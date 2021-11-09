READ LATEST ISSUE | Women in The Media













It became very clear after reading all the submissions from women in South Africa’s media – and the contribution from one man – that while we have some extraordinary women in leadership positions, and many more climbing the rungs to the top, we have a way to go before we can claim to be truly represented in the media industry. This, our first issue of Women in The Media, comprises thought leadership articles from women – and one man – that challenge the status quo and offer insights, some very personal, into working in the media world as a woman. Then we’ve compiled a series of perspectives from other women working in different media sectors, who give their advice, insights and lessons learned through their work.

