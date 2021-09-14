Awards Wrap: Sanlam on board The Loeries, Grey’s Jackson a ‘best of the best’ global Effie judge, R40 000 for a ‘MzansiGlot’ + MOST Awards and Sunday Times GenNext













Sanlam partners with the Loeries to help the industry ‘Live with Confidence‘

Sidney Mbhele

The Loeries is once again partnering with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial services institution organisation in Africa, to help the industry Live with Confidence. Sanlam launched its new positioning earlier this year and now brings this philosophy to the brand communication industry. The partnership is based on imparting strategic financial literacy and confidence about the achievement of dreams and aspirations, to those in the industry, so that it ultimately leads to the creation of sound financial decisions, security, and prosperity.

Sydney Mbhele, chief executive: brand at Sanlam, said the Sanlam Group is looking forward to its second year of Loeries partnership. “It has been an incredibly tough 18 months and yet we’ve seen some of the most exceptional creative work being produced in South Africa. The creative industry has risen to the occasion and has helped brands and individuals navigate the pandemic with fresh, engaging and impactful work. We are really looking forward to being a part of awarding the deserving creators of the work.

“For us, this is an opportunity to work alongside some of South Africa’s brightest minds and help them navigate their financial lives with confidence, particularly as the economy continues to be so challenging right now. The management and planning of finances has never been more important, and we really hope we can make a deep impact in the financial lives of the amazingly talented people in this industry.”

The Loeries will be holding its annual Loeries Creative Week in the City of Cape Town. “The Loeries is honoured to have Sanlam onboard, again, as our official financial services partner,” saidLoeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “Sanlam is not only a great supporter of the brand communication industry but also a creative force, in its own right, having won numerous Loerie Awards for their creative excellence. I look forward to working with the Sanlam team to help inspire even greater confidence in the work coming out of our industry.”

Prove you are a MsanziGlot and win R40 000 cash – Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard

The Pendoring Awards 2021 have been calling for entries from across the marketing and advertising industry but now they want to hear from you – the MsanziGlots!

Polyglots are people who know and are able to use several languages. But why have polyglots when we can have MsanziGlots – is there someone out there who can speak all 10 indigenous languages, perhaps?

To enter the search for MsanziGlots, WhatsApp a 1-minute video using as many South African languages as possible to 063 082 6266 by 24 October. You stand a chance of winning R40 000.00 and a chance of making an appearance at the Pendoring Awards ceremony in October 2021.

Pendoring’s campaign this year focuses on the importance of developing multilingualism in society. In a country where more than 91% of South Africans have an indigenous mother tongue, mono-culture strips us of our dignity and rich cultural resources in favour of internationalisation. The female-led campaign by Think Creative Africa and visual artist Lady Skollie makes a bold call for our mother tongues and for multilingualism to be applied at all levels of society, from early childhood development to the corporate environment. This is underpinned by the global UN Decade of Indigenous Languages that kicks off in 2022.

“As we start to look towards 2022 and the beginning of the Decade of Indigenous Languages, we do so with a sense of what could be, and a genuine optimism that South Africans will come to appreciate the richness of all 11 of our official languages, and the power of those languages to help us see the world with new eyes,” said Heidi Brauer, chief marketing officer at Hollard.

Grey/WPP Liquid CEO selected as a ‘Best of the Best’ Judge

Paul Jackson, Grey/WPP Liquid CEO, has been selected as a judge for Global Best of the Best for the 2021 Effie Awards. The best of all the Gold and Grand Effie awards from the 50+ Effies Awards programmes across the world are judged amongst leading industry experts.

The Effies exist to lead, inspire, and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness globally. Effie Judges are taking part in an industry forum of brand, agency, media, technology, and research leadership to establish the gold standard for marketing effectiveness that will move our industry forward and define standards for effectiveness that will help to develop the next generation of leadership and inspire marketers throughout their careers.

Asked how he felt about being selected, Jackson said: “I’m looking forward to judging the 2021 Global Effie Awards Best of the Best. The Effies Grand Jury will be reviewing the Global Grand Effie contenders from a variety of Gold and Grand Effie winning work across Effie’s 50+ programs worldwide. The work to be judged will be a showcase of the world’s most effective campaigns, which should be incredibly inspiring.”

Engen walking the talk with Generation Z

A perfect dozen! Engen has been voted South Africa’s Coolest Petrol Station by the country’s Gen Zs in the Sunday Times Generation Next, for the 12th consecutive year.

Reflecting on the award, Seelan Naidoo, Engen’s general manager of retail, said recognition by young South Africans, particularly amid a debilitating pandemic, is both a special honour and humbling for Engen.

“We know that while many South Africans have been affected in various ways by the pandemic, young people have had their lifestyles significantly altered, including their financial security. That they continue to appraise the Engen brand so highly speaks to our investment in being able to deliver on their expectations in terms of value for money while simultaneously aligning with their values.”

Engen’s insights into Generation Z (or those born between 1997 and 2012), indicate that they generally identify with young, tech-savvy organisations, offering services which make their lives easier and saves them money.

“They also connect with businesses which are aligned with their values and demonstrate heightened concern about the environment, climate change and natural disasters,” added Naidoo.

“Indeed, for us at Engen, our alignment with the values of Generation Z, and our commitment to customer-centric product and service offerings, innovation and sustainability are not merely tick boxes. We are committed to contributing positively to our customers, communities and the environment. In this way, we look forward to growing and moving into the future together with Generation Z, as a partner that enriches their lives. We are honoured by their affirmation of our commitment to serving them better and we strive to take this to new heights,” she said.

Savanna Cider voted coolest alcohol brand at the 17th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Started in 2004, the Sunday Times GenNext study remains the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey. It consists of the polling of over 5 000 South Africans. This year, for the first time, the opinions of young adults aged 25 – 30 years were incorporated. This expansion in the age gate was also to cater for the newest category – Coolest Alcohol Brand, only voted for by youth 18 years and older.

“Just to have been recognised as one of the top five coolest brands was already an achievement we were really proud of considering the number of competitors in the category we are playing in. To ultimately win Coolest Alcohol Brand has given us the nod from the youth to highlight that we are on the right path with our #SiyavannaSouthAfrica approach. Everything we do is rooted in real consumer insight and taps into the realities of life in South Africa. Having navigated through the new world we find ourselves in we have stayed true to our commitment to uplift our much loved consumers through tough times. We did this with unrestricted laughter, proactive harm reduction messaging and lively always on social media activity,” said Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna, Distell.

Brands that have stood out since Covid-19 are resilient and have been true to their brand commitment. Savanna is rooted in comedy and it is this dedication that has ensured SA comedians got their chance to show off at the SAFTA nominated and SA Comedy Awards winning Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar during times where there were no opportunities for them to do shows. This gig started on the Savanna social media pages during Lockdown Level 5 and moved to Comedy Central where it just wrapped up season 3 on television.

“Savanna’s core market has embraced the Savanna brand as part of their lives,” Lenford added. “Through our collective efforts, we strongly believe we can exemplify the responsible enjoyment and celebration of occasions as South Africa’s most popular crisp and dry alcohol brand.”

Delivering value and insights: The Sunday Times GenNext Awards

Nike has maintained its perennial popularity with SA’s youth, claiming an 8th consecutive Overall Coolest Brand award, while also bagging the Coolest Clothing Brand and Coolest Footwear Brand awards at the 17th Sunday Times GenNext Awards. Apple placed overall second, while luxury brand Louis Vuitton moved into overall third spot from its 9th place position in 2020.

The winners across 61 categories of the Sunday Times GenNext survey, conducted by Yellowwood, were announced during a live-streamed online celebration on 9 September 2021.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals. The 2021 survey polled more than 6 000 young people aged 8-13 years (Tweens), 14 to 18 years (Teens), 18 to 24 years (Young Adults), and 25 to 30 years (Young Professionals).

Eben Gewers, Head of Sales at Arena Events – which owns Sunday Times GenNext – believes the survey continues to deliver value, particularly during the economic uncertainty brought about by the Covid-pandemic. “It’s been a challenging 18 months to say the least, so having knowledge of shifts in youth attitude to products and brands – at a time when many families are economically stretched – is vital for marketers in shaping their future strategies.”

The MediaShop dominates at MOST Awards!

The MediaShop Johannesburg has taken top honours at the annual MOST Awards once again. This year, The MediaShop Johannesburg was crowned Full Service Media Agency of the Year and overall Media Agency of the Year.

“It is extremely humbling to be recognised by our industry peers and stakeholders, especially in such an extremely challenging trading year,” said The MediaShop’s managing director Dashni Vilakazi. “The Awards epitomise how we as media agencies and media owners need to continually strive to better engage with one another in this unique world of Covid-19.

“We’re collectively grateful to our management, staff and media owner partners who continue to support our journey towards a more diverse, inclusive, insights and data driven, pioneering agency.”

The MOST Awards celebrate excellence in the media industry and encourages healthy competition, and as a result, better service delivery. The annual highlight on the media industry’s networking calendar, the awards celebrate the sector’s best of the best in terms of service delivery, knowledge and innovation, but this year in particular offered an opportunity to reflect on the successes, challenges and changes in the media industry as revealed by MOST’s research survey, presented by Freshly Ground Insights Global.

“We’d like to also congratulate our media owner partners that were recognised tonight and give a special mention to The MediaShop Cape Town for being named winner in The Media Agency Lamb category. We are all very proud members of the Park Advertising family!”

Primedia Broadcasting wins Media Owner of the Year: Radio at the MOST Awards for third consecutive year

Primedia Broadcasting, home to audio brands 947, 702, Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk as well as news brand Eyewitness News, has won the coveted Media Owner of the Year: Radio award at the 2021 MOST Awards for the third consecutive year.

The MOST Awards inspire media owners and media agencies to improve the efficacy of their businesses through service performance. The awards celebrate excellence and healthy competition in the media industry and, as a result, better performance from the category.

Also, within the same Group, Primedia Outdoor won Media Owner: Out of Home and was runner up in the Media Owner of the Year category. In addition, Primedia Group won Media Owner: Multimedia. Another notable accolade included The MediaShop Johannesburg, who won the Full-Service Media Agency Award sponsored by Primedia Broadcasting.

Chairman of Primedia Broadcasting Geraint Crwys-Williams, said: “We are delighted to again receive recognition from the MOST Awards. At Primedia Broadcasting, we pride ourselves in being the home of big brands, great personalities and responsive audiences that achieve incredible results for our advertisers – the award we received is testament to that.”

The MOST Awards Ceremony was announced in a hybrid, live-streamed awards event on Wednesday 8 September 2021.

“I would like to thank our incredible team at Primedia Broadcasting for continually staying ahead of the curve and ensuring that our organisation continues to lead South Africa’s changing media landscape during very difficult times. This award comes out of your continuous hard work, innovation and commitment to the success of our platforms and our business,” Crwys-Williams said.

The latest issue of The Media magazine is dedicated to the MOST Awards.

