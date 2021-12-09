Media Moves: Telmar acquires Helixa, Razia Pillay new IAB CEO, Fathima Beckmann now VP of global inclusion for VCNI, FoxP2 secures 51% BEE ownership













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Telmar Acquires Helixa

Helixa and Telmar have announced they have completed an acquisition agreement giving Telmar, a leader in advertising and media planning solutions, ownership of the data-driven audience intelligence platform.

The acquisition will expand Telmar’s media planning and audience analysis capabilities through the addition of Helixa’s platform, IP and AI capabilities. The addition of Helixa further underpins Telmar’s position as the leading provider of media planning tools and data integration solutions globally by adding additional capabilities in digital and social media data analysis, and thereby, providing a deeper understanding of consumer insights.

“Telmar’s acquisition of Helixa marks an exciting stage of growth and innovation for our clients, our teams and the media planning sector as a whole,” said James Ingram, CEO of Telmar. “Telmar’s expansion into social media intelligence, combined with our current audience measurement, analysis and media planning tools, offers users valuable insights into deeper human and consumer behaviour.”

The new ownership will give Helixa access to resources to accelerate global expansion, enhance its media planning capabilities and develop activation solutions clients are looking for.

Initially, Helixa’s clients will be provided with a greater depth of media planning tools along with the ability to access thousands of global data sets and a variety of media planning solutions that address specific channels such as Audio, Video, OOH and spot optimisation.

Additionally, Telmar’s clients throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa will gain access to Helixa’s ability to use social data to provide research insights into audiences’ demographic, and psychographic engagements and behaviorus, as well as segmentation.

People moves

IAB SA appoints Razia Pillay as new CEO

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB) has appointed digital marketing expert and youth empowerment innovator Razia Pillay as its new CEO.

Pillay is an established member of the IAB and serves on the group’s Transformation Council. She is the founder and former managing director of FOUIR Digital Academy, and ex-lecturer and facilitator at Red & Yellow’s Digital Marketing Unemployed Learnership Programme.

“I have spent all my time and energy on empowering young people to put their best foot forward in the digital world,” said Pillay. “I look forward to expanding the reach and impact of my work through the strong relationships I have built at the IAB and across the digital marketing sector.”

Pillay spent the early part of her career at what is now Arena Holdings, where she rose to become digital brand manager. She moved to Independent Media, where she worked as group head: native advertising and social media, and co-founded Volt Digital, a simulation internship to train young people who have entered the workplace.

Pillay subsequently helped establish the Change News Digital platform, which showcases social impact projects, as well as the FOUIR Digital Academy, which provides digital vocational training for women to ensure 4IR readiness.

“Razia is an energetic and motivated digital evangelist who is already an active and committed IAB volunteer,” said IAB SA Chair and Accenture Interactive Africa Lead Haydn Townsend. “She’s a strong communicator and collaborator who is inspired about the future of our industry. We are well aware of her impressive ability and commitment, and we are thrilled to have her take the reins.”

Pillay is already active in her new role, where she replaced former IAB CEO Paula Hulley.

“Razia has a particular strength in education and development and we are confident that she will build on the legacy that Paula leaves her,” says IAB SA Vice Chair and GM of Gumtree South Africa Claire Cobbledick. “Razia understands our commitment to driving digital innovation and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital economy. She is the right candidate for the right time.”

Fathima Beckmann to lead a global team in driving DE&I strategies

Fathima Beckmann

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced the appointment of Fathima Beckmann to vice president of global inclusion for VCNI. Reporting into Marva Smalls, EVP, global head of inclusion, ViacomCBS, and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, VCNI, Beckmann will be responsible for leading a global team in driving diversity and inclusion strategies and initiatives for VCNI.

“As our business continues to expand internationally, it is important that our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion also grows, so that we are always working toward exceeding the needs of our employees and audiences around the globe,” said Smalls. “I couldn’t be more pleased that Fathima, a proven leader and committed champion of our DE&I efforts, will be taking on this crucial role to complement our international team and bring a centralised inclusion focus across our global business.”

Since joining the company in 2017, Beckmann has served as communications director for ViacomCBS Networks Africa, leading corporate, consumer and internal communications across Africa.

M&C Saatchi Group SA’s Mike Abel awarded Nelson Mandela University Alumni Achiever accolade

Mike Abel

Chief executive partner of the M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, Mike Abel, was recognised for his excellent contribution to South Africa’s business and creative sectors by being awarded a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) 2021 Alumni Achievement Award.

The NMU Alumni Awards were created to celebrate outstanding alumni who use their talent, leadership and expertise to contribute positively towards society while addressing complex challenges and having a positive impact on those around them.

Abel has enjoyed a career spanning more than three decades in different countries, building some of the biggest names in advertising. He co-founded M&C Saatchi Abel, the first creative company in the M&C Saatchi Group SA, just over a decade ago. In October 2020, in his book ‘Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis’, Abel captures key lessons behind building one of the most recognisable creative brands on the continent during a difficult ten years in South Africa.

Abel’s belief that “the people with the best people win” has underpinned much of his leadership: investing in talented people and giving them the space to grow into industry leaders. This unrelenting orientation towards excellence has paid off handsomely, with all M&C Saatchi Group companies being recognised as leaders in their fields and representing top brands on the continent, while simultaneously being demographically diverse and transformed.

Kaya 959 Continues To Introduce New Talent To The Airwaves – Welcomes Weekend Sport Personality Oarabile Diphoko

Oarabile Diphok

Popular Gauteng radio station Kaya 959 has welcomed the new weekend sport anchor, Oarabile Diphoko, to the airwaves.

Well-known for her work on popular sport podcasts as well as campus radio, Oarabile Diphoko joined Kaya 959 Weekends from 4 December 2021.

No stranger to sports broadcasting, Oarabile holds a Sports Management Certificate and presents The Apex SA podcast which focuses on Formula One racing news and updates.

“We will continue creating opportunities for fresh new voices,” says Kaya 959 commercial programming manager Maekanya Morotoba. “It’s part of the vision of connecting with listeners on the street and on the air.”

New CIPS Southern Africa GM announced

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply(CIPS) has appointed Dr Sara Bux as general manager of Southern Africa. This is a critical appointment as the procurement profession continues to grow in the region and more individuals and organisations are seeking training and qualifications in procurement and supply.

Dr Bux, who most recently served as Director —Southern Africa at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants has over 30 years’ experience in the education sector.

Business moves

FoxP2 secures 51% BEE ownership

South Africa’s top mid-size creative agency at the Loerie Awards in both 2019 and 2020, FoxP2, has recently secured investment and increased its black ownership from 45% to 51%.

This encouraging move to further transform the local advertising industry was made possible by a 10% private shareholding acquired by the Vumela Fund, established by FNB Business and Edge Growth. The Vumela Fund is an innovative funding model established in 2009 to invest in high growth small, medium and micro size enterprises with good economic and impact returns.

Adding to the interest in FoxP2’s culture and growth potential was the agency’s partnership with dentsu South Africa, a global leader in media and communications. This collaboration with the Japanese advertising and public relations company listed on the Tokyo stock exchange, achieved in 2018, is behind the company’s initial 45% BEE ownership.

According to Edge Growth’s investment principal Sam Tennant, this private shareholding deal is an ideal partnership to meet the needs of all involved.

“FoxP2’s culture resonated strongly with ours at Edge Growth. We were impressed with the agency’s culture of collaboration when it comes to seeking solutions to their clients’ business and marketing problems. There is an unusually flat and flexible hierarchy, with the emphasis on delivering in the smartest and most effective way, and not on empire-building.”

FoxP2 Partner and Director Charl Thom added that they were pleased to complete the transaction with Edge Growth.

Celebrating Meta #Changemakers from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Zambia

Meta has announced the launch of its first #Changemakers campaign – a collection of short films, aimed at illustrating the innovative spirit of six inspirational #Changemakers from across Southern Africa. The featured #Changemakers have launched new businesses online and re-engineered their initiatives to empower communities during the ongoing health and economic crisis.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been more than a health crisis: it’s an economic crisis that has disproportionately impacted SMBs, creators, and entrepreneurs. Due to the pandemic, creators and SMBs are facing a challenge of a lifetime, but they remain hopeful and are making efforts to adapt by moving online through using Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to innovate, as they seek to ride out the challenges of the pandemic. The six short films provide a glimpse into the lives of the #Changemakers and celebrate their resilience during this unprecedented time.

Featured in the #Changemakers campaign:

Grab the Heart of Gen Z: Gen Z Lab Launch in 10 Regions Across the Globe

Gen Z Lab, a collaboration among Samsung’s regional offices in Korea, North America, Europe, Central and South America, Southeast Asia and Samsung South Africa, aims to encourage meaningful communication with Gen Z – who will dominate premium consumption in the near future, and understand their unique needs.

“Gen Z Lab is a newly created organisation to connect with Gen Z across the regions including South Africa. We expect Gen Z Lab members to become true storytellers who can represent Gen Z customers in their own disruptive and creative ways,” said Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer at Samsung Africa. Gen Z Lab has taken the first step in sharing a common goal across the globe. We root for creative and exciting marketing activities from Gen Z Lab members.”

Gen Z Lab is made up of 73 employees from the 10 regions, who are all in their 20s. They are willing ‘Samsung fans’ who love their company and its products and are full of passion to create content on social media. The 73 members plan to collect ideas within the group to find a more familiar name to Gen-Zers to replace the name Gen Z Lab. Playing a proactive role, they will plan and create marketing activities. Gen Z Lab members share their feelings and expectations about their future activities

All members of Gen Z Lab have completed a training course, which was held online over the month of October. This workshop provided them with the information they must know for their future activities. Starting with understanding the brand insights of Samsung Electronics, the course includes various lectures from Kantar, a global market research institute, Facebook, and Stanford University. They also have the opportunity to learn about content creation and visual storytelling from successful YouTubers.

Moving Tactics kits out Old Mutual retail branches with customer-facing digital signage screens

Old Mutual, South Africa’s largest financial service and insurance company, recently rolled out a digital signage network in 25 of its retail branches across South Africa. The digital signage system digitally connects with customers in-store, providing them with engaging and effective finance messaging, and is a move away from paper-based marketing.

Chris Day, managing director of Moving Tactics, said, “Financial services companies have traditionally lagged in how they communicate with their customers. How an organisation informs consumers about its initiatives is vital and this, along with brand identity and public trust, influences how customers perceive a financial services provider. By choosing to invest in digital signage, Old Mutual has implemented a robust platform that benefits both their customers and employees”.

According to Carel Theron, senior project architect at Old Mutual, the system has been very effective and has received great reviews. “I believe the screens have been very positive and we’ve noticed that customer attention is drawn to them as they walk past and within the store.”

Herbalife now nutrition partner of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns FC have announced an exciting multi-year partnership, making it the first major sports collaboration for Herbalife Nutrition on the African continent.

The partnership will see Herbalife Nutrition supporting Mamelodi Sundowns with a range of nutrition, wellness, and sports-performance products, supporting them as the football club’s official and exclusive nutrition and sports nutrition partner.

“At Herbalife Nutrition, we strive for excellence in everything we do, an ethos we share with Mamelodi Sundowns, who always bring their best to the field. As the most successful team in the Premier Soccer League era and one of Africa’s football giants, Mamelodi Sundowns share our commitment to nutrition and fitness,” commented Thilo Naidoo, country director of Herbalife Nutrition Southern Africa.

More play and laughter as Boomerang joins GOtv’s offering!

Iconic animated shows like Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes Cartoons and Mr. Bean have found a new home in Africa with the launch of Boomerang on GOtv. Home to your favourite cartoon characters, Boomerang Africa, is now accessible on the pre-existing GOtv MAX package in Kenya and Uganda and the brand-new GOtv SUPA premium offering, available in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, Namibia, Mozambique, and Malawi.

“We’re excited to be increasing Boomerang’s African footprint not only on GOtv MAX but also on the new offering, GOtv SUPA, seeing it in more homes than ever before,” said Bertrand Schontz, WarnerMedia’s senior distribution director: France, Africa and Israel.

Making moves

Comedy Central Africa opens to DSTV Family as it celebrates 10th year anniversary

Comedy Central Africa, the only channel dedicated to comedy on the continent, is celebrating its 10th year anniversary. Since its inception in December 2011, the channel has been the home of funny bringing viewers only the best in local and international comedy.

As part of its 10th-year celebrations, some of the most talented local comedians are sharing their most memorable Comedy Central moments, the channel’s impact on their careers and impact on the industry as a whole.

Viewers are in for a treat this festive season as Comedy Central Africa (DStv Channel 122) opens to DSTV Family from December till the end of January for a limited period and comedy fans can expect to catch exclusive content featuring sitcoms, stand up specials and movies during the anniversary celebrations.

Some of the most well-known comedians in the country took to social media in video-recorded messages to celebrate Comedy Central Africa’s 10th birthday. This included the likes of Schalk Bezuidenhout, Joey Rasdien, Donovan Goliath, Jason Goliath, Nicholas Goliath, Lindy Johson and Kedibone Malaudzi to name a few.

If the past ten years are anything to go by, Comedy Central Africa viewers can expect only the best that local comedy has to offer as the channel promises to make life even funnier in 2022. After a long COVID, South Africa is definitely ready for another Roast and there are plans in the pipeline to bring back the classic Roast. Viewers can also expect a brand new digital short-form series that is set to have audiences laughing out loud on their digital pages. As the home of sitcoms, Comedy Central is teasing their first-ever local sitcom with more details set to be revealed in the coming year.

SABC2 announces the broadcast of the X Factor: The Band

The X Factor: The Band features girl groups and boy bands as they battle it out to be crowned the nation’s new pop sensations. The music show has created successful bands including One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony. In total, acts discovered by The X Factor have sold more than 400 million records globally to date. Now with The X Factor: The Band, the show is bidding to create the next big girl or boyband, in just a matter of weeks.

The series is hosted by fan favourite Dermot O’Leary.

Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger are the judges, with Simon famously guiding the careers of a host of world-beating groups during his illustrious career and Nicole first finding fame in globally successful girl group Pussycat Dolls, who have just reunited after a decade apart. The pair will be joined by a host of music industry stars – including artists Leona Lewis and Ella Eyre as well as super-producer Naughty Boy.

More reality for you with X Factor: The Band on SABC2, Sundays at 18:30, starting 12 December 2021

For more information, please contact SABC2 publicity

Top South African Musicians raise over R250 000 for Mzansi’s most vulnerable this festive season

For almost two decades Jacaranda FM and SPAR have produced an annual Christmas concert that features some of South Africa’s most prominent names in music. This year, the SPAR Carols by Candlelight concert attracted a whopping 36 000 live streams of the free event, uniting over 120 000 carolers from as far as the United States Of America, Canada, and Botswana for the festivities.

In its second year as a digital, live-stream event, Spar Carols by Candlelight raised a massive R259 000 in digital donations, just short of the ambitious R300 000 target set.

“We are thrilled to have raised a six-figure donation for Mzansi’s vulnerable children and to help spread the wonder and joy of Christmas music with so many people around the world,” said Deirdre King, managing director of Jacaranda FM

A-listers such as Mzansi Youth Choir, J’ Something, Refentse, The One Who Sings – Zolani Mahola, Jo Black, Kelly Khumalo, Charlize Berg, Elandré, Elvis Blue, Tarryn Lamb, and Loyiso Bala (who graciously stood in for Swing City) created a musical wonderland of never-heard-before harmonies and familiar carols to officially usher in the festive season 2021.

Jacaranda FM, the Good Morning Angels team, and SPAR will use the funds raised to buy toys for 2500 children from 11 homes across South Africa. This year, the beneficiaries are:

SOS Children’s Village – Rustenburg Village, Northwest SOS Children’s Village – Nelspruit Village, Mpumalanga SOS Children’s Village – Pietermaritzburg Village, Kwa Zulu Natal SOS Children’s Village – Sekhukhune Social Centre, Limpopo SOS Children’s Village – Cape Town Village, Western Cape Child Welfare Tshwane, Gauteng Child Welfare Midrand, Gauteng Abraham Kriel Kinderhuis, Gauteng Look Forward Orphanage, Gauteng Juno Aurora Home, Gauteng The Hanna Charity, Gauteng

HOT CARES Christmas starts warming the hearts of Joburg

HOT 102.7FM has launched their HOT CARES CHRISTMAS. HOT CARES CHRISTMAS aims to bring some Christmas joy to someone who could do with a little bit of assistance and some good Christmas cheer at this time of year.

“Since calling for nominations and motivations, we’ve received a deluge of submissions and we’re looking forward to bringing some Christmas cheer to well-deserving people,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “HOT CARES CHRISTMAS is about giving back and it’s always uplifting to bring some joy, and relief to people who really need it.”

