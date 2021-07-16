LM Radio hosting AlexFM at its Rivonia studios













AlexFM is currently broadcasting from LM Radio’s studios in Rivonia. The community radio station relocated there after its studios were looted in the early-hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in losses worth around R5-million.

LM Radio CEO Lyndon Johnstone said their priority was to get their neighbours back on air as quickly as possible.

“When we heard about the looting at around 8am on Tuesday morning, we immediately contacted AlexFM and offered them broadcast space. With the help of our partners, Telemedia and Big9ICT, AlexFM was back on air just after 6pm on Tuesday evening,” said Johnstone.

“The biggest threat to the sustainability of any radio station is going off air, especially for prolonged periods of time. The loss of sales revenue leads to the closure of the business, with passionate radio people losing their jobs,” he added.

LM Radio has now arranged with Telemedia to provide longer-term interim accommodation. “Telemedia has generously provided office space to temporarily house AlexFM, and from Monday 19 July they will be broadcasting from an office space on the Telemedia Campus,” Johnstone said.

