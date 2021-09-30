Media Moves: Good Things Guy one of SA’s top podcasts, Lasizwe partners with Steers, MultiChoice releases Social Impact Report, Highbury Media launches business website













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: The Good Things Guy named one of South Africa’s best podcasts on International Podcast Day

Alcatel has shared some of South Africa’s favourite podcasts, ranging from news and banter to football and true crime. Among our nation’s favourites is South Africa’s Good Things Guy podcast by founder Brent Lindeque.

“I’m so incredibly honoured to be named one of South Africa’s favourite podcasts,” said Lindeque. “It’s honestly some of the most fun I have at ‘work’. I’m also very humbled to be among several other incredible podcast hosts including Bruce Whitfield, Gareth Cliff and BizCommunity’s Biz Takeouts.”

Other South African favourites making the list are True Crime South Africa, Pitch Invasion, Lesser Known Somebodies and The Dojo SA Podcast.

“Podcast’s have become an incredibly popular platform over the past few years because it allows the consumer to be fully engaged at a time that is convenient to them and on subjects that truly matter to the individual,” Lindeque added. “I think that as our attention fragments more and more podcasts are going to become increasingly popular methods of escapism that also add so much cognitive value.”

People moves

Oliver makes new management appointment

Dimakatso Mathe

In-house digital agency Oliver South Africa has appointed Dimakatso Mathe, who joins the team to bring together talent, technology and processes.

Oliver was established globally in 2004 and now has a presence in over 46 countries. It is the world’s first company to exclusively design, build and run bespoke in-house agencies and marketing ecosystems for brands. Oliver SA was established in 2017.

“Dimakatso’s appointment comes at a time when the agency is seeing impressive growth and with a constantly changing workplace, the necessity of a dedicated transformation manager serves as the glue that holds everyone in place, whilst creating an environment for freedom of expression, an effective workplace and respect,” said Nonhlanhla Koza, executive director for Oliver Africa.

“In this new role, Dimakatso brings her world-class experience into Oliver, with over a decade of experience in developing and strengthening teams.”

Oliver’s reasons for appointing a dedicated transformation manager are four-fold. “Research has shown that diverse teams are more profitable and creative, technology is constantly impacting how we work and therefore transformation ensures no one is left behind – our training initiatives are imperative, and this requires continuous upskilling,” she explains. “The Oliver model is all about the talent, technology and processes – transformation ensures that our model harnesses the best creativity.”

Mathe said she is very excited to join the Oliver family. “I believe that diversity in the workplace brings a better quality of service, and my goal is to bring more innovative diversity ideas to the fore. Cultural ideologies that justify equality need to change and voices need to be raised.”

Tribeca appoints Bontle Sibanda as an account executive

Bontle Sibanda

Tribeca Public Relations has appointed Bontle Sibanda as an account executive after she successfully completed a six-month internship programme at the award-winning agency.

Internships are a cornerstone of Tribeca’s business strategy and Sibanda formed an integral part of the team by taking responsibility and supporting tasks that contribute to the overall success and results achieved on behalf our clients. She tackled client, media and supplier service hands-on, was exposed to new business pitches, and also benefitted from NQF Level 5 workplace leadership training supplied by a SETA-accredited trainer.

“Bontle was a stellar internship candidate and we believe that her enthusiasm, passion and dedication towards her work, team and clients will continue to shine through in all she does as an AE. Our internship programme is taken seriously so that workplace learners are provided the foundation they need to build their career in PR,” said Kelly Mossop, team leader at Tribeca.

Sibanda, who completed her studies at the Tshwane University of Technology, will work with well-known companies including power management leader Eaton, mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources, security and defence company Saab Grintek Defence and leading cloud service provider Oracle.

Dream Team Africa signs multi-talented SAMA nominee Langa Mavuso

Langa Mavuso and Kgaugelo Maphai

Dream Team Africa has signed Son(g) of the Sun, Langa Mavuso. Formerly known as Dream Team Talent Management, Dream Team Africa (DTA) returns as part of the Matrix Communications Group (Matrix Group) founded by entrepreneur and seasoned marketer, Kgaugelo Maphai.

The pioneering brand management company, which has managed some of South Africa’s great contemporary artists including TKZee; Khuli Chana and Thembi Seete, believes the Sunday Blues crooner has both the talent and work ethic to conquer the rest of the continent and the globe.

“Dream Team Africa, which I co-founded with my former partner Refiloe Ramogase in 2009, remains committed to pioneering and building sustainable careers for our amazing homegrown talent. We look forward to partnering with progressive brands that want to remain relevant and build affinity with consumers, through music in this evolving world,” said Maphai.

The company has brought back experienced operations manager, Nomthandazo Zulu and has appointed Ayanda Shabangu as brand manager.

Lasizwe partners with Steers

South African television personality and social media sensation Thulasizwe Siphiwe Dambuza, professionally known Lasizwe, took to social media to announce an exciting partnership. The star is partnering with Steers, one of South Africa’s most recognisable burger brands, in a newly announced campaign that sees his famed character Nomatriquency getting a job at the brand.

Lasizwe is known for his hilarious videos, MTV reality show and his ever expanding online footprint with his recently released ‘Drink or Tell the Truth’ YouTube talk show where he invites celebrities and asks burning questions about their personal lives.

In the teaser clip for the #NomatriquencyxSteers campaign we see ‘Nomatriquency’ waking up feeling exited, preparing for her first job as a supervisor at Steers. The hilarious trailer shows Triqy baby’ dramatically entering a Steers store for her first day at work and engaging customers at the Steers Drive Thru in ways only Nomatriquency can.

#NomatriquencyxSteers promises to shake things up in an innovative campaign that is set to inform, educate and entertain consumers in a unique digital series that was produced by Lasizwe’s production company TD Media. The three-part digital series will be rolled out on social media throughout October and Lasizwe will also embark on a national tour that is set to kick off in Cape Town this weekend.

Business moves

First for South African radio: East Coast Radio launches in-house production unit

Boni Mchunu

What happens when some of the country’s best creatives, copywriters, audio, and video specialists get together? Media magic.

East Coast Radio has launched a first in South African radio, a one-stop-shop offering tailored, 360-degree content production packages, suitable for any brand.

East Coast Productions is housed as a sub-brand under East Coast Radio. The aim of this new venture is to offer efficient, solutions-driven packages to clients who are aiming to give their brands a holistic 360-degree integrated marketing campaign, across multiple platforms.

“This is such an exciting venture for us. We endeavour to always focus on client-centric solutions in everything that we do, and this project is just another step in serving our customers’ needs. We are proud to launch a production house that is equipped to run an entire campaign where our clients only have to deal with one point of contact and can be assured that their brands will be seen, heard, and felt by the right audiences,” said Boni Mchunu, managing director at East Coast Radio.

“East Coast Productions will cover all aspects of production from copywriting to audio production and cutting-edge videography. Our creativity will be the connector. The journey ahead is exciting, and we look forward to some world-class collaborations and the creation of cutting-edge content,” she added.

To get your brand going and growing across all platforms, send Tshepo Pule an email at tshepo@ecr.co.za.

MultiChoice Group continues to make an impact in the communities in which it operates

MultiChoice Group has published its Social Impact Report, which details how Africa’s leading entertainment company continues to make a meaningful difference in the communities in which it operates.

The report demonstrates how MultiChoice carries out its purpose to enrich lives as an integral part of how it manages its business and covers initiatives implemented over the last year which had a significant impact on individuals, businesses, non-profit organisations and companies across the continent.

These initiatives range from using its platform to address social challenges such as gender-based violence, to supporting small businesses and creating job opportunities for the youth, to creating and telling more African stories across the continent and to the world, whilst growing the next generation of storytellers and sports stars.

MultiChoice group spent R446 million on CSI initiatives, worked with 2 723 independent service providers, and contributed taxes to the value of R11.2 billion across the continent.

The Group employs 7 028 employees from 81 nationalities – 47% of which are women and 53% men – while boasting programming in 41 languages and a local content library that exceeds

62 000 hours.

“This is part of our DNA – we strive to make a positive impact across the African continent. We partner with stakeholders on various initiatives sharing our experience and knowledge to deliver sustainable outcomes. Our focus is to empower our beneficiaries to succeed and play their role in the growth of our continent,” said Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO.

A local example of how MultiChoice is partnering with South African entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses is through the MultiChoice Innovation Fund – which links black majority-owned start-ups and small businesses in the technology, e-commerce, digital content, film and media space to the funding and support they need to become industry leaders and create jobs.

MultiChoice partnered with 10 Small and Medium Enterprises in South Africa, creating 47 jobs in the process.

Highbury Media launches new business website

Highbury Media, an independent magazine and digital publishing company in Southern Africa, has launched a new business website, africaninsider.com.

African Insider is an extensive and all-inclusive round-the-clock online news publication based in Cape Town, South Africa. It tracks real-time news trends and breaks the news as and when it happens.

Highbury Media’s new online news publication, African Insider has reached 60 000 users and 142 000 page views in its first 30 days.

The business site features news, politics, technology, arts and leisure, business and sport. It aims at informing readers about what is happening around the African continent.

Think Creative Africa chosen as creative agency for Inspired Education Group

Through-the-line advertising agency Think Creative Africa has won the Inspired Education Group account following a multi-agency selection process.

The agency stood head and shoulders above the rest and from September 2021 will handle all the design, marketing communication and traditional media buying requirements for all the Inspired Education Group schools in South Africa.

The Inspired Education Group is a global private education school group with a footprint in Europe, Australia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Educating over 50 000 students across 70 schools, it offers a fresh and contemporary approach to education that is more dynamic, relevant, and powerful.

On the African continent, Inspired has presence in two countries – Kenya and South Africa. Think Creative Africa will be implementing the communications campaigns for the South African schools which comprise eight Reddam House schools and three Reddford House schools situated in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer of Think Creative Africa, said that the private education sector is extremely competitive, especially given the current socio-economic climate. “We look forward to delivering meaningful results for Inspired by creatively demonstrating the value parents derive when they choose to entrust their children’s education with Inspired.”

INMA launches advertising initiative

The International News Media Association (INMA) has launched an advertising initiative designed to provide actionable, media-focused insights into emerging opportunities.

The announcement from the new lead of the advertising initiative, Mark Challinor, came at the conclusion of the association’s What’s New With Advertising Sales Master Class.

The advertising initiative aims to focus on how to rejuvenate data- and research-backed media advertising sales for a resurgent post-pandemic market. Specifically, the initiative will look at:

• The rise of ad formats: Best-in-class case studies on contextual advertising, content studios, branded content, self-serve advertising, and programmatic.

• The revised sales team: Getting the right talent, motivating sales teams, emerging team structures, selling first-party fueled advertising, franchise sell, and where e-commerce fits.

• The new role of print: How to leverage print’s advantages in an increasingly digital world and where print fits in the emerging marketing mix.

“We believe national and local economies are coming back to life, and advertising will be vital to the success of companies rebuilding brands, sparking foot traffic, and selling goods and services,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. “What we aim to do with the Advertising Initiative is focus INMA efforts to surface best practices and trends – and make certain media companies aren’t leaving money on the table for the reboot ahead. With our focus on ad formats, sales teams, and the role of print, INMA has its finger on the pulse of the big trends happening next.”

TO THE NEW partners with VSN for advanced automation of its Media Workflows

TO THE NEW (TTN), a global provider of digital transformation and product engineering services, with a strong focus on the media and entertainment sector, has relied on VSNExplorer to implement advanced workflow automation to power its media workflows including media asset management and digital platform delivery.

TTN works with some of the biggest media brands across the world, delivering technology and media services and helping them to distribute their content to leading OTT and social media platforms.

TO THE NEW was processing its media services workflows leveraging multiple platforms and tools. The company turned to VSN for a solution that could unify and automate the workflows within a single holistic platform. VSNExplorer, a single platform for the entire media process with VSNExplorer MAM and VSNExplorer BPM modules, turned out to be the de facto choice for TO THE NEW.

LOGIC media solutions announces WorldCast Connect as a new trusted partner in Germany

LOGIC media solutions GmbH has announced their partnership with WorldCast CONNECT, experts in End-To-End, Unified Monitoring platforms. The scope of this partnership is to offer distribution and support services in Germany for KYBIO, CONNECT’s end-to-end monitoring and control software (NMS).

LOGIC media solutions is an established, German-based company specialising in solution implementation for professional media infrastructures. Their scope of expertise includes consulting to design and maintenance and covers virtually all needs from production to program distribution.

Making moves

Kfm’s Big September turns up the volume on music with Telkom Music, powered by Joox

Kfm 94.5’s popular Big September month of giveaways returned to the station earlier this month with a strong focus on amplifying the music listeners know and love. This year Kfm joined forces with Telkom Music, powered by Joox to bring Big September back for 2021.

The partnership with Telkom Music offers listeners the chance to win their share of over R600 000 cash across the month. To qualify, listeners must download the Telkom Music app and listen out for a song on Kfm by the featured artist of the day. Once a listener hears a song by the artist, they need to SMS the song name to the studio. If they do this, they stand in line to win up to R10 000, four times a day, every weekday for the month.

“We are famous with our listeners for playing the most music in the Western Cape and making our listeners feel great across the day! Music remains one of the key reasons for listening, and we play the perfect mix of the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and current hits across the station. Big September gives our audience the chance to interact with the music and get rewarded for jamming along to and listening out for their favourite artists,” said Stephen Werner, station manager for Kfm 94.5.

Celebrating 40 years young with one of South Africa’s most beloved local brands

As South Africans celebrate our diverse and fascinating heritages in September, it’s only fitting to honour the 40th birthday of a brand entrenched in our country’s culture – K-Way.

For the past four decades, K-Way has played a significant role in South African heritage as a local, sustainable brand contributing to job creation and business development in the country.

Forty years ago, K-Way set out on an adventure to produce the very best in technical and leisure apparel. Their goal was to ensure that customers were always sufficiently geared up to face the elements, no matter where they found themselves in the world. Today, K-Way is a leader in innovative design, technology, environmentally-friendly business practices, and proud ambassadors of South African heritage.

Chairman Phillip Krawitz said, “When our customers get outdoors, travelling the world or exploring the incredible beauty our own country has to offer, standing on a mountain with a cold wind, or walking a beach with your family on a hot day – know that behind your gear is another family of proud South Africans. But K-Way is always ready for a new adventure, and we now look forward to celebrating this milestone with everyone.”

Tipping point – Engen makes it easy to say Thank You for great service

Engen’s innovative1appnow features a ‘Tip an Attendant’ function, which allows motorists and shoppers across South Africa to tip deserving Engen staff for the warm and friendly service that they have long been renowned for.

In partnership with Telkom Financial Services, this new value-add feature has been specifically designed to enable motorists and Quickshop customers to tip Engen petrol attendants and cashiers for efficient service.

Engen petrol pump attendants and Quickshop cashiers will be assigned a lanyard with a QR code and number. They will be required to register for a Telkom Pay Wallet using the universally accessible chat platform, WhatsApp, and link their profile to their QR codes. Once this is done, they can start receiving tips to their Telkom Pay Wallet from customers paying them from the Engen 1app – which they can also use to purchase life’s essentials.

With the Covid-19 pandemic heightening hygiene protocols at service station level, many Engen customers have downloaded the groundbreaking Engen 1app as it offers a cashless and contactless digital payment system.

