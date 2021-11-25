Openview Connect offers the sweetest data deals to stay connected













[PRESS OFFICE] Openview is delighting customers with unbelievable data deals through their Connect dongle.

Connected by Vodacom, viewers can recharge upfront with amazing data deals – at easy to afford prices. Thus allowing viewers to stay connected on all devices and platforms. Openview Connect customers can connect up to 10 devices, allowing them to explore, connect and stream content on their devices in the home.

Customers with Openview Decoders can recharge by dialing *135# Or logging onto www.openview.co.za for more info.

For more information and to see the complete Openview bouquet visit www.openview.co.za

Follow us on Facebook @openviewhd, and Instagram and Twitter @openviewforever for the latest updates and entertainment news.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.