Happy birthday, Lynn Adams!













Group executive: marketing for e.tv, Lynn Adams, celebrates her birthday today. And her team and clients and colleagues want to wish her all the best.

Adams, they say, has strong leadership and relationship skills, with 18 years’ experience in television broadcasting.. They describe her as being passionate, driven, energetic and fun. Does everything with excellence, and inspires her team and those around her.

Happy birthday, Lynn.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.