Africa website timeously as acceptance of entries via the portal will close at 12:00 on Thursday 15 July, 2021.

Should there still be a need, full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements can be found on the ‘how to enter’ tab on the Effie South Africa’s website.

The Effie South Africa Jury will adjudicate entries during the first round of judging on Thursday 12 August, with the second and final round scheduled for Thursday 2 September. The Grand Effie judging session will take place on Monday 11 October, where the entry adjudicated to have been the most effective will be selected.

Castle Lite wins to Cannes Lions for cold tracker campaign

Castle Lite’s Cold Tracker concept and device, which tracks and advises on where the coldest beer is available, has won at Cannes, adding two Lions to its already extensive list of accolades. The awards – a Gold for the use of Real Time Data and Silver for Food and Drink Advertising – have cemented the brand’s positioning as a leading name in extra cold refreshment.

Franscoe Bouwer, marketing manager for Castle Lite, said: “The wins at Cannes are testament to the hard work put in by everyone involved. We all worked hard to put this together, giving us a product and campaign that has not only received worldwide recognition but has helped businesses who have been struggling to maintain a sense of normalcy in these uncertain times.”

The device was born out of a real-world problem. According to research, three out of five informal outlets in key African markets kept turning their fridges off to keep running costs down. Castle Lite’s Extra Cold advertising message lacked impact unless it was actually extra cold when the beer was handed over. Enter the Cold Tracker, a 3G device that can be fitted to fridges to monitor both temperature and location.

Geo-located billboards and social media monitoring was enabled, which displayed – in real time – fridges in the immediate vicinity that were offering the coldest Castle Lite. A world first temperate-based media trading platform.

