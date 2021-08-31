Awards Wrap: Cape Town to host Loeries Creative Week, Effies finalists revealed, SABC1 to broadcast the Royalty Soapie Awards













Cape Town to host Loeries Creative Week 2021

The Loeries and the City of Cape Town have committed to a partnership which will see Loeries Creative Week moving to Cape Town in 2021.

Each year, Loeries Creative Week creates an opportunity for the brand communication industry to unite around a common goal of supporting the industry across AME to create greater positive societal impact. The events held are centred on the facilitation of a creative hub for the industry to network, access to learning & business opportunities and immersion into the culture of the host city to help stimulate creative thinking.

The key highlight, of Loeries Creative Week, is the annual Loerie Awards where the best creative minds gather to see which entries have advanced through the stringent judging process to receive the highest accolade in AME’s brand communications industry – a Loerie Award. The City of Cape Town will be more than just a backdrop and will be an active part of the overall experience with key areas of the City being utilised in the delivery of the primary objectives of Loeries Creative Week.

“As an official UNESCO City of Design, Cape Town prides itself in being a metropolitan city that encourages design and creativity, while also providing a platform for creatives to showcase their talent. Creative industries play a crucial role in shaping cities and our everyday lives through innovation. As the City of Cape Town, we are proud to partner with The Loeries to enable idea sharing, while also celebrating the work of this industry. We are looking forward to welcoming Loeries Creative Week to the Mother City,” said Cape Town executive mayor Dan Plato.

Loeries Creative Week will be held from the 20– 22 October as a hybrid experience with physical and virtual elements. The festival offers a vibrant programme of seminars by key industry leaders, trends discussions with Loeries international jury presidents, masterclasses, networking hubs and two nights of awards announcements. Delegates will be able to take part in Loeries Creative Week either physically, by purchasing tickets to the live events, or virtually, by attending a viewing experience at partner sites located in regions outside of the city. Regardless of the option chosen, attendees will be treated to an experience with a strong Cape Town focus.

Health & Safety is a key priority, and the chosen dates will allow delegates, who are 18 years and older, sufficient time to be fully vaccinated for the event. This will ensure an experience that offers a safe environment for all delegates.

“The City of Cape Town is an iconic global city and the perfect partner for Loeries Creative Week 2021,” said Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “Cape Town has a rich tradition of being a centre of creative excellence and I look forward to recognising the best creative talent, from across AME, in the hope of inspiring more young people from Cape Town, and the region, to join the brand communications industry.”

2021 Effie Awards South Africa announces 38 Finalists

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), organiser of the Effie Awards South Africa, has announced that 38 finalists have made it through the first round of judging. Finalists will be competing for a highly coveted Effie in the inaugural Effie Awards South Africa.

A total of 106 entries across 47 categories were adjudicated by a highly experienced and distinguished jury representing the marketing, communications and advertising sector. Drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing, the jury has been tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work and will reconvene in September to adjudicate the shortlist. Winners will be selected at the end of the second round of judging and announced at the Effie Awards Gala event to be held in October.

Jury chair, Mpume Ngobese, noted that the impressively high number of cases and extensive list of categories entered into for the first Effies in South Africa bears testament to the reputation of the globally recognised Effie Awards programme. Additionally, it highlights the resilience and focus of the local industry, in spite of what has at best, been a very difficult year or two.

“When we consider the rather turbulent and uncertain times we have experienced since the onset of the pandemic, the desire and willingness to participate in this first Effie Awards has been a revelation. The quality of submissions was exceptional and posed a real challenge to the jury as they sifted through the remarkably creative and effective work that was presented. We look forward to uncovering the most effective campaigns in the next round of judging and to celebrating our first Effie Awards winners,” comments Ngobese.

The full list of finalists is:

Winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala on Thursday 14 October 2021.

Press Room PR and Sourcing Studio honoured at Prestige Awards

Press Room PR and Sourcing Studio has been awarded the 2021/2022 winner in the category Public Relations Agency of the Year at the Prestige Awards for the second year in a row.

The Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months. All shortlisted companies put forward in the prestige awards are asked to support their nomination with evidence of their work, positive feedback from their clients, information on previous accreditation and recognition as well as highlighting the most outstanding parts of their businesses.

The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/ service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas.

Through consistent innovation, Press Room has grown to be the top full-service lifestyle PR & Events Agency in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Director Lorraine Maisel is a firm believer in consistency and continuity in her business and is thrilled by the recognition the agency is receiving from the industry.

SABC1 to broadcast The Royalty Soapie Awards

SABC1 is the broadcast partner of The Royalty Soapie Awards that celebrate, pay tribute, honour and showcase local stars in the television industry. On 1 September at 6pm, the channel will broadcast the nominees announcement of this year’s Royalty Soapie Awards. The nominee’s announcement will be hosted by the award winning actor Jamie Bartlett and multitalented actress Zola Nombona.

This year’s edition is themed Celebrate Our Shine and illuminates the spotlight on the industry and offers a powerful inspiration to the overall narrative of the awards.

Soapie lovers are in for a treat as they await the much-anticipated reveal of this year’s nominations, to see if their favourite stars are nominated in the following categories:

Lead Roles

· Outstanding Lead Actor

· Outstanding Lead Actress

· Outstanding Male Villain

· Outstanding Female Villain

· Outstanding Daily TV Drama

Supporting Roles

· Outstanding Supporting Actor

· Outstanding Supporting Actress

· Outstanding Onscreen Couple

· Outstanding Newcomer

· Outstanding Young Performer

Viewer’s Choice Public Vote Categories

· Most Popular Show

· Viewer’s Choice: Best Actress

· Viewer’s Choice: Best Actor

The awards also give special recognition to the following categories: –

Technical Categories

· Outstanding Art Direction

· Outstanding Directing Team

· Outstanding Editing Team

· Outstanding Lighting Direction

· Outstanding Casting

· Outstanding Cinematography

· Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing

Creative Categories

· Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling

· Outstanding Writing Team

· Outstanding Wardrobe

Special Categories

· Lifetime Achievement Awards

· Background Actor Recognition Award

· Social Cohesion Recognition Award

Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Awards are now open for entries under the Women Empowerment category

Throughout the decade, Brand South Africa has effectively demonstrated its commitment to promoting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and women’s rights. The Play Your Part programme encourages South Africans to use their resources (skills, money, or goods) to create a better future for all.

The role played by women has been essential to this mission, and their recognition at the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021 was inevitable. The Play Your Part Women Empowerment Award aims to promote women’s sense of worth, their ability to make their own choices, and their ability to influence social change. The goal is to reward individuals and organisations who are making significant strides in elevating women’s socio-economic status and creating environments that encourage women to reach their full potential.

“Women’s capacity to contribute to the betterment of society must be highlighted. With this category, Brand South Africa celebrates women change makers and welcomes women’s positive contribution towards gender equality and women empowerment,” said Mpumi Mabuza, acting CMO at Brand South Africa, in honor of Women’s Month, which celebrates the achievements of the 20000 women who marched to the Union Building in 1956, the Play Your Part Awards are now accepting nominations in the Women’s Development Category.

Participants must demonstrate how they are working to change some of the structural causes of gender inequalities, gender-based violence, discrimination, and unequal development progress for women and girls in their communities.

The Play Your Part programme is a Brand South Africa initiative that promotes pride, patriotism, and active citizenship in the context of its mandate to inspire a sense of national identity and citizenship. It works to lift the spirit of the nation by inspiring all South Africans to take action, be involved, and do something positively.

For more information on how to enter or nominate an individual or organisation that has made measurable progress toward advancing women’s rights through active citizenship, please visit www.brandsouthafrica.com today.

Chlöe, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots join superstar line-up for MTV VMAs

Doja Cat is bringing her mega-star power back to the VMAs following an out-of-this-world 2020 takeover that saw her perform an epic Say So” & “Like That mash-up and take home her first-ever Moon Person for PUSH Best New Artist. This year, she is set to raise the bar even higher with another eye-capturing performance and up for five awards, including two of the night’s highest honours Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Chlöe will make her explosive solo debut on the storied VMAs stage with the TV performance premiere of her first single, Have Mercy, from her upcoming solo album. One half of the powerhouse duo Chloe x Halle, named MTV PUSH artists in 2018, the two graced last year’s Pre-Show with a show-stopping performance of “Ungodly Hour.”

A VMAs veteran who continues to deliver major must-see moments, Shawn Mendes returns to the iconic stage after performing a pair of his fan-favorite hits If I Can’t Have You and his spicy duet of “Señorita” with Camila Cabello in 2019. This year, the two-time VMAs winner will debut an all-new performance of his latest hit single “Summer Of Love” and look to take home the trophy for “Best Pop.”

After a headline-stealing debut performance with A$AP Rocky in 2015, Twenty One Pilots will again return to shut down the “VMAs” stage with a breakout performance of their hit single “Saturday” and compete to take home their third Moon Person for “Best Alternative.”

Be sure to tune in for the 2021 MTV VMAs broadcast live on Sunday, 12 September with the pre-show @ 23:30WAT/00:30CAT and main show @01:00WAT/02:00CAT. The show will simulcast across MTV Africa (DStv channel 130) & MTV Base (DStv channel 322). The awards spectacle will air in primetime on Monday 13 September at 17:30CAT (Preshow) and 19:00CAT (Main Show) on MTV Africa (DStv channel 130).

