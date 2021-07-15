Media Moves: Corporate SA steps up to fund Red&Yellow bursaries, media mourns death of Sechaba ka Nkosi, BCCSA appoints Justice Johan Froneman, HUAWEI and Wavemaker launch innovative digital advertising platform













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Corporate bursaries opening doors to a brighter future for SA Youth

Anganathi Beyile

Despite the economic hardships presented by Covid-19 restrictions, constant lockdowns and South Africa’s high unemployment rate, the private sector is stepping in to ensure young South Africans are equipped with the skills, digital expertise, and progressive mindsets that will allow them to achieve a solid qualification for better employment opportunities and a decent future.

Through the Red & Yellow Bursary Programme, 74 talented and promising South African youths have been awarded bursaries to further their tertiary education at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

Bursaries to the value of R7.5 million have been awarded, of which 50% have been sponsored by corporate brand partnerships with leading companies, such as Adidas, leading to the creation of employment opportunities for talented South African youths.

Red & Yellow’s bursary students are studying a range of programmes, including the school’s highly regarded BCom in Marketing, BA in Visual Communications, and Advanced Diploma in Marketing & Advertising Communications.

“The bursary has given me an opportunity to focus on my studies as I don’t have to worry about finances and my living allowances,” said Anganathi Beyile, one of the BCom in Marketing bursary students. “Once I am done with my degree, I would like to start my own agency to showcase creative talent and to tell people’s stories. My ultimate goal is to start a non-profit organisation with my mother”.

Meghan Slater, head of corporate sales, said financial aid for students is pivotal as it enables them to transcend merely surviving in an incredibly difficult economy and to actively pursue their dreams.

“Through Red & Yellow’s Bursary Programme, corporates can support the development of the local business landscape and increase employment opportunities by equipping bright young South Africans with the necessary skills to become the leaders of tomorrow,” she said.

To learn more about the Red & Yellow Bursary Programme, visit their bursaries pageor email corporatetraining@redandyellow.co.za.

People moves

Sanef mourns death of Sechaba ka Nkosi

Sechaba ka Nkosi

Veteran journalist, Sechaba ka Nkosi, was found dead in his home on Wednesday, 14 July 2021.

Sechaba, who was the deputy editor of Business Report, cut his journalistic teeth in the anti-apartheid alternative press before joining the SABC as a labour reporter in the early 1990s. He also had a stint with the Congress of South African Trade Unions, where he was one of the trade union federation’s communicators. He would then go on to work for several major newspapers, including the Sunday Times and Business Report in reporting and management capacities.

His friend, Mondli Makhanya, City Press’ editor-in-chief, said: “Sechaba will be missed for his big heart, his massive laughter and his stubborn argumentative nature when it came to deep political debates. As the media fraternity, we will miss an important voice that enriched the South African conversation. It is a pity he passed on before his beloved Kaizer Chiefs was to take part in the final of the CAF African Champions League.”

Mary Papayya, Sanef’s media freedom committee chairperson, described him as a brilliant writer and thinker. “He had a sharp mind and acute political insights and where the environment allowed it, he was masterful in his analysis. He wore many hats during his more than three decades of contribution to journalism – from political reporter, business reporter through to business editor. His loss will be deeply felt.”

Former Constitutional Court Justice Johan Froneman appointed chairperson of BCCSA appointment and appeals panels

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) have appointed retired Constitutional Court judge, Justice Johan Froneman, as chairperson of the BCCSA’s appointment and appeals panels.

The appointment of Justice Froneman was effective as of 9 July 2021, and is in line with amendments that have been made to the BCCSA’s founding documents. These amendments are aimed at strengthening governance and accountability and to provide for the chairperson of the appointment panel to also chair appeal processes.

Justice Froneman’s illustrious 26-year judicial career included 11 years’ service on the Constitutional Court and was distinguished by his commitment to driving social justice through his work as a pioneer in South Africa’s constitutional jurisprudence.

African Bank appoints Sbusiso Kumalo as chief marketing officer

Sibusiso Kumalo

Seasoned marketing executive, Sbusiso Kumalo, will take over the reigns as African Bank’s Chief Marketing Officer and member of the Executive Committee as of 1 August 2021.

Kumalo has over 20 years of experience, mainly in financial services. His most recent appointment was at Capitec in 2007 as brand manager and played an instrumental role in the bank’s repositioning into full retail banking. He was promoted to head of brand marketing in 2016 and spearheaded the expansion of the brand and marketing strategy to a broader market segment.

Kumalo holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business and a Senior Leadership Programme from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

DUKE Advertising appoints new client service director

Estilee du Plessis

Estilee du Plessis has been appointed as client service director at DUKE Advertising.

No stranger to the industry, Du Plessis spent over 11 years’ honing her skills at the likes of M&C Saatchi Abel, J. Walter Thompson, Black River FC and Abnormal Group. Former clients have included numerous iconic South African brands such as Five Roses, Frisco, Nedbank, DStv, Nestlé, Nando’s and SAB.

Adding to her depth of expertise and valuable contribution to the industry is the fact that she considers herself “a creative that functions as a suit.” An honours degree in both fine art as well as brand communications and strategy gives her the unique ability to apply a creative mindset to solving brand and business challenges. She joins DUKE under the leadership of managing director, Aileen Sauerman.

ACA announces incoming board of directors for 2021/2022 fiscal

The new board of directors of the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) for the 2021/2022 fiscal was announced at the association’s 74th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 30 June 2021. The incoming Board is:

Wayne Naidoo

Chair Duke Advertising Chief Executive

Officer Karabo Songo: Exco The Brave Group Group Chief

Executive Officer Mathe Okaba: Exco Association for Communication & Advertising Chief Executive

Officer Monalisa Zwambila: Exco The Riverbed Chief Executive

Officer Thabang Skwambane: Exco FCB Africa Group Managing Director Adeshia Singh

(Cape Town Rep) Singh & Sons Managing Director Aileen Sauerman Duke Advertising Managing Director Alison Deeb Metropolitan Republic Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Brand Ninety9cents Chief Executive

Officer Ayanda Mbanga Ayanda Mbanga

Communications Chief Executive

Officer Colett Naidu Wunderman Thompson SA Managing Director Integration Enver Groenewald Ogilvy South Africa Chief Executive

Officer Gareth Leck Joe Public United Group Chief

Executive Officer Graham Vivian Nahana Communications Group Chief Operating

Officer James Barty King James Group Group Chief

Executive Officer Jarred Cinman VML South Africa Chief Executive

Officer John Dixon Publicis Groupe Africa Chief Executive

Officer Karabo Denalane TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Chief Executive

Officer Lebogang Sethole The Brave Group Human Capital

Executive Leo Manne Net#work BBDO Managing Director Louise Johnston Grey Africa Advertising Managing Director Luca Gallarelli TBWA South Africa Group Chief

Executive Officer Mpume Ngobese Joe Public United Co-Managing

Director Nombini

Mehlomakulu Ebony + Ivory Director Sarah Dexter MullenLowe South Africa Chief Executive

Officer Sharleen James King James Group Group Director

22 media innovators selected for the second GNI Innovation Challenge in Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey

Google has announced the names of 22 media innovators set to receive $2.1 million in funding through the second Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

A total of 329 established publishers, online-only players, news startups, publisher consortia and local industry associations applied from 35 countries across the regions showing the diversity and the appetite for innovation of the news ecosystem. A rigorous review process, a round of interviews and a jury selection process followed, for the final selection of successful recipients.

“The vibrancy of the markets in the 14 countries, projects were selected from, could clearly be seen in the vast range of news players, topics and technologies considered,” said Ludovic Blecher, head of innovation at Google News Initiative.

In South Africa, Olduvai Pty., an online-only publisher, developed Scrolla.Africa, a data-light platform that makes news available to millions of people in southern Africa, who would otherwise be unable to afford data costs.

The applicants’ innovations addressed issues ranging from audience development to virtual reality storytelling and recipients were able to clearly demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The full list of the selected projects for the 2021 GNI Innovation Challenge can be found on the GNI website.

New Board announced for AAXO

This year’s AAXO AGM, on 30 June 2021, was opened to the broader industry of associate members and organiser members. All stakeholders attending had the opportunity to review the work AAXO has been intensely engaged in this past year. The team revisited the multiple hybrid events, webinars, and campaigns that the Association has initiated or participated in and proposed strategies to take the Association forward in a climate of uncertainty.

Nominations for the new AAXO Board began at the end of May 2021 with online voting from 17- 23 June, concluding in time for the announcement to be made at the AGM. The election brought a few changes to the 2020/2021 Board. Projeni Pather from Exposure Marketing was re-elected as chairperson together with Devi Paulsen from DMG Events as vice-chairperson. Mark Anderson of Specialised Exhibitions remains as treasurer and Chantelle Hingston of Clarion Events as director.

AAXO welcomed new board members Adele Hartdegen of Dogan Exhibitions and Events, Tiisetso Tau of Synergy Business Events and Charles Wilson, CEO of Gallagher Convention Centre

V&A Waterfront announces Shirley Zinn as new board chairperson

Shirley Zinn

The V&A Waterfront, one of the country’s most successful public-private partnerships as well as one of the most visited destinations in Africa has appointed Dr Shirley Zinn as independent chairperson of its board of directors.

The V&A Waterfront is jointly owned by the Government Employees Pension Fund (represented by Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd) and Growthpoint Properties Limited. Dr Zinn will chair the board consisting of Norbert Sasse (Growthpoint), Francois Marais (Growthpoint), Thulisa Mpuntshe (PIC) Amogelang Mocumi (PIC), Estienne de Klerk (Growthpoint) and Dr Renosi Mokate (GEPF).

adidas Originals partners with South African Gamer on the latest ZX 2K BOOST

adidas has partnered with competitive PC gamer Julia Robson and the DNMK Esports team to bring its Feel the ZXience iniative to life locally. Speaking on the adidas collaboration and the role the digital world plays in today’s world, Robson and ThendoPlays said, “adidas has set a precedence for brands supporting and embracing the future, and we are so proud to be part of the ZX campaign. The bright colours, reflective highlights and gradient glow of this new colourway drew me to it says Julia. Add a dark room and a computer and my world is complete! Gamers are hooked on the glow of technology as it represents the warmth and comfort we receive from socialising and engaging within our ever-active online realms. The communities we are part of digitally give us a sense of solace from the unpredictable and difficult times we are experiencing during this global pandemic”.

Project Management Institute announces 2021 Future 50 List

Project Management Institute (PMI) announced its second annual Future 50 list, which features 50 rising leaders using bold and innovative thinking to transform the world through notable projects.

The 50 standout project leaders, highlighted in a new digital experience on PMI.org and a special issue of PMI Network® magazine, represent a new generation of fearless, young innovators who drive transformation and create positive social impact across the globe. Honourees include ground-breaking achievements from people across many industries and countries, South Africa was represented by project editor/publisher from UNISA Press Tshegofatso Sehlodimela, Ayanda More, founder and CEO of Apara Global, and Innocentia Mahlangu for tackling tough infrastructure projects with an eye toward social and economic change.

To see the complete list of honourees and what drives this next generation of talent, visit PMI.org/Future50.

Business moves

HUAWEI and Wavemaker launch new, innovative digital advertising platform

Multinational technology company HUAWEI has partnered with Wavemaker South Africa to roll out HUAWEI Ads. HUAWEI’s new advertising platform is disrupting a space that has seen little disruption in recent years, with monoliths largely dominating unchallenged.

However, now, an alternative – and enhanced – approach to advertising is here.

HUAWEI Ads is equipped with everything necessary to ensure that advertising reaches the right people at precisely the right time. Advertisements are selectively delivered to Huawei’s 700 million monthly active users in over 220 global markets with seamless precision. They are cost effective and can easily be adjusted to extract the most value out of any advertising budget.

“When we heard about HUAWEI Ads, we knew that it was something we wanted to be involved in,” said Shaun Frazao, head of digital and content at Wavemaker, “And today, we’re delighted to be the first media agency in South Africa to put HUAWEI Ads to use. Being able to execute this new platform here feels nothing short of revolutionary.”

Adam Xiao, managing director of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa, said Wavemaker was an obvious choice. “We love the synergy in our approaches to tackling advertising differently and believe that HUAWEI Ads will live up to its great potential in Wavemaker’s hands.”

Isikhova Media awarded publishing rights to South African Builder magazine

Independent publisher Isikhova Media is thrilled to announce it has been awarded the publishing rights to publish South Africa Builder magazine, the official journal for Master Builders South Africa (MBSA).

The magazine is distributed to all the members of Master Builders Associations (MBA) in SA, as well as the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), which includes architects, structural engineers, quantity surveyors, small, medium and large contractors, sub-contractors and builders’ merchants. Content includes latest news in the building and construction industry as well as topical discussion on industry projects, products, and personalities.

“Isikhova Media is working closely with the MBSA to position the publication – which celebrates its centenary in 2023 – to engage more proactively than ever with our membership,” said Roy Mnisi, Executive Director, MBSA. “The new-look SA Builder – designed by Isikhova – boasts a modern, contemporary and refreshed design which factors in both our online and print readerships while content has been overhauled under the exciting editorship of Raymond Campling.”

The publication is paralleled by a strong online presence on the www.sabuilder.co.za website, Facebook and other digital platforms.

Digitas Liquorice wins the sought-after HAVAL & Great Wall Motors South African account

Digitas Liquorice has been appointed as the agency responsible for the creation of the new digital home of HAVAL & GWM in South Africa. This announcement follows an intense three-stage pitch process.

Digitas Liquorice MD Carla Worth said, “It is with great pride that we announce this win. The GWM team were looking for the right strategic partner and innovative fit for the brand. Being the connected experience agency, our skillset sits at the intersection of data, creativity and technology; fuelling meaningful connections between brands and people. Since our proposal placed a strong emphasis on intuitive UI and technical capability, our solution was compelling and resonated with the GWM team’s creative and business ambition.”

InSites Consulting reports 10% year-on-year growth

Global consumer insights agency InSites Consulting has announced it will close its fiscal year 2020-2021 with a 10% revenue growth, adding up to €66 million worldwide.

While equally strong growth rates were noted across EMEA, APAC and the US, the company realized a substantial higher growth rate of 16% among global clients versus domestic clients.

“Our core solution, online insight communities, facilitated through our own proprietary Square platform, is particularly suited to the growing needs of clients to stay close to consumers with the pandemic having created big shifts in consumer behavior. As consumer experts with a versatile and fully digital research toolbox at hand, we are in a strong position to service our clients with increasingly deep consumer understanding. Our success among global brands has been further reinforced by cultivating client relationships from every corner of the world,” said Heather Tluczek, Managing Director South Africa at InSites Consulting.

YouTube Shorts arrives in South Africa

YouTube hasannounced the arrival, in South Africa, of the beta version of YouTube Shorts, the company’s new short-form video experience to create short, catchy videos from mobile phones. First announced in September 2020, YouTube has since expanded Shorts to 26 countries and will now be available across more than 100 countries around the world where YouTube is available.

While short-form videos were already viewable on the platform, users in South Africa will be able to access Shorts’ creation tools for the first time, which include a multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together, the ability to record with music, control speed settings, and more.

“We want to make it easy and fun to create Shorts” said Todd Sherman, Global Product Manager for YouTube Shorts. “As we continue to build Shorts alongside our creators and artists, we’ll be adding more features for users to try.”

When it comes to music, artists and creators will have a large library of songs to use in their Shorts from over 250 labels and publishers around the world, including Universal Music Group’s labels and publishing companies, Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell Music, Believe, Merlin, Because Music, Beggars and, Kobalt.

IdeateLabs bags the 360⁰ marketing mandate for Planet Marathi

IdeateLabs, the independent full-service agency, has won the 360⁰ marketing mandate for Planet Marathi OTT in a multi-agency pitch. The company will be responsible for the launch of India’s first Marathi OTT channel and manage the brand’s end-to-end marketing duties, including creative communication, content marketing, and media strategy, planning and buying.

Planet Marathi was established in 2017 and is well-known for its rich content on knowledge and entertainment, created in an exclusive, unique and contemporary manner.

Swiftmile selects Broadsign OOH technology to deliver global programmatic micromobility ad network

Swiftmile, the pioneer in micromobility charging infrastructure and technology, announced today that it has enlisted Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) marketing platform, as the technology partner for its new global micromobility advertising network.

Swiftmile is working with the public sector, real-estate developers, and mobility operators to roll out charging hubs for micromobility vehicles like e-bikes and e-scooters across the globe. Media buyers looking to reach audiences on-the-go can now access Swiftmile’s signage inventory via more than 30 omni-channel and OOH specialty demand-side-platforms (DSPs) integrated with Broadsign’s programmatic supply-side-platform (SSP) for OOH, Broadsign Reach.

Advertisers and media buying agencies can now easily harness Swiftmile’s inventory and use real-time triggers such as weather, traffic, transit delays or other data to reach audiences with contextually relevant and hyperlocal messages as they move throughout their days. All programmatic transactions across the network are managed by Broadsign Reach, with the complete stack of Broadsign OOH marketing solutions also helping to streamline ad sales and network management. In addition to supporting programmatic advertising, Swiftmile’s network of displays will also share transit information and public service announcements, as well as promotions from local businesses in the vicinity.

Making moves

Lerato Agency creates opportunities for young people within one year of its existence

Creating employment and learnership opportunities for young people in our industry has been one of the Lerato Agency’s greatest highlights since Lerato Agency opened its doors one year ago.

“Our company was established at a time when many other businesses in our space were shutting down. The fact that we have been able to make it this far speaks to the resilient and bold character of our team. And here we are again celebrating this milestone during another stringent lockdown,but this does not stop us from moving forward,” said Lerato CEO, Pat Mahlangu.

Despite the challenges associated with starting a new business we have been able to employ a full-time team and bring in two young people who were selected through a fellowship programme facilitated by our sister company, Pat on Brands (POB).

The vision is to build a formidable team of digital marketing experts and creatives while supporting youth development. This year Lerato Agency welcomed Sethabile Hlengwa, 25, who is about to complete her studies at Boston Media House.

Nozipho Claudette Nhlengethwa views working with the team as a great platform to explore and grow as a creative. “This opportunity will give me a great head start for my career in the creative industry and build my portfolio as a designer. What I have learnt so far working with Team Lerato is that I need to be consistent and disciplined in my craft,” said Nozipho.

The company has worked on campaigns for brands like SAMRO, Brand Africa, SA Jewelry Week and Lanseria Smart City among others. We were also one of 20 companies to win media space valued at R175 000 from Tractor Outdoor as part of their 20in21 SME marketing Initiative.

SANEF launches local elections training and reporting portal for journalists

The South African National Editors’ Forum will assist journalists with online training and reporting resources in the run-up to the local elections, scheduled for 27 October this year.

The Sanef 2021 municipal elections portal, provides newsrooms with information that they can use in planning their election coverage, training manuals, a local government data dashboard and other reporting tools.

The portal builds on the online resources for the national and provincial elections in 2019, when Sanef and partners provided election training to hundreds of journalists around the country, backed up by an online election handbook and election updates.

The expanded 2021 portal features newsroom manuals and training materials for a series of local government and election coverage webinars to be held from end July on topics which will include how municipal elections work, the role of the media during elections, electoral disinformation, the safety of journalists on- and offline and municipal finances.

A new addition to the election portal is a data dashboard which provides journalists with detailed information on municipal demographics and finances, to assist them when they do stories on municipal performance and service delivery in the run-up to the elections.

Additional electoral datasets will be added to the dashboard when released by the IEC and will include information on registration levels for each municipality as well as the parties and candidates contesting ward and proportional representation seats.

FWA Connect takes centre stage as FAME industry powerhouse

The power of RX globally has enabled FAME Week Africa to rapidly respond and to assist their clients in future-proofing their businesses and create new ways to engage with creatives, producers, musicians, animators, digital wizards and more.

In partnership with the Host City of Cape Town, RX Africa is raising the curtain with the launch of FWA Connect, a virtual hub starring the Pan-African market with a focus on animation, film, arts, media and entertainment industries.

FWA Connect is the digital arm of FAME Week Africa. Launching in September 2021, FAME Week Africa is set to become the continent’s unrivalled cornerstone of business development, connecting industry professionals and creatives, transforming three days of exchange and networking, meetings, screenings and conferences, into lasting business.

“FWA Connect offers curated content, industry news and insights, and a place where experts on a variety of industry-related will host webinars for the world. It will also offer back-stage passes into the lives of the people who make up this vibrant creative industry,” said Martin Hiller, creative + content director for FAME Week Africa.

