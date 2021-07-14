The Radio Awards postponed













[PRESS OFFICE] In light of the dramatic events that have gripped South Africa during this past week, the organisers of The Radio Awards – in consultation with some members of the South African radio industry – have decided to provisionally postpone the winners’ announcement until 30 July 2021 at 3pm.

We would like to ensure that the timing of The Radio Awards respects the mood of the country’s listening audiences, and the radio professionals it serves to honour.

The radio industry plays a critical role in maintaining our democracy with fair and factual reporting, while keeping our rainbow nation of diverse South Africans entertained and engaged. We look forward to celebrating the hard work and commitment of SA’s radio stations with their listeners later this month.

Our hearts are with all South Africans who have been affected by the violence, destruction and looting.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.