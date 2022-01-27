Media Moves: Livestream musical tribute to Tutu on Sunday, Sharon Keith heads Heineken marketing, Disney+ to launch in SA













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Live streamed tribute to Archbishop Tutu on Sunday

Archbishop Tutu was an internationalist whose impact on issues related to faith, politics and social change transcended the spiritual figure to inspire people from all walks of life, in particular artists and creative minds around the world.

He achieved a level of recognition that attracted many to join his pursuit to unite people despite their differences; defend human rights and social justice issues. His death was met with an outpouring of tributes that prompted a range of civil society initiatives and artists coordinated by Palestine Festival SA and Afro Arts SA to collaborate in organising a civil society tribute to this fallen giant.

Artists, creatives and cultural activists from South Africa, Brazil, Palestine, Italy, USA, Benin, Kenya, Ghana and elsewhere have come together to pay homage, expressing themselves in diverse genres, with tributes reflective of the progressive cultural tapestry. “The Arch for us,” the organisers said in a statement, “spoke truth to power in many different ways and there were no ‘no-go areas’ for him when it comes to resisting oppression and exploitation.”

On Sunday 30 January 2022 at 7pm CAT | 7pm PST | 10am ET, a special tribute will be livestreamed to reach audiences far and wide. The 90 minute livestreamed event will reflect several creative genres, including music, song, dance, poetry, caricature, mural art, photography and videography, and cartoonists among others.

South African artists on the line-up include satirist Pieter Dirk Uys, SA’s most loved puppet Chester Missing, comedian Marc Lottering, the songstress of the global hit song Jerusalema – Nomcebo Zikode, Bokani Dyer with Gauteng Choristers, jazz musicians McCoy Mrubata and Paul Hanmer, poets Mak Manaka, Busisiwe Mahlangu, Vus’umuzi Phakathi, Phillippa Yaa de Villiers accompanied by music from Ariel and Juana from Argentina, Neo Motsatse (violin) and Teboho Motsatse (keys), percussionist Tale Makhene, Concorde Nkabinde, Solidarity Express Quartet , Kamva Jazz String Quartet and many others. Leading South African cartoonists Zapiro and Nanda Sooben are joined by Brazilian Carlos Latuff and Palestine’s Mohamed Sabaaneh.

People moves

HEINEKEN South Africa appoints Sharon Keith as new marketing director

HEINEKEN South Africa has appointed of highly regarded marketing leader, Sharon Keith as the company’s new marketing director. Keith’s portfolio will include the brewer’s broad array of well-loved brands including Heineken®, Windhoek, Amstel, Strongbow and Soweto Gold. Her appointment to this role took place with effect 15 January 2022.

Keith is a seasoned marketer, with more than 30 years of global experience in the FMCG and B2B industries. She has held senior marketing leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company (as marketing director for Southern and East Africa), Diageo (as a global brand director for Bailey’s) brandhouse (marketing director), Unilever, and most recently at Standard Bank as head of brand/marketing for their corporate and investment division.

Jordi Borrut, MD of HEINEKEN South Africa, welcomed the appointment and said “We are excited to have Sharon joining the HEINEKEN South Africa team, as she has a great deal of pertinent experience and many successes in previous roles. She has assumed senior responsibilities across sub-Saharan Africa and as well as in her global roles in the USA and Ireland. During her time with brandhouse, she had also had the opportunity to work with HEINEKEN directly for three years, so she has some familiarity with our brands and business.”

Keith holds an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Cape Town as well as a B. Comm degree from the University of KwaZulu Natal with majors in Economics, Business Administration and Psychology.

Flow Communications appoints new head of social media

South African communications and marketing agency Flow Communications has appointed Thrishni Subramoney as its head of social media, effective from January 2022.

Subramoney is already head of Flow’s media and social media training division and this promotion means that she will now sit on the agency’s management team, with leadership of the multi-award winning social media team added to her portfolio. During her seven-year tenure at Flow, Subramoney has collaborated with colleagues on the Flow team to conceptualise and execute award-winning campaigns for clients such as the US State Department, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Maropeng and Heartlines.

Before joining Flow, Subramoney was a broadcast journalist for the SABC and East Coast Radio. She has since grown her repertoire into being a leading social media strategist.



“Thrishni is the perfect fit for this role, having acted as a social media authority within Flow for some years already, and we are excited to see the new heights that our social media team will now reach under her guidance,” said Tara Turkington, CEO of Flow Communications.

Subramoney said, “I am very excited about this new role and am looking forward to working with Flow’s clients in this new capacity. What sets Flow’s social media approach apart is that, at its most effective, it’s a powerful collaboration between our great clients and the Flow team.

“My focus will be on helping our team keep on top of trends, develop more creative strategies and deliver high-quality service to the many wonderful people and organisations we’re privileged to work with.”

Clockwork’s Tayla de Beer profiled for her work in the MarkLives #AgencyLeaders ‘Most Admired Poll’ Awards

Clockwork has announced that one of its finest illustrators and designers, Tayla de Beer, has successfully completed her commission by advertising media platform leader MarkLives and delivered a powerful creative for their #AgencyLeaders ‘Most Admired Poll’ Awards poster design.

Since 2014, MarkLives has been commissioning some of the country’s best illustrators and graphic designers to design the annual posters that celebrate the winners of the #AgencyLeaders ‘Most Admired Poll’ Awards. Clockwork was thrilled to have one of their own singled out for exceptional work in 2021.

The composition of the illustration is full and chaotic, with bold colours symbolising energy. “I wanted to keep the characters diverse and interesting, letting them portray scenes that were stressful, humorous and relatable to all agency members.”

Mindshare appoints Mark Heap as new EMEA CEO

Mindshare, the media services company that is part of WPP, has appointed Mark Heap as its new EMEA CEO.

In his new role Heap will be responsible for driving Good Growth for Mindshare clients across the 26-market region, in partnership with local Mindshare leadership, GroupM and WPP.

Heap joins from sister agency Mediacom, where he was most recently CEO of Mediacom APAC. In this role he was responsible for the operations across 13 markets and over 1,500 colleagues, working with many of the world’s leading marketers.

Heap’s new role at Mindshare is a return to the agency, having spent 12 years at Mindshare earlier in his career in a variety of roles in the UK, Australia and China. Following this he spent time launching and leading an agency network in China, before moving back to WPP to take up his APAC CEO role with Mediacom. Across all these roles he steered his teams to multiple new business wins and a host of top industry accolades.

Heap replaces former Mindshare EMEA CEO Helen McRae, who has taken on the role of Mindshare APAC CEO.

Peacock names Annie Luo EVP Global Partnerships and Strategic Development

NBCUniversal has announced Annie Luo will join Peacock as executive vice president, global partnerships and strategic development. In this role Luo will lead teams responsible for driving growth via existing and innovative strategic partnerships, and will collaborate with stakeholders across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming strategies. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to Peacock President, Kelly Campbell.

“Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”

Business moves

Disney+ confirms South Africa launch this winter

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, confirmed that this winter it will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories*. New countries include South Africa, Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates.

With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ is the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories.

Down to Earth SA magazine goes seasonal

Down to Earth SAmagazine – independently published by Isikhova Media – is to be published seasonally as of its autumn 2022 issue due out end-March.

“Both market and reader response to our Spring/Summer 2021 launch has been terrific,” said Jason Aarons, publishing director, Isikhova Media. “It makes smart business sense for us to grow the title particularly in the framework of the renewal and rejuvenation the industry is showing.

Aarons added that the upward advertiser interest trend is reflected by the publication’s online statistics and analytics which are prepared every quarter.

Down to Earth SAprovides refreshing, fun and interactive content for both the novice and not-so-green-finger gardener.

HOTBUSTERS hit the street rewarding business that play Hot 102.7FM

The Big Switch is on to HOT 102.7FM as more and more people tune into Joburg’s Best Old Skool and R&B station. The station’s HOTBUSTERS gang is “busting” businesses that play HOT 102.7FM for their staff and customers, rewarding them with pizza from Papachinos and an exclusive HOT 102.7FM decal to proudly display their support of HOT 102.7FM

“We love it that more people are switching on to HOT 102.7FM every day and that our on-air feel-good vibe is being carried into retail stores and businesses for the benefit of staff and customers,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “We’re getting invaluable feedback from our listeners in the 2022 Joburg Radio Check-up, and we are constantly striving to make a better radio station for Joburg’s discerning listeners. Through “busting” and rewarding businesses that play HOT 102.7FM to their staff and customers, we’re giving something back to those who support us.”

HOTBUSTERS will take place every weekday. Businesses that want to be visited by the HOTBUSTERS crew can send their details to hotbusters@hot1027.co.za

NBA Africa and Hennessy to Host League’s First NBA Crossover Lifestyle Event on the Continent

NBA Africa and Hennessy, the world’s best-selling cognac, have announced that NBA Crossover, an invite-only lifestyle event that will showcase the convergence of the NBA (www.NBA.com) and popular culture through the art, fashion, music and technology that surround today’s game, will take place in Africa for the first time on Saturday, 5 February at Landmark Beach Front in Lagos, Nigeria.

“We at Hennessy are thrilled to partner with NBA Africa to create this unforgettable experience in Lagos. Nigeria is such an important market for both Hennessy and the NBA, and this event is something we’ve been looking forward to for some time,” said Hennessy President & CEO Laurent Boillot. “The NBA and Hennessy have made a huge impact on urban culture across the globe, and this partnership event in Lagos will again showcase that our collective influence moves far beyond the court. Over the past year, Hennessy has partnered with the NBA to showcase courts in iconic locations in Australia, China and the UK, and it is now time for Nigeria to enter the game.”

Mpumalanga launches an 4IR Digital Hub to uplift local communities through technology

Devising South African solutions for local issues was the rallying call at the launch of the Mpumalanga Fourth Industrial Revolution Digital Hub in Nelspruit this week.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Incubator (4IRI), a nationwide institution that supports young tech entrepreneurs, has created the hub to support local small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Established in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development and public-based development funder Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), the hub will focus on developing drone technology, cybersecurity, advanced engineering, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and networking.

CEO of 4IRI, Naomi Musi, said the hub is designed to be an accelerator that serves businesses and communities within Mpumalanga. “The ministry and Seda have played an integral part in establishing the hub so as to bring skills to communities in the province and cultivate strong tech SMMEs that can uplift the region’s economy.”

The Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, said that the hub is a positive step towards creating an inclusive digital economy and curbing joblessness in the province.

Making moves

Bursaries available for The Occupational Certificate: Journalist

Young South Africans who want to make a change in their communities through journalism are encouraged to apply. Limited learnerships are available for students who demonstrate a passion for journalism and have financial need.

The learnerships are funded by the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing SETA and will cover tuition and a stipend for travel and story production. The occupational certificate in journalism was created with the support of the South African National Editors Forum to develop multiskilled, future-fit journalists who will excel in any newsroom. The programme will run for a period of 10 months and requires committed individuals who will need to complete both theoretical and workplace practical learning components.

Application closing dates: 28 January 2022. Apply here.

Hamman heads to Antartica

5FM’s Afternoon Drive show host Nick Hamman is off to Antarctica. The 5Drive presenter (weekdays, 15:00 – 18:00) is thrilled to be heading on the Southern-most tip of the world as part of the Matrics in Antarctica campaign with explorer Riaan Manser. The campaign was open to all Matric students, offering five lucky entrants the grand opportunity to head on an educational trip.

The students had to write essays as an entry mechanism and the winners were selected earlier this month. Hamman will be joining youngsters Anika le Roux (Paarl Girls High School), Keaton Stansfeld (Jeppe High School), Kgosatsana Mabalane (St Michael’s School for Girls), Mattheus Hendrikus (Kol) Wessels (Grey College) and Tsoaledi Mosa Hlakudi (Brainline) on the epic journey.

“Haha! It truly is un-freakin-believable! This is a once in a life-time opportunity that I get to share with young South Africans where we travel to the edge of the earth at such a pivotal moment in their lives, leaving high school and entering into the world that lies beyond. It’s quite possibly the most exciting thing I’ve ever done.”

Local orphanage benefits from Kaya 959 soul inspired concert

The Leratong Joy For One Foundation in Alexandra, Johannesburg, received a donation of more than R50 000. The Donation was made possible through a corporate investment by Kaya959, its partner SPAR and a contribution from Kaya959 listeners.

The Leratong Joy For One Foundation is an orphanage that has been caring for local, underprivileged children for over 26-year years. The donation comes off the back of the success of the recent Kaya959 Soul Inspired concert in partnership with SPAR.

The dedicated team of the Leratong Joy For One Foundation is led by the passionate Mama Peggy Chauke, whose vision remains to address the desperate needs of children in this community, one child at a time.

The virtual Kaya959 Soul Inspired Concertwas live streamed to soul and gospel fans around the country. The line-up included Crown Gospel Award-winning musicians Sbu Noah, Ayanda Ntanzi, Hle and Thinah Zungu.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.