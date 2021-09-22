Painting over everything that came before it













When Cornwall’s rum export, Dead Man’s Fingers (DMF), decided to launch ahead of the summer season, it partnered with two of Mzanzi’s most dynamic and disruptive creatives, Mars (JHB) and MacClements (CT), to take over, marouflage and sabotage conformity in a righteous display of artistic statements, across the Gauteng and Western Cape skylines this week.

In a press release, DMF said the trail blazers “embody DMF’s mantra of ‘Resist The Usual’”.

Mars has been beautifying all things derelict and run down for more than a decade. His urban contemporary art adorns walls across Joburg, much of which has seen him awarded and applauded for his trademark style and commitment to the passive resistance of the expected through art.

“I’m super amped to be involved in such a rad launch project. DMF is an exciting, energetic brand that is doing something different, which immediately resonated with me. It’s a perfect fit with graffiti and street culture,” he said.

MacClements added: “What’s great is that DMF is supporting our local creative and art scene, which is so important in these crazy times.”

This one-time Grade-A-graduating architect ditched his day job to focus on all things graf and mural, and today is one of the most sought after masters of his craft in Cape Town.

Street art is quintessentially and unapologetically synonymous with DMF’s intent to disrupt. “DMF supports this way of thinking, as well as the street art scene,” said Johan Oosthuizen, MD of Halewood Artisanal Spirits South Africa, asserts.

“This campaign quite simply intends painting over everything that was there before it, in a way that reflects our perpetual urge to go against the grain, whilst delivering a quality product that celebrates what makes each one of us unique.”

With cherrypickers erected and graf ambassadors installed, the great DMF reveal has begun.

Twelve-metre high visual statements have started popping up on 22 Section Street, in Cape Town, N1 Towers at the Buccleuch Interchange in Jozi, with R21 Emperors, Makro Centurion and Riverands to follow. Each piece is a once-off statement that reflects DMFs endorsement of making a mark and creating a declaration that shouts its intent to champion the extraordinary.











Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.