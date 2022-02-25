MOST Awards event planned for September













This year, 2022, will be the thirteenth year that the MOST Awards honours outstanding achievements in the industry, setting benchmarks for all owners, agencies and professionals to strive towards.

The MOST Awards programme remains dedicated to fairness and integrity with the guidance of our auditors, and is focused on being a credible, well-judged transparent programme that recognises exceptional and innovative excellence in South African media.

The MOST Awards celebrate excellence in the media industry – from media owners across print, digital, cinema, broadcast and out of home (OOH) platforms, through to specialist and full-service media agencies – encouraging exceptional service delivery and healthy professional competition.



Sponsoring the MOST Awards shows a commitment to supporting South Africa’s media sector, which provides lifeblood to millions of South Africans across our diverse nation, communicating, informing and entertaining them.

The awards will be hosted both in-person and online this year.



Limited tickets will be available from 1 August 2022.



The link to vote will become available from Brad Aigner (Freshly Ground Insights) on 11 April 2022 – so make sure to watch out for it. All voters go into a draw where one lucky winner will win a R6000 cash prize.

Dates to note:

11 April 2022: Voting opens

3 June 2022: Voting closes

1 August 2022: Tickets go on sale

8 September 2022: Winners Announcement



For enquiries about the MOST Awards 2022, please contact Jade Fleishman at Fleishmanj@arena.africa

For enquiries about sponsorship, please contact Melanie Warricker on melanie@ifeelgood.co.za or 072 480 6123.



Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.