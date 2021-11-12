Primedia Outdoor promotes Trust Masarirambi to sales manager: malls













[PRESS OFFICE] Primedia Outdoor, the leading provider in OOH media solutions and specialists in the mall environment within sub-Saharan Africa, has promoted Trust Masarirambi to the position, sales manager: malls for their South African market.

Trust possesses a wealth of knowledge relating to the mall environment spanning more than 11 years and brings with him extensive experience in sales, marketing, and advertising in the retail sector. He has played a pivotal role as Sales Manager for the PrimeCourts division at Primedia Outdoor since 2013, where he has proactively grown the portfolio and a powerful team over the past few years and will undoubtedly, add tremendous value to the business in his new role.

“As a division, we’ve achieved many milestones, including awards for excellence (recognised by the South African Council of Shopping Centres – SACSC) for specific sites, the business as a whole in terms of the role played in generating additional revenue for property owners and some first-to-market concepts like experiential pop-up shops” says Masarirambi, Malls sales manager a Primedia Outdoor.

Mall media and activations are increasingly important as it serves as the very last touchpoint along the consumer journey to connect with a captive audience, who are already in a shopping frame of mind to influence purchase behaviour. Trust and his team are dedicated to deliver the best out-of-home (OOH) solutions that connects brands with shoppers at key touchpoints along their shopping journey in the mall environment.

“The past 10 years with Primedia has always been exciting and it’s an honour to be recognised and to progress within the company. What is even more exciting is the opportunity to take mall sales to the next level with my new team and to offer unmatched value to our key stakeholders within the mall space”, Trust Masarirambi added.

Primedia Outdoor is committed to the growth and development of its employees, and promotion from within is key to how they value their staff whom have shown the highest level of professionalism and excellence.

Peter Lindstrom, Sales Executive at Primedia Outdoor, commented “Trust has shown resilience over the years and his enthusiasm for the opportunities within the mall environment is outstanding and continues to inspire all of us at Primedia Outdoor”. Trust will deliver a standard of leadership to the malls division that will drive integration across all of Primedia’s solutions, by creating synergy that will enhance Primedia’s offering across the omnichannel environment.

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

