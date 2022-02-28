Taking an all o-ver central South Africa road trip













The OFM team is about to embark on a journey of exploration throughout its area of operation. In March, the team will travel all over the beautiful region to explore the gems of the Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Vaal. And, from 3 – 26 March 2022, OFM will broadcast live from selected towns on selected days to give listeners a chance to win with the launch of the #OFMFanWall competition.

As part of its mission to turn 2022 into #Twenty20You, OFM wants listeners to be part of the special road trip album.

“Not only are we creating a digital memory of our cherished listeners to publish online, we plan to place this giant montage on the highways crisscrossing Central South Africa and let your friendly faces welcome visitors to OFM airspace,” the station said in a press release.

To be part of the giant memory wall, fans need to visit any OFM outside broadcast from 3 March to 26 June 2022, have the OFM team snap their pic in the designated area, and let them capture their details to be entered into the grand prize draw for R20 000 cash on OFM’s birthday – 1 July 2022.

“This campaign also ties in to The Real Good Travel Book competition, we recently launched with Hinterland and Hinterland Fuels. Our presenters are eager to ‘hit the road’ and explore the beautiful places and meet the lovely faces of Central South Africa. It’s a wonderful way of bringing the voices on air, closer to the ears on the ground,” says OFM Content Manager, Elzette Boucher- Krüger.

Plus, to start the celebrations early, OFM will be awarding spot prizes of R1000 per every ‘All O- ver Central SA’ outside broadcast. The first 100 visitors at each of the outside broadcasts will also receive an exclusive wristband.

